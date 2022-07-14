Asian Stocks Set for Choppy Open Amid Dollar Surge: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia face another challenging trading session on Friday amid a surge in the dollar that underscores concerns about a global economic slowdown as monetary policy tightens to tackle inflation.

Futures were steady for Japan but lower for Australia and Hong Kong. US-listed China stocks slid on renewed regulatory worries following a report that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. faces an inquiry in connection with a data theft case.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts edged up after Wall Street shares closed off lows. Traders pared bets on a super-aggressive, 100 basis-point US interest-rate hike in July in the wake of the latest Federal Reserve comments.

Two-year US Treasury yields continue to exceed the 10-year rate, a pattern viewed as a harbinger of recession, but the inversion tempered a little. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, meanwhile, climbed to a record high. The euro stabilized after being buffeted by a political crisis in Italy.

Growth fears are putting pressure on commodities ranging from metals to oil, which remains around $96 a barrel.

Greenback strength is “largely a flight to safety,” Steve Englander, head of global G10 FX research at Standard Chartered Bank, said on Bloomberg TV. “The problem is until we get to see some light at the end of the tunnel with respect to either inflation coming off or oil prices coming off because of supply creation rather than demand destruction, it’s hard to call a top to it.”

In the latest Fed comments, Governor Christopher Waller backed raising rates by 75 basis points this month, though he said he could go bigger if warranted by the data. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard echoed some of those comments, saying he favored hiking by the same amount.

Investors are awaiting economic data from China to assess how its economy is faring amid challenges from a property sector slowdown and Covid lockdowns.

In first flurry of US bank earnings, JPMorgan Chase & Co. temporarily halted buybacks as earnings fell short of estimates, and Morgan Stanley announced a plunge in investment-banking revenues. But the chiefs of both banks said they aren’t steering their firms toward shelter even as they see global events denting the economy.

Meanwhile about $1.9 trillion of options are set to expire Friday, a even that could bring some volatility to markets.

What to watch this week:

China GDP, Friday

US business inventories, industrial production, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Empire manufacturing, retail sales, Friday

G-20 finance ministers, central bankers meet in Bali, from Friday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 7:19 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%

Nikkei 225 futures were little changed

S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.8%

Hang Seng futures lost 0.9%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.6%

The euro was at $1.0023

The Japanese yen was at 139.03 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.7640 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 2.96%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $96.16 a barrel

Gold was at $1,710.83 an ounce

