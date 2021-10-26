Asian Stocks Set to Dip as Traders Weigh Earnings: Markets Wrap

Asian Stocks Set to Dip as Traders Weigh Earnings: Markets Wrap
Andreea Papuc
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set to dip Wednesday as traders weighed the latest U.S. earnings reports amid lingering concerns about growth risks from elevated inflation and China’s indebted property sector.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Futures fell in Japan and Hong Kong, while Australia edged up at the open. The S&P 500 eked out a record high, with United Parcel Service Inc. and General Electric Co. up on strong results. U.S. contracts fluctuated in early Asian trading.

The response to other reports later in the U.S. day was mixed: Robinhood Markets Inc. and Texas Instruments Inc. slid in extended trading, Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp. were steady and Twitter Inc. advanced.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield declined and the yield curve flattened. The dollar held an advance versus peers. The energy crunch continues to ripple across the global economy. Coal stockpiles at U.S. power plants plunged to the lowest in at least 24 years. WTI crude oil traded above $84 a barrel.

In China, authorities told billionaire Hui Ka Yan to use his personal wealth to alleviate China Evergrande Group’s deepening debt crisis. Separately, a top Chinese regulator called on companies to make “active preparations” to meet payments on their offshore bonds.

Investors are counting on earnings to support equity prices and so far the reporting season has been solid overall. But worries remain that over time rising raw material and wage costs and supply-chain snarls could crimp margins. Citigroup Inc. warned that profit growth may be close to peaking.

“Downside risks to the economy remain but investors are opting to look beyond these as companies continue to give us plenty of reason to be optimistic about what lies ahead,” Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda, wrote in a note. Such “enthusiasm may come and go, creating plenty of two-way action in the markets,” he added.

Elsewhere, the U.S. cranked up tensions with China by banning China Telecom (Americas) Corp. On the virus front, a Food and Drug Administration panel gave its backing to the Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE vaccine for young children.

Meanwhile, gold retreated back below $1,800 an ounce and Bitcoin slipped to around $60,500.

Here are some events to watch this week:

  • Earnings: Amazon, Apple, Samsung Electronics, China Vanke, PetroChina, Ping An Insurance Group

  • Australia CPI, Wednesday

  • U.S. wholesale inventories, U.S. durable goods, Wednesday

  • Bank of Japan monetary policy decision, briefing, Thursday

  • ECB rates decision, President Christine Lagarde briefing, Thursday

  • U.S. GDP, initial jobless claims, Thursday

  • G-20 joint finance and health ministers meeting ahead of the weekend leaders’ summit, Friday

For more market analysis, read our MLIV blog.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 8:12 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%

  • Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.7%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.2%

  • Hang Seng Index futures dropped 0.9%

Currencies

  • The Japanese yen was at 114.19 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan traded at 6.3795 per dollar

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

  • The euro was at $1.1594

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.61%

  • Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell one basis point to 1.80%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude was at $84.28 a barrel, down 0.4%

  • Gold was at $1,792.65 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Japan's Princess Mako gave up her crown for love. She joins a long list of royals to do so

    Japan’s Princess Mako follows in the steps of people including Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, among others.

  • Stocks Rise Amid Positive Early Earnings Results: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks rose to all-time highs as corporate earnings helped boost sentiment amid lingering concerns about inflation and growth.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutThe S&P 500 and Dow Jones Indu

  • Dow, S&P 500 end at all-time records as U.S. stocks extend winning streak amid strong company earnings

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 indexes end at all-time highs Tuesday, notching back-to-back closing records, as U.S. stock benchmarks extend their winning run as investors faced an onslaught of corporate earnings reports.

  • Zebra Technologies' new robots help 'accelerate' operations amid ongoing labor shortage: CTO

    Tom Bianculli, Zebra Technologies CTO, discusses how the company's new warehouse robots are assisting human workers amid the supply chain crisis.

  • Google Nearly Clears a Very High Bar

    Google needed its latest earnings report to be perfect. Parent company Alphabet came into its third-quarter report Tuesday afternoon as the hottest stock in big tech. Its shares are up 59% year to date—easily exceeding the 18% gain averaged by Apple Amazon Microsoft and Facebook That set a high bar for the company’s results, particularly when privacy changes by Apple and production shortages rippling through the economy are weighing on other companies dependent on internet advertising.

  • Twitter Says Apple’s Privacy Changes Had Little Effect on Ads

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. rose after reporting third-quarter sales and user growth in-line with analysts’ estimates, a sign the company’s advertising business is weathering Apple Inc.’s new limits on consumer data collection.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming

  • Alphabet’s Earnings Crushed. The Stock Is Wobbling.

    Alphabet said that its third-quarter revenue jumped 41% year over year to $65.12 billion, outpacing Wall Street estimates.

  • Princess Mako leaves Japan's royal family to marry college boyfriend

    Princess Mako leaves Japan's royal family to marry college boyfriend

  • Defying public scorn and media storm, Japan’s princess finally marries

    When Princess Mako of Japan wed in Tokyo, there was no lavish ceremony, and none of the rites traditionally associated with Japanese royal weddings.

  • Tesla’s $1 Trillion Valuation Belies Its Revenue Position

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. has joined the trillion-dollar-valuation club as the member with the lowest revenue.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutThe electric-vehicle maker’s shares have run past several mileston

  • QuantumScape Reported a Surprise Profit. The Stock Is Dropping.

    QuantumScape reported a surprise third-quarter profit, driven by an accounting change. Nonetheless, progress in developing solid-state lithium anode EV batteries is what moves the stock.

  • Market recap: Tuesday, Oct. 26

    Darren Schuringa, ASYMmetric ETFs CEO, and David Bahnsen, The Bahnsen Group CIO, join Yahoo Finance to break down the day of trading and discuss takeaways from the latest earnings reporrts.&nbsp;

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Oppenheimer Predicts Will Surge at Least 50%

    Earnings season is in full swing, and so far the Q3 numbers are looking solid. As of Monday’s close, 84% of the 117 S&P-listed companies reporting so far have beaten expectations. These results have calmed some fears that the third quarter would disappoint. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer strategist John Stoltzfus believes interesting times lie ahead, with the most likely goose to the markets coming from the political scene. “Ongoing negotiations in Congress to trim the cost of the next round of policy r

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • CEO Pat Gelsinger and Other Intel Insiders Bought Up $2.5 Million Worth of Stock

    Some insiders made their first open-market purchases of Intel stock, and others bought for the first time in years.

  • 3 Growth Stocks I'd Buy in a Heartbeat Over Any Cryptocurrency

    For well over a century, the stock market has stood head-and-shoulders above all other investment vehicles. In a little over 11 years, we've watched Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) gain more than 7,700,000,000%. There's also meme-based coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has racked up gains of greater than 5,000,000% since it debuted less than 15 months ago.

  • 4 Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

    It's not too far-fetched for these four growth leaders to multiply your money in time for your retirement.

  • Buy These Semiconductor Stocks Ahead of Earnings, Says Analyst

    The semiconductor chip industry has been in the news of late – but mostly due to the global chip shortage that is impacting a multitude of downstream industries worldwide. The computer chip backlog is exacerbated by the heavy crimps in the supply chain, and the result has been lower production and headaches for production managers. So let’s look at the bright side. It’s earnings season, and several semiconductor companies will be reporting this week – and from their end, the picture’s not so glo

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Are Better Buys Than Shiba Inu

    Take Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), for example. Here are three unstoppable stocks that are better buys than Shiba Inu. Real-world utility, or the lack thereof, is arguably the biggest knock against Shiba Inu.

  • These 3 Stocks Have High Dividends With Ultrasafe Payouts

    The three companies each nudged out other reliable payers offering lower yields to take spots in New Constructs' model portfolios of dividend stocks.