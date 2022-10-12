Asian Stocks Slip; Yen Weakens Past Critical Level: Markets Wrap

Richard Henderson
(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks extended declines Wednesday after US equities turned sharply lower on a warning that the Bank of England would remove emergency market support.

The dollar rose amid risk aversion and the yen weakened past a level that previously drew Japanese authorities into the market. Treasury yields were little changed around recent highs.

Shares fell in Japan, South Korea and Australia. US futures swung betweens gains and loses after the S&P 500 fell for the fifth consecutive session and the Nasdaq 100 tumbled more than 1% to set a fresh two-year low.

The risk-off action was driven by comments from BOE Governor Andrew Bailey, who said the central bank would end its special support of the gilts market. He urged investors, including the UK pension funds that narrowly averted crisis last month, to unwind positions they can’t maintain. The pound held most of its drop from Tuesday.

Bailey’s stance adds to the concerns of investors challenged by hawkish policy makers. Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said settings needed to tighten further to quell inflation. This could mean a fourth consecutive 75 basis point rate hike in the US in November if consumer price data due Thursday comes in stronger than expected.

A gauge of US-listed Chinese stocks extended losses, with little support seen from aggregate financing and new yuan loans data that both beat consensus estimates by a wide margin. The outlook for China’s economy, which is struggling with Beijing’s Covid curbs, continues to cast a shadow over markets in Asia.

Gilts trading had closed prior to Bailey’s comments. In addition to the impact on the pound, the 10-year Treasury yield on Tuesday closed at the highest level since 2010.

Oil dropped for a third day on escalating concerns that a global slowdown will hurt energy demand amid a broad shift away from risk assets.

Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist for Invesco, said in a note that while world economy is slowing after rate hikes, there is yet to be a meaningful decline in inflation. “This is an extraordinary monetary policy tightening environment and we are waiting to see if something breaks globally,” she said. “The UK has come close.”

Elsewhere, US banks kick off the third-quarter earnings season this week with strategists are bracing for weak profits against a drumbeat of warnings over the rising risk of a global recession.

Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened further missile attacks on Ukraine after hitting Kyiv and other cities in the most intense barrage of strikes since the first days of its invasion.

Key events this week:

  • Earnings this week include: JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Morgan Stanley, BlackRock Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc., UnitedHealth Group Inc., U.S. Bancorp, Wells Fargo & Co.

  • FOMC minutes for September meeting, Wednesday

  • US PPI, mortgage applications, Wednesday

  • OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report, Wednesday

  • Fed’s Michelle Bowman and Neel Kashkari speak

  • ECB’s Christine Lagarde speaks

  • US CPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

  • G-20 finance ministers and central bankers meet, Thursday

  • China CPI, PPI, trade, Friday

  • US retail sales, business inventories, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

  • BOE emergency bond buying is set to end, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 9:20 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%

  • Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.2%

  • The Topix Index fell 0.1%

  • The S&P ASX Index was little changed

  • The Kospi index fell 0.2%

  • Hang Seng futures fell 0.9%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

  • The euro fell 0.1% to $0.9696

  • The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 146.09 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 7.1815 per dollar

  • The British pound was little changed at $1.0966

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $19,078.83

  • Ether was little changed at $1,281.67

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed around 3.94%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.00%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7% to $88.70 a barrel

  • Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,663.45 an ounce

