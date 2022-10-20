Asian Stocks Face Headwinds as Bond Yields Climb: Markets Wrap

Asian Stocks Face Headwinds as Bond Yields Climb: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia look poised for a cautious session after another down day for US equities, with Treasury yields at the highest level since the global financial crisis.

Futures for Japanese shares were mixed while Hong Kong contracts pointed to small gains and Australia’s market opened lower. US futures dropped in Asia amid wariness around economic challenges that saw the S&P 500 swing from a gain of more than 1% to a loss of almost the same.

Hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials and swaps pricing in a 5% peak policy rate in 2023 should continue to support the greenback against its major peers and emerging-market currencies. The yen remained weaker than the closely-watched 150 per dollar level, boosting speculation that more intervention will be needed to support the Japanese currency.

The Philippines peso and South Korean won are among those in the region under pressure. The pound wavered after Liz Truss resigned as UK prime minister.

Australian bond yields jumped about 10 basis points for a second day, tracking a move in similar dated Treasuries.

Japan’s benchmark 10-year yield was back at the 0.25% upper limit of the central bank’s trading range after the monetary authority announced unscheduled bond purchases Thursday to rein it back in.

Investors in Chinese assets continue to weigh mixed signals from the government and the twice-a-decade party congress in Beijing. Mainland stocks briefly rallied Thursday following a report that officials were considering relaxing quarantine rules, before resuming losses as analysts were quick to point to broader worries about a slowing economy.

A report that the Biden administration is exploring possible new export controls on China’s access to powerful emerging computing technologies is likely to add to headwinds for the nation’s stocks.

Meanwhile, US stock volatility is showing no signs of abating ahead of Friday’s $2 trillion options expiration and another raft of corporate earnings.

Intraday swings in American technology stocks were even more pronounced than those in the S&P 500. A tech-led advance quickly fizzled out Thursday after Philadelphia Fed chief Patrick Harker said policymakers are likely to raise rates to “well above” 4% this year and hold them at restrictive levels, while leaving the door open to doing more if needed.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% as of 8:09 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% on Thursday

  • Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.8%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5%

  • Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.1%

  • Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.6%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.7%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

  • The euro was little changed at $0.9780

  • The Japanese yen was little changed at 150.16 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2573 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $19,000.88

  • Ether fell 0.2% to $1,280.15

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced nine basis points to 4.23% on Thursday

  • Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose 10 basis points to 4.16%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

  • Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,626.07 an ounce

