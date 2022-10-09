Stocks Drop as Rate-Hike Outlook Damps Sentiment: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Shares opened the week lower amid intensifying concern over the impact of tightening monetary policy after strong labor market data reinforced expectations for more aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Equities fell in Australia, futures dropped in Hong Kong and contracts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 slid. Markets will be closed for holidays in Japan and the US while Chinese investors return from a week-long break, just as Covid cases rebound ahead of a Congress that’s set to give Xi Jinping a third term.

Bond yields climbed in Australia and New Zealand, following gains in US Treasury yields on Friday after the labor figures solidified wagers that the Fed will raise rates by 75 basis points for a fourth straight time next month. Almost 95% of the companies in the S&P 500 fell and the Nasdaq 100 sank nearly 4%.

Fed Bank of New York President John Williams said rates need to rise to around 4.5% over time, but the pace and ultimate peak of the tightening campaign will hinge on how the economy performs. Several officials recently delivered a resolutely hawkish message that price pressures remain elevated and they won’t be deterred from raising rates by volatility in financial markets.

The dollar rose versus its Group-of-10 counterparts, reflecting the Fed’s leadership in the global campaign to quell inflation with higher borrowing costs.

All eyes will now be on this week’s US inflation data after a hotter-than-expected reading in August tempered hopes of a nascent slowdown. Separately, minutes from the Fed’s September meeting will give clues into the central bank’s tolerance for economic pain.

Story continues

Key events this week:

Earnings this week include: JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Morgan Stanley, BlackRock, Delta Air Lines, Fast Retailing, Infosys, PepsiCo, TSMC, Tata Consultancy, UnitedHealth, U.S. Bancorp, Walgreens Boots, Wells Fargo, Wipro

Fed’s Lael Brainard and Charles Evans speak, Monday

IMF’s World Economic Outlook and Global Financial Stability Report, Tuesday

Fed’s Loretta Mester speaks, Tuesday

BOE’s Andrew Bailey speaks, Tuesday

FOMC minutes for September meeting, Wednesday

US PPI, mortgage applications, Wednesday

OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report, Wednesday

Fed’s Michelle Bowman and Neel Kashkari speak

ECB’s Christine Lagarde speaks

US CPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

G-20 finance ministers and central bankers meet, Thursday

China CPI, PPI, trade, Friday

US retail sales, business inventories, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

BOE emergency bond buying is set to end, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 8:11 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 2.8% on Friday

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7%. The Nasdaq 100 on Friday fell 3.9%

Hang Seng futures fell 1%

The S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 1.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $0.9735

The Japanese yen was little changed at 145.38 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1349 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $19,404.81

Ether fell 0.2% to $1,318.06

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose 7 basis points to 3.92%

The US 10-year Treasury yield increased 6 basis points to 3.88% on Friday

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $92.53 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,698.03 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.