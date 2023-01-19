Asian Stocks Set for Mixed Open After US Stumbles: Markets Wrap

Asian Stocks Set for Mixed Open After US Stumbles: Markets Wrap
Rob Verdonck
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia were set for a mixed open on Friday after US benchmarks declined for a third day as risks from rising interest rates to economic growth and earnings kept sentiment in check.

Equity futures in Japan and Australia were little changed while those in Hong Kong rose. That came as the selloff in US stocks showed some signs of easing, with the S&P 500 ending down 0.8% Thursday, less than the 1.6% slide a day earlier.

Commodities and stocks in Asia have shrugged off some of the bearish news this week out of the US as traders bet on China’s economic revival. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its estimate for the nation’s oil demand growth and said it’s reopening sooner and more rapidly than the bank originally expected.

In the US, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard, considered a dove, said Thursday rates will need to stay elevated for a period to further cool inflation. She didn’t state a preference for whether the Fed should downshift hikes at its next meeting or what peak rate she envisioned this year.

Her comments came a day after Fed hawks called for boosting rates, with St. Louis Fed President James Bullard penciling in a forecast for a rate range of 5.25% to 5.5% by the end of this year. The current range is 4.25% to 4.5%.

Treasuries stayed lower throughout the US session, with the 10-year yield ending 2 basis points higher, mirroring moves in German bunds after the head of the European Central Bank reaffirmed her aggressive stance. Australian 10-year yields were up 8 basis points early on Friday.

Adding to the somber mood, the US hit its federal debt limit and the Treasury Department began the use of special measures to avoid defaulting on any payments.

Read more: Treasury Starts Maneuvering Funds to Avoid Breaching Debt Limit

Data were mixed Thursday, with new US home construction declining for a fourth-straight month in December. Applications for US unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, sliding to the lowest level since September and underscoring a strong jobs market. That followed figures a day earlier showing producer prices and retail sales fell, while business equipment production slumped.

Key events on Friday:

  • Japan CPI, Friday

  • China loan prime rates, Friday

  • US existing home sales, Friday

  • IMF’s Kristalina Georgieva and ECB’s Lagarde speak in Davos, Friday

Here are some of the main market moves:

Stocks

  • The S&P 500 fell 0.8% on Thursday.

  • Hang Seng futures rose 0.8% as of 7:51 a.m. Tokyo time

  • S&P/ASX 200 futures were little changed

  • Nikkei 225 futures were little changed

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% Thursday

  • The Australian dollar was unchanged Friday at $0.6910

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.39%

  • Japan’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.44%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 3.40%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.1% to $80.33 a barrel

  • Spot gold was unchanged at $1,932.24 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Stephen Kirkland.

