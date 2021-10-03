Asian Stocks Set for Gains; Dollar Extends Losses: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set for a solid start to the week after their U.S. peers climbed Friday as prospects for a pickup in growth outweighed concern over inflation pressures.

Futures pointed to gains in Japan and Australia, and U.S. contracts advanced. Mainland Chinese markets are closed through Thursday for the Golden Week holidays. The S&P 500 rose over 1% Friday after promising results for a Covid-19 pill and positive manufacturing data triggered a rally in companies that stand to benefit from an economic reopening.

The dollar extended Friday’s decline against major peers. The yen ticked higher after a record number of flybys by Chinese warplanes close to Taiwan raised tensions in the region. Treasuries climbed Friday, taking 10-year yields down to 1.46%.

Asia traders will be watching closely Monday for news on China Evergrande Group, which faces a maturing bond with little wiggle room for payment. Oil traders will monitor comments from OPEC+ which meets virtually amid a spiral higher in crude prices.

As investor fears mount about slowing economic growth, U.S. labor data at the end of the week will also be a key focus for markets. Last month global stocks posted their worst performance since March 2020 amid concern about elevated inflation, supply-chain bottlenecks, a global energy crunch and a slowdown in China.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin traded around $48,000, largely maintaining its recent gains.

Here are some events to watch this week:

OPEC+ meets virtually Monday to review output policy amid a global energy crunch.

Reserve Bank of Australia policy decision Tuesday

Rate decision in New Zealand on Wednesday

Reserve Bank of India monetary policy decision on Friday

The U.S. Labor Department releases unemployment and job creation data Friday

Annual Nobel announcements start on Monday, with the Peace Prize being awarded on Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% as of 8:04 a.m. Tokyo time. The benchmark climbed 1.2% Friday

Nikkei 225 futures added 0.3%

S&P/ASX 200 futures gained 1.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% Friday

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1607

The British pound advanced 0.2% to $1.3570

The Japanese yen gained less than 0.1% to 110.99 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 1.46% Friday

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 0.1% to $75.83 a barrel

Gold rose 0.2% to $1,764 an ounce

