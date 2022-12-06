Asian Stocks Fall as Data Bolster Higher Fed Peak: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks followed US shares lower after unexpectedly strong services data bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to deliver higher interest rates.

Equities slid in Hong Kong, Australia and South Korea while Japanese shares fluctuated. US futures made small gains following S&P 500’s third day of declines.

Treasury yields were little changed in Asian trading and the dollar steadied after rallying Monday as the US economic outlook fueled bets the Fed will keep policy tight to tame stubborn inflation.

Australian bond yields were mixed ahead of a central bank decision later Tuesday. The Reserve Bank of Australia is forecast to raise its key rate by 25 basis points, half the size of the move expected later this month from the Fed.

The Australian dollar rose to take back some its overnight losses. The yen strengthened slightly and the offshore yuan remained below 7 to the greenback.

Swaps showed an increase in expectations for where the Fed terminal rate will be, with the market indicating a peak above 5% in the middle of 2023. The current benchmark sits in a range between 3.75% and 4%.

Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson, one of the US stock market’s most-vocal skeptics, says investors are better off booking profits. “We are now sellers again,” the strategist and his colleagues wrote.

Still, Ben Emons, senior portfolio manager at Newedge Wealth, said the Fed will be “going on the track now with slower hikes.”

“That will be really communicated, I think, in the December press conference,” he said on Bloomberg Television.

Meanwhile, Beijing announced it will scrap Covid testing requirements for most public venues in what is seen as an accelerated move toward the exit of Covid zero policy. But the possibility of new tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum by the US and European Union may weigh on sentiment.

Oil was up for the first time in three days on optimism that China’s reopening will buoy demand. Gold was little changed.

Elsewhere, a majority of 291 respondents to the latest MLIV Pulse survey said leveraged loans would be the canary in the coal mine to indicate that corporate credit quality is getting worse.

About 28% of survey respondents expect defaults to jump significantly if US rates peak at or below 5%, which is about where the market bets the Fed will stop hiking. Another 63% see defaults surging if rates peak above 5%.

