Asian Stocks Set for Boost From Easing Inflation: Markets Wrap

Asian Stocks Set for Boost From Easing Inflation: Markets Wrap
Rob Verdonck
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks will open with a tailwind from easing inflationary pressure in the US and expectations that central banks can slow the pace of interest rate hikes.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Australian shares rose and futures pointed higher in Hong Kong after mild gains in US indexes. Contracts for Japan fell as the outlook for exporters dimmed with the yen’s recent surge.

Bond yields fell in Australia and New Zealand, tracking moves in Treasuries after traders looked past initial disappointment with an in-line consumer price index to focus on the idea that aggressive monetary policy may be gradually achieving its desired results.

The yen held most of a 2.5% rally from Thursday amid speculation that the Bank of Japan will review the side effects of its ultra-loose monetary policy. This is keeping upward pressure on Japanese government yields and traders on guard for unscheduled bond-buying operations from the BOJ.

For the US, the swap market is showing less than 50 basis points of tightening priced in for the next two Fed gatherings: a small chance of no move at all in March.

The slowest US inflation rate in 14 months also helped buoy commodities, which have rallied this week on the back of growing confidence in China’s recovery. Oil rose for a sixth day on Thursday, its longest run since February.

Bitcoin gained for a 10th session Friday, rising after tech shares jumped with the better risk tone.

Resilient US consumer demand, particularly for services, combined with a tight labor market is a significant threat to prices. But the CPI figures overall show things seem to be going in the right direction, paving the way for the Fed to downshift to a quarter-point hike at its next meeting.

Some US officials have signaled openness to making a 25 basis-point rate increase right at their next meeting, while also stressing the Fed still has more work to do to tame prices — and not anticipating any rate cuts this year.

Read: Fed’s Bullard Favors Getting Rates Above 5% ‘Soon as Possible’

Key events this week:

  • China trade, Friday

  • US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

  • Citigroup, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo report earnings, Friday

This week’s MLIVE Pulse Survey:

Some of the main moves in markets as of 8:05 a.m. Tokyo time:

Stocks

  • Hang Seng futures rose 0.7%

  • S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3%

  • Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.7%

  • The S&P 500 rose 0.3%

  • The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5%

Currencies

  • Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.9% Thursday

  • The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 129.42 per dollar

  • The euro was little changed at $1.0848

  • The offshore yuan was unchanged at 6.7266 per dollar

  • The Australian dollar fell 0.1% to $0.6962

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 10 basis points to 3.44%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield declined eight basis points to 3.51%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $78.28 a barrel

  • Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Rita Nazareth.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • US STOCKS-Wall St rises in volatile trade as investors assess inflation data

    Wall Street's main indexes rose in choppy trade on Thursday as cooling inflation supported bets of smaller interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, though concerns remained that the central bank was not close to pausing its monetary tightening. The Labor Department's report showed U.S. consumer prices grew 6.5% on an annual basis in December, in line with expectations. While it was the smallest rise since October 2021 and followed a 7.1% advance in November, the headline inflation number remains above the Fed's 2% target.

  • Banks Are a Bellwether for the Economy. The Pressure Is on.

    Behemoths JPMorgan Chase (ticker: JPM) and Bank of America (BAC) are among the first of the big banks to post their financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 as well as give their economic assessments for this year. Home, auto, and business loans all go through banks while the largest ones also give a window into capital markets activity ranging from deal making to trading. Citigroup (C) and Wells Fargo (WFC) also report their earnings on Friday while Morgan Stanley (MS) and Goldman Sachs (GS) post on Tuesday.

  • Apollo-Backed Gambling Firm Lottomatica Weighs $1 Billion IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Lottomatica, the Italian gambling company backed by Apollo Global Management Inc., is considering a Milan initial public offering this year that could raise about $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsEl

  • Cboe Short-Dated Options in Demand as Investors Seek Refuge

    (Bloomberg) -- Last year’s market swings and uncertainty have caused investors to change betting strategies, extending last year’s record demand for Cboe Global Markets Inc.’s newest options offerings.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionBond Yields Tumble as Traders Dia

  • These Are 5 Of The Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Analysis-Softer inflation print stirs hopes of 'Goldilocks' scenario for U.S. markets

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Some investors believe a slowdown in U.S. inflation last month may be paving the way for a market-friendly “Goldilocks” scenario for asset prices, allowing the Federal Reserve to bring down consumer prices without badly damaging growth. U.S consumer prices unexpectedly fell last month for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years, data showed on Thursday, suggesting inflation was on a sustained downward trend despite comparatively robust growth in other economic indicators such as employment. Theoretically, the scenario could bolster the case for the U.S. central bank to ease off market-bruising rate increases sooner than projected, avoiding a widely forecast recession that many feared would further hurt the stock market after last year's steep decline.

  • U.S. stocks end higher, with Nasdaq up for 5th day, as inflation slows

    U.S. stocks end higher Thursday, with the Nasdaq Composite notching its longest win streak since July, after consumer-price index data showed inflation slowed again last month, but not by a wide enough margin to prompt the Federal Reserve to reconsider further interest-rate hikes.

  • US Budget Deficit Hits $421 Billion, Setting Stage for Debt-Limit Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- The US government’s budget deficit widened by 12% for the first quarter of the fiscal year, presaging what’s set to be an intense political battle over fiscal policy.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionBond Yields Tumble as Traders Dial Back Fed Wagers: M

  • Marketing Plays: Wilson Partners With Tennis Pro Marta Kostyuk and New Balance Signs Rising NBA Star Tyrese Maxey + More News

    Catch up on all the latest fashion campaign launches.

  • Disney braces for boardroom battle

    Disney braces for boardroom battle

  • Bond Yields Tumble as Traders Dial Back Fed Wagers: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields slumped as inflation showed signs of easing, which could make the case for the Federal Reserve to slow its pace of rate hikes to prevent a harsher economic downturn. Stocks saw mild gains.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionBond Yields Tum

  • Inflation eased to 6.5%, but prices are still high, as are fears of a recession. So here are 10 money moves to consider in 2023

    As consumer prices showed continued signs of decline in December, pros say these proactive steps can help prepare for whatever possible changes lie ahead.

  • Potter's misery mounts as Fulham beat Chelsea after Felix red card

    Graham Potter pleaded with his Chelsea players to "stay together" after a shock 2-1 defeat at Fulham that saw Blues forward Joao Felix sent off on his debut before a decisive blunder from Kepa Arrizabalaga.You have to keep working, stay together and try to get the three points," Potter said.

  • The 10 best free checking accounts of January 2023

    We compared fee free checking accounts across minimum balance requirements, APYs, branch and ATM access, and more.

  • Biden moved quickly on Thursday to tout the good inflation news

    President Biden was ready after Thursday’s positive inflation reading, speaking a bit more than two hours after the news was announced."Today we got some good news, some good news for the economy", Biden said Thursday in his remarks from the White House complex.

  • December’s ‘very favorable’ inflation read could signal the ‘final phase of the bear market’ and stave off a recession, experts say

    Inflation is "moderating," BlackRock's Rick Rieder said on Thursday. But the bond market veteran also warned: “Deflating inflation is a bit like letting the air out of a balloon; the speed and shape can be hard to predict."

  • ‘The Only Way Is Up’: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks HSBC Predicts Will Surge Over 70%

    Overall, the December CPI report roughly met Street expectations, but there is still a lot of bearish commentary going around right now. Many financial prognosticators are forecasting another tough year for the stock market as the prospect of a recession looms large. However, that is certainly not the view of HSBC's Max Kettner. The strategist points out that the harbingers of doom are unlikely to be surprised by more negative developments with the markets already accounting for the fatalistic o

  • Coinbase Confirms End of an Era

    The horizon is uncertain for Coinbase. The cryptocurrency exchange is still unable to get out of the bad patch that the cryptocurrency sector has been going through for a year. The cryptocurrency market has lost nearly $2.1 trillion compared to its all-time high of $3 trillion reached in November 2021.

  • This Disney Move May Mean Iger's Days Really Are Numbered

    The company reiterates its two-year mandate for recently returned CEO as it faces proxy fight with activist investor Nelson Peltz.

  • Inflation at 6.5%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    Stocks were up this week, ahead of today’s inflation data. The gains reflected investor optimism that inflation will continue to scale back – a sentiment that was backed up by the actual numbers. The rate of price increases for December came in at a 0.1% decrease month-over-month, and at an increase of 6.5% annualized. These were exactly in-line with the forecasts, and mark a slowing down of inflation going forward. The slower pace is good news. With this scale-back – inflation’s annualized incr