Asian Stocks Set for Cautious Open After U.S. Drop: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set for a cautious start Thursday following a retreat in U.S. shares during a choppy Wall Street session as traders weighed earnings and the implications of tighter monetary policy.

Australian shares dipped, while Japan futures edged up and those for Hong Kong pointed higher. U.S. contracts were steady after the S&P 500 swung between gains and losses before closing down 1%. An ongoing shift away from technology shares left the Nasdaq Composite in correction territory, more than 10% off a November high.

Longer-maturity Treasury yields edged down but remain higher for the week on concerns about elevated inflation and the prospect of Federal Reserve rate hikes. Crude oil largely held a rally and gold was around a two-month high. The dollar pared recent gains.

In China, lenders are expected to lower borrowing costs again after the central bank cut policy loan rates and pledged more easing for an economy struggling with a property slowdown and partial shutdowns to stem Covid.

The dominant theme for markets remains prospective Fed rate hikes and the possible reduction of its holdings in Treasuries starting later in 2022. The withdrawal of outsized stimulus threatens to inject more volatility across a range of assets.

“The market is now facing uncertainty regarding both rate hikes and the balance sheet,” Steven Englander, global head of G-10 FX research at Standard Chartered Bank, wrote in a note. He added that “we therefore see scope for the recent volatility to continue near term.”

President Joe Biden said it’s the Fed’s job to rein in the fastest inflation in decades, and backed the central bank’s plans to scale back stimulus.

He also indicated his $2 trillion economic agenda will have to be broken up, and said he isn’t ready to ease tariffs on China yet. On Russia-Ukraine tension, he said he believed Russia will “move in” on Ukraine, adding such a step would hurt President Vladimir Putin “badly.”

In the U.S., upbeat earnings from companies including Morgan Stanley, UnitedHealth Group Inc. and Procter & Gamble Co. failed to shore up sentiment.

What to watch this week:

Netflix is among companies publishing earnings during the week

U.S. data includes jobless claims Thursday

Interest-rate decisions due from nations including Indonesia, Malaysia, Norway, Turkey and Ukraine, Thursday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were steady as of 8:24 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 1%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.1%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index shed 0.1%

Hang Seng futures climbed 1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro was at $1.1343

The Japanese yen was at 114.42 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3524 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.86%

Australia’s 10-year bond yield was at 2%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.8% to $86.26 a barrel

Gold was at $1,839.62 an ounce

