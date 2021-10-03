Asian Stocks Set for Gains; Dollar Extends Losses: Markets Wrap

Joanna Ossinger
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set for a solid start to the week after their U.S. peers climbed Friday as prospects for a pickup in growth outweighed concern over inflation pressures.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Futures pointed to gains in Japan and Australia, and U.S. contracts advanced. Mainland Chinese markets are closed through Thursday for the Golden Week holidays. The S&P 500 rose over 1% Friday after promising results for a Covid-19 pill and positive manufacturing data triggered a rally in companies that stand to benefit from an economic reopening.

The dollar extended Friday’s decline against major peers. The yen ticked higher after a record number of flybys by Chinese warplanes close to Taiwan raised tensions in the region. Treasuries climbed Friday, taking 10-year yields down to 1.46%.

Asia traders will be watching closely Monday for news on China Evergrande Group, which faces a maturing bond with little wiggle room for payment. Oil traders will monitor comments from OPEC+ which meets virtually amid a spiral higher in crude prices.

As investor fears mount about slowing economic growth, U.S. labor data at the end of the week will also be a key focus for markets. Last month global stocks posted their worst performance since March 2020 amid concern about elevated inflation, supply-chain bottlenecks, a global energy crunch and a slowdown in China.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin traded around $48,000, largely maintaining its recent gains.

For more market analysis, read our MLIV blog.

Here are some events to watch this week:

  • OPEC+ meets virtually Monday to review output policy amid a global energy crunch.

  • Reserve Bank of Australia policy decision Tuesday

  • Rate decision in New Zealand on Wednesday

  • Reserve Bank of India monetary policy decision on Friday

  • The U.S. Labor Department releases unemployment and job creation data Friday

  • Annual Nobel announcements start on Monday, with the Peace Prize being awarded on Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% as of 8:04 a.m. Tokyo time. The benchmark climbed 1.2% Friday

  • Nikkei 225 futures added 0.3%

  • S&P/ASX 200 futures gained 1.6%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% Friday

  • The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1607

  • The British pound advanced 0.2% to $1.3570

  • The Japanese yen gained less than 0.1% to 110.99 per dollar

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 1.46% Friday

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 0.1% to $75.83 a barrel

  • Gold rose 0.2% to $1,764 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Drinking More? Having Less Sex? Throwing Tantrums In Public? Blame The Pandemic!

    Since the pandemic disrupted nearly every part of daily life, Americans have been hitting the bottle, skipping sex, and behaving like toddlers in restaurants and on airplanes. #Colbert #Comedy #Monologue

  • Will the SEC Take Away 79% of Robinhood's Revenue?

    Robinhood is one of the more popular brokerage firms, especially among new investors. The investment app allows you to trade without paying a fee to buy or sell stocks, which means you don't necessarily need a lot of money to start investing since you aren't paying for each transaction. Many brokers now offer commission-free trades, in large part because of innovative companies such as Robinhood, which made this an option for consumers.

  • Video: Boston doctor on which people would benefit most from COVID-19 pill

    The experimental pills may cut the risk of hospitalization and death from the coronavirus in half.

  • Is Intel Stock A Buy Before Chipmaker's Third-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Chipmaking giant Intel has had a rough 2021, which has rocked INTC stock. Intel stock has fallen hard after the company's last five quarterly earnings reports.

  • Tesla’s Q3 EV Deliveries Soar Even as ARK Unloads Shares

    ARK Invest still owns more than $2 billion of Tesla shares.

  • Biden to hit the road to sell spending plans

    SOT-PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN"Biden's going to work like hell to make sure we get both of these passed."That's the pledge President Biden made on Saturday as the core of his domestic agenda: a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and a multi-trillion dollar social spending plan hit a roadblock in Congress.Infighting within his own party between moderates and left-leaning progressives has threatened to snag his two signature efforts.Biden says he believes both bills can pass and he's hitting the road so that he can sell them to the American public."My objective here is to put in place the things that make life more livable for ordinary people. I mean that sincerely. That's not a political statement, it is a reality. There's nothing in any of these pieces of legislation that's radical, that is unreasonable, when you look at it individually. So I'm going to try to sell what I think the American people will buy."House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Democratic lawmakers in a letter on Saturday that the House must approve the infrastructure bill "well before" Oct. 31, when highway funding legislation is set to expire. She said talks are continuing over the social spending bill and "we will and must pass both bills soon."Moderate Democratic lawmakers wanted an immediate vote on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill in the House of Representatives that has already passed the Senate, while progressives want to wait until there is agreement on a sweeping $3.5 trillion bill to bolster social spending and fight climate change.Meanwhile, the White House is still trying to broker a deal after Biden went up to Capitol Hill on Friday. Two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters Friday that the White House and top Democratic lawmakers have agreed to boost a tax credit for industrial carbon capture projects in a deal that could help solidify support.Senator Joe Manchin, a key vote needed to get anything through the 50-50 Senate, is looking for special considerations for his coal-producing state of West Virginia.Manchin's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.The White House says the president and his team will continue to engage with members of the House and Senate throughout the weekend.

  • British Airways close to reversing decision on scrapping Gatwick flights- Telegraph

    Executives of trade union Balpa will take a new pay deal to pilots after re-opening talks last week in the hope that they will support rapid changes at Gatwick airport, the Telegraph report added. British Airways, owned by London-listed IAG, announced its plans to scrap short-haul operations in London on Sept. 23, citing pilots' rejection of its plan to set up a low-cost unit.

  • China’s Evergrande Debt Crisis: Sizing Up a Big Mess

    China Evergrande Group had big ambitions. And a debt pile to match. The property behemoth’s potential default stands to be one of the largest ever.

  • WSJ Opinion: Why U.S. Pandemic Policy Went Off the Rails

    Paul Gigot interviews Dr. Scott Gottlieb. Photo: REUTERS

  • 'No Time To Die' Set to Debut With Record-Breaking $113 Million Opening Weekend at International Box Office

    The Daniel Craig-starring 'No Time To Die' is set to debut with an estimated $112.9 million opening weekend at the international box office.

  • The Blue Origin whistleblower says the firm’s toxic culture starts with Jeff Bezos

    "I felt complicit as the head of employee communications," says former Blue Origin employee Alexandra Abrams.

  • Brokerage Account Value, Cash Value, and Purchasing Power

    Online trading accounts use certain terminology. Learn how account value, cash value, and purchasing power are calculated and the meaning of trading on margin.

  • OPEC+ Will Drive Oil Prices Over Coming Months, Says Vitol

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryThe OPEC+ cartel’s production policy will be the main factor influencing oil prices over the coming months, according to Vitol Group. There’s little chance of Iranian barrels

  • Red Sox beat Nats, move into 2nd spot in AL wild-card chase

    Staggered down the stretch in their push for a postseason spot, the Boston Red Sox used two mighty punches to gain ground in the AL playoff chase. Hunter Renfroe and Bobby Dalbec hit back-to-back homers during a four-run sixth inning and the Red Sox beat the Washington Nationals 4-2 Friday night to move into the second slot in the wild-card scramble. Boston won for the second time in seven games and pulled within a game of the New York Yankees for the top wild card after New York lost to Tampa Bay.

  • A $100 Billion Month of U.S. High-Grade Bond Sales Is On Deck

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street syndicate desks expect to see $90 billion to $100 billion of fresh U.S. investment-grade bond supply in October, with as much as $20 billion of that lining up next week. Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Attempt Begins, 7 Stocks Showing Strength; Tesla Deliveries Surge

    Friday marked day one of a market rally attempt, but it's still a correction. Tesla deliveries jumped.

  • BofA warns oil could hit $100 this winter and spur crisis — protect yourself this way

    BofA's red flag could mean a huge profit opportunity for investors.

  • El Salvador Mines First BTC Using Volcano Energy

    President Nayib Bukele announced that El Salvador has mined a small proportion of its first bitcoin for the first time since officially adopting the cryptocurrency as legal tender, by utilizing power naturally obtained using geothermal power obtained from Volcanos.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Weekly Gain Not Enough to Offset Monthly, Quarterly Losses

    The threat of tapering and a rate hike is likely to continue to underpin yields so we believe gold rallies will be capped over the mid to long-run.

  • Is Roku Stock A Buy Ahead Of Streaming Platform's Q3 Report?

    Streaming video platform Roku is the on-ramp to internet television for many consumers. Investors have taken notice of its key position in the market. But is Roku stock a buy right now?