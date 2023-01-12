Asian Stocks Set for Boost From Easing Inflation: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks will open with a tailwind from easing inflationary pressure in the US and expectations that central banks can slow the pace of interest rate hikes.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Australian shares rose and futures pointed higher in Hong Kong after mild gains in US indexes. Contracts for Japan fell as the outlook for exporters dimmed with the yen’s recent surge.

Bond yields fell in Australia and New Zealand, tracking moves in Treasuries after traders looked past initial disappointment with an in-line consumer price index to focus on the idea that aggressive monetary policy may be gradually achieving its desired results.

The yen held most of a 2.5% rally from Thursday amid speculation that the Bank of Japan will review the side effects of its ultra-loose monetary policy. This is keeping upward pressure on Japanese government yields and traders on guard for unscheduled bond-buying operations from the BOJ.

For the US, the swap market is showing less than 50 basis points of tightening priced in for the next two Fed gatherings: a small chance of no move at all in March.

The slowest US inflation rate in 14 months also helped buoy commodities, which have rallied this week on the back of growing confidence in China’s recovery. Oil rose for a sixth day on Thursday, its longest run since February.

Bitcoin gained for a 10th session Friday, rising after tech shares jumped with the better risk tone.

Resilient US consumer demand, particularly for services, combined with a tight labor market is a significant threat to prices. But the CPI figures overall show things seem to be going in the right direction, paving the way for the Fed to downshift to a quarter-point hike at its next meeting.

Story continues

Some US officials have signaled openness to making a 25 basis-point rate increase right at their next meeting, while also stressing the Fed still has more work to do to tame prices — and not anticipating any rate cuts this year.

Read: Fed’s Bullard Favors Getting Rates Above 5% ‘Soon as Possible’

Key events this week:

China trade, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Citigroup, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo report earnings, Friday

This week’s MLIVE Pulse Survey:

Some of the main moves in markets as of 8:05 a.m. Tokyo time:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures rose 0.7%

S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3%

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.7%

The S&P 500 rose 0.3%

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5%

Currencies

Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.9% Thursday

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 129.42 per dollar

The euro was little changed at $1.0848

The offshore yuan was unchanged at 6.7266 per dollar

The Australian dollar fell 0.1% to $0.6962

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 10 basis points to 3.44%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined eight basis points to 3.51%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $78.28 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Rita Nazareth.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.