Asian Stocks Set to Fall After Volatile US Session: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian shares looked poised to drop Friday following sharp swings on Wall Street as investors contended with mixed US economic data and disappointing results from tech giants.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Australian equities slipped while futures for Japan and Hong Kong pointed lower and a gauge of US-listed Chinese stocks resumed declines. Amazon.com Inc. plunged after hours as its sales forecast trailed estimates. Shares of Apple Inc. rose slightly postmarket after whipsawing during the afternoon.

Traders will also have a watchful eye on bonds and currencies, particularly the yen. The Bank of Japan is expected to stick with its rock-bottom rates Friday, a policy that’s triggered a slide in the yen and put the BOJ at loggerheads with global bond markets.

Chinese assets also remain in focus, with foreign investors dumping a record amount of mainland China stocks this week and sending Hong Kong equities to a 13-year low. President Xi Jinping’s tightening grip on power hasn’t had the same impact domestically, with mainland investors hunting for bargains in Hong Kong.

Bond yields fell in Australia and New Zealand, following a slide that took the rate on 10-year Treasuries well below 4%. Currencies steadied in early Asian trading after gains in the dollar Thursday.

Gross domestic product data showed that the US economy rebounded after two quarterly contractions, but also highlighted that consumer spending remains under pressure because of inflation.

Economists still expect the Fed to hike by three-quarters of a percentage point for the fourth time in a row when it meets next week. But with recent data highlighting the effects of the Fed’s sharp rate hikes on the economy, investors expect the central bank to slow its pace of tightening after November’s meeting.

Story continues

Earlier, the European Central Bank lifted its policy rate by 75 basis points -- in line with expectations -- and signaled more tightening ahead. But ECB officials weren’t unanimous about the size of the interest-rate hike and sought to avoid giving a specific signal on their next move in December, according to people familiar with the matter.

Key events this week:

Bank of Japan policy decision, Friday

US personal income, personal spending, pending home sales, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.6% as of 8:06 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.8%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.9%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.3%

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.9%

Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $0.9969

The Japanese yen was little changed at 146.21 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2503 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7% to $20,256.68

Ether fell 1.1% to $1,511.12

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined eight basis points to 3.92%

Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell eight basis points to 3.76%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $88.62 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.