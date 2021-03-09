Asian stocks set to firm on global recovery prospects

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians and a traffic light stop sign are reflected on a quotation board in Tokyo
Matt Scuffham
·3 min read

By Matt Scuffham

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Asian stocks were set for a strong open on Tuesday, helped mostly by global recovery prospects and the passage of a $1.9 U.S. trillion stimulus bill, shaking off a mixed Wall Street session after a big downturn in tech shares.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that President Joe Biden's coronavirus aid package would provide enough resources to fuel a "very strong" U.S. economic recovery, and noted "there are tools" to deal with inflation.

Despite the positive cues, investors remain conflicted over whether the stimulus will help global growth rebound faster from the COVID-19 downturn or cause the world's biggest economy to overheat and lead to runaway inflation.

Although futures markets suggested a higher open across Asia, Michael McCarthy, chief markets strategist at CMC Markets, said there was still a lot of uncertainty.

"What's going to determine the results today is the balance between buying for the reflation trade and the selling of tech (stocks)", he said. "It's difficult to say what's going to be most influential given the spectacular gains across Europe compared to the big drop in the Nasdaq."

The technology sector and other richly valued names have been highly susceptible to rising rates.

Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.92% in early trading.

Japan's Nikkei 225 futures added 0.36% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.68%.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.55%.

On Wall Street, the Dow advanced while the Nasdaq shed over 2%. That marked a more than 10% fall since its Feb. 12 closing high, confirming a correction in the index's value.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.97%, the S&P 500 lost 0.54%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.41%.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 2.10% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.02%.

"If rates are grinding higher because people are getting optimistic about what economic growth looks like, that is still supportive for equity prices," said Tom Hainlin, global investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management's Ascent Private Wealth Group in Minneapolis.

U.S. treasury yields advanced as investors continued to price in higher inflation and more upbeat prospects for the U.S. economy as it emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark 10-year yield rose to 1.6029%, from 1.594% late on Monday.

U.S. economic data also pointed to a continued recovery, as the Commerce Department said wholesale inventories increased solidly in January despite a surge in sales, suggesting inventory investment could again contribute to growth in the first quarter.

On foreign exchange markets, the dollar index hit a three-and-a-half month high, rising rose 0.523%, with the euro up 0.06% to $1.185.

Oil prices settled lower, retreating from a session peak above $70 a barrel after attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia lifted prices that high for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

U.S. crude futures settled down $1.04, or 1.57%, at $65.05 per barrel. Brent crude futures settled at $68.24 per barrel, down $1.12 or 1.61%.

Spot gold added 0.2% to $1,685.20 an ounce. U.S. gold futures % to $1,677.70 an ounce.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Asian Stocks Open Mixed After U.S. Tech Tumble: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks had a muted open and U.S. futures rose Tuesday after a rotation out of growth stocks drove the Nasdaq 100 Index into a technical correction. Treasury yields and the dollar steadied.Equities rose modestly in Japan and Australia and ticked lower in South Korea. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced. Earlier, the U.S. tech benchmark tumbled almost 3% Tuesday to its lowest close since November, and is now down 11% from an all-time high in February. The S&P 500 Index shed intraday gains as the retreat in high-valuation stocks offset a rise in financial and materials shares. The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit an all-time high.The U.S. benchmark bond yield traded just below 1.6%, with investors watching upcoming auctions for renewed upward pressure. Australian yields climbed. Oil edged lower after Brent crude pulled back below $70 a barrel. Gold steadied from its slide and Bitcoin traded above $52,000.The risks associated with rising bond yields persist, with the U.S. benchmark trading around a 12-month high amid fears that government aid programs could push the economy into overdrive and stoke inflation. Investors are also questioning whether equity valuations have become excessive, especially in speculative tech shares, and are favoring cheaper cyclical stocks.“There’s definitely a lot of volatility in the market right now and many of the sectors that underperformed last year are rallying -- this is part of a rotation,” said Valerie Grant, senior equities portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein.Here are some key events to watch:Japan GDP is due Tuesday.EIA crude oil inventory report is due WednesdayThe U.S. February consumer price index will offer the latest look at price pressures Wednesday.The U.S. government auctions 3-, 10- and 30-year Treasuries this week.The European Central Bank holds its monetary policy meeting and President Christine Lagarde is set to do a briefing Thursday.StocksS&P 500 futures rose 0.5% as of 9:20 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.5%.Topix index rose 0.4%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.7%.Kospi index fell 0.7%.CurrenciesThe yen traded at 108.93 per dollar.The offshore yuan was at 6.5514 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat after rising 0.6%.The euro traded at $1.1849.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries held at 1.59%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose 4 basis points to 1.81%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude declined 0.5% to $64.75 a barrel.Gold was at $1,684.47 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) closed at $34.43, marking a -1.68% move from the previous day.

  • Ally Financial (ALLY) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know

    Ally Financial (ALLY) closed at $43.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.3% move from the prior day.

  • US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits correction, Dow advances as stimulus bill nears finish line

    Technology-related shares sold off on Monday in a big downturn that pushed the Nasdaq into a correction and offset stocks that rose on hopes the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill will spur the U.S. economic recovery. The Dow hit a record intra-day high but the big tech stocks that have led Wall Street to scale successive peaks over the past year fell, with the Nasdaq closing down 2.41%.

  • Analysis: How Toyota thrives when the chips are down

    Toyota may have pioneered the just-in-time manufacturing strategy but when it comes to chips, its decision to stockpile what have become key components in cars goes back a decade to the Fukushima disaster. After the catastrophe severed Toyota's supply chains on March 11, 2011, the world's biggest automaker realised the lead-time for semiconductors was way too long to cope with devastating shocks such as natural disasters. That's why Toyota came up with a business continuity plan (BCP) that required suppliers to stockpile anywhere from two to six months' worth of chips for the Japanese carmaker, depending on the time it takes from order to delivery, four sources said.

  • 7 reasons to buy stock-market dips even as yields rise, says Fundstrat’s Tom Lee

    Volatility is the name of the game in March and knowing how best to play those dips may be the name of the game in 2021.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Tech Sell-Off Continues As Yields Rise; Apple, Tesla Dive, While Stitch Fix Plunges On Earnings

    Dow Jones futures were little changed Monday. The Dow hit a record high, while the tech sell-off continued amid rising Treasury yields. Tesla stock dived.

  • Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Continue to Look Vulnerable

    Gold markets initially tried to rally during the trading session on Monday but give back the gains as we plunged below the $1700 level.

  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed the most recent trading day at $152.91, moving +1.33% from the previous trading session.

  • Yellen says Biden COVID bill to fuel "very strong" U.S. recovery

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package will provide enough resources to fuel a "very strong" U.S. economic recovery, but will not address longstanding inequality problems. "This is a bill that will really provide Americans the relief they need to get to the other side of the pandemic, and we expect the resources here to really fuel a very strong economic recovery," Yellen said in an interview on MSNBC. Yellen said there would still be longstanding inequality problems in the economy that needed to be addressed by further legislation.

  • CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $179.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.84% move from the prior day.

  • Biden nominates female generals initially held back over concerns of Trump’s reaction, report says

    Gen Jacqueline Van Ovost and Lt Gen Laura Richardson were first considered for a promotion in the fall of 2020

  • US STOCKS-Wall St rises as tech selloff eases; U.S. Senate passes stimulus bill

    The S&P 500 and the Dow rose on Monday, led by stocks poised to benefit the most from an economic rebound as the U.S. Senate passed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, while heavyweight tech-related stocks clawed back some losses. President Joe Biden said he hoped for a quick passage of the revised bill by the House of Representatives so he could sign it and send $1,400 direct payments to Americans.

  • ConocoPhillips (COP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    ConocoPhillips (COP) closed the most recent trading day at $58.78, moving +0.75% from the previous trading session.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip as yields hold near one-year high

    A gauge of global stocks dipped in choppy trading on Monday as investors eyed the yield on U.S. Treasuries for signs of inflation pressures in the wake of the U.S. Senate's passage of a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill. U.S. crude futures settled down $1.04, or 1.57%, at $65.05 per barrel.

  • Rising treasury yields flash a warning for broader markets: strategist

    Treasury yields rise after on stimulus optimist. Victoria Fernandez, Crossmark Global Investments Chief Market Strategist joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how stocks are faring and outlook for the credit market amid the pandemic.

  • Argentina CPI-Linked Bonds Fall On Possible Change to Basket

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s inflation-linked bonds fell Monday as the country’s statistics agency, Indec, plans to modify the basket it uses to measure inflation.Bloomberg News reported earlier on Monday that Indec is working to change the price basket it uses to measure inflation, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. The modifications, which seek to reflect changing consumption habits, are planned to take place in 2022, after this year’s legislative elections, to avoid political conflicts of interest.Prices of the country’s inflation-linked discount bonds due 2033 fell 2.4% and Boncer bonds due 2026 fell 2.4% at the market close.“The news of a possible change in the composition of the CPI portfolio in 2022 is very bad for the entire CPI curve,” said Pedro Siaba Serrate, a fixed income strategist at Portfolio Personal Inversiones in Buenos Aires. “The market consensus assumes that this modification would be biased toward trying to minimize or smooth the price dynamics.”The analyst concerns stem from a history of meddling with local price indexes under the presidency of Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner. Argentina was censured by the IMF in 2013 for failing to disclose economic data, but the fund removed the censure declaration in 2016 after a new government improved its transparency. Fernandez de Kirchner is now Argentina’s vice president as part of the current ruling Peronist coalition.An Indec spokesperson confirmed that the body is working to determine new CPI baskets, but that the idea is to do so in the medium term without a set date. A change in the basket would also lead to a change in the base year for inflation, the spokesperson added. An Economy Ministry spokesman declined to comment.Inflation was nearly 40% in 2020 and is expected to end the year at around 50%, according to a survey of economists organized by the central bank.The government had been leaning on sales of inflation-linked bonds to rollover its local bond payments and should look to clarify that the move is part of a natural process to bring its price basket up to date and remove concerns of a possible manipulation, according to Buenos Aires-based consulting firm Eco Go.“It’s crucial that the government clarifies this situation as soon as possible,” said Federico Furiase, director of Eco Go. “Once the market settles, there will be a buying opportunity because this update is a normal part of the evolution of an index and does not imply a risk of manipulation.”(Update with analyst comment in eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Prince Harry says Meghan Markle made him realize he was 'trapped' in royal life

    Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey "I was trapped, but I didn't know I was trapped" in a candid sit-down interview with his wife, Meghan Markle.

  • Why worrisome coronavirus mutations may soon hit their limit

    The novel coronavirus that sparked the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will continue to evolve over time, but it may be running out of the type of worrisome tricks seen in mutations first sequenced in the United Kingdom, Brazil, and South Africa, Dr. Dhruv Khullar writes in The New Yorker. All three variants are troubling because of a change to the "spike" protein that allows the virus to latch on to humans' ACE-2 receptor and enter human cells more easily, making it more transmissible. And the Brazilian and South African variants carry an additional mutation which diminishes the ability of antibodies to bind to and neutralize the virus, possibly rendering previous infection and vaccines less effective, Khullar writes. There is good news, though — at least in the eyes of Jason McLellan, a structural biologist at the University of Texas at Austin, who believes such mutations may be few and far between going forward. "There's just not a lot of space for the spike to continue to change in ways that allow it to evade antibodies but still bind to its receptor," McLellan told Khullar. "Substitutions that allow the virus to resist antibodies will probably also decrease its affinity for ACE-2," he continued, adding that because the variants "have independently hit on the same mutations" it's likely "we're already seeing the limits of where the virus can go." McLellan expanded on his fairly hopeful outlook, telling Khullar that the virus will indeed keep mutating, but likely into a less lethal version. "This is what we think happened to viruses that cause the common cold," he said. "It probably caused a major illness in the past. Then it evolved to a place where it's less deadly." Read more at The New Yorker. More stories from theweek.comTrump is still voting by mailBritain's tabloids, vilified by Harry and Meghan, are all agog over the 'devastating' Oprah interview7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversy

  • Republican National Committee rejects cease-and-desist demand from Trump attorneys

    The Republican National Committee dismissed a cease-and-desist demand from former President Trump's attorneys Monday after Trump's lawyers told the organization to stop using Trump's name and likeness, Politico reports.What they're saying: The RNC "has every right to refer to public figures as it engages in core, First Amendment-protected political speech, and it will continue to do so in pursuit of these common goals," chief counsel Justin Riemer wrote in a letter sent Monday afternoon.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe RNC letter highlights Trump's "close" relationship with RNC chair Ronna McDaniel and states that Trump personally approved the use of his name for fundraising."The RNC is grateful for the past and continued support President Trump has given to the committee and it looks forward to working with him to elect Republicans across the country," Riemer wrote.The RNC did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.Trump attorneys sent a letter on March 5 requesting that the RNC "immediately cease and desist the unauthorized use of President Donald J. Trump’s name, image, and/or likeness in all fundraising, persuasion, and/or issue speech."It was one of many cease-and-desist demands, which the Trump team sent to GOP committees including the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee.The big picture: Trump worked closely with the RNC during the 2020 campaign, raising over $366 million together, according to Politico.Trump is expected to speak at the RNC's upcoming donor retreat in Palm Beach, a portion of which has been moved to Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club, per the Washington Post.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.