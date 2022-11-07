Asian Stocks Set for Mixed Open Before US Midterms: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- The picture for Asian trading was mixed Tuesday, with Wall Street providing a positive lead for stocks in many key markets while futures pointed to a pause in the aggressive rebound of Chinese equities.

The S&P 500 closed near session highs, with all but three of the 11 industry groups advancing, ahead of midterm elections and inflation data later this week. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 also caught bids.

Australian shares open higher, futures for Japan pointed to gains and contracts for Hong Kong fell. An index of US-listed Chinese stocks also dropped, snapping a four-day 18% winning streak, as investors continued to question whether the Covid-Zero policy affirmed by officials may begin to ease.

US equity futures were little changed and the greenback held most of its recent declines in early Asian trading. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4% Monday, extending the 1.7% loss from Friday, its worst day since March 2020.

While the Federal Reserve’s resolute campaign against price surges is weighing on global sentiment, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s top economist said there was still a “very plausible” path for the US economy to avoid a recession.

Still, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic warned of the risk to stocks from ongoing Fed hawkishness, and Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson said companies will need to aggressively shrink expenses, including through layoffs, before he becomes more optimistic on US equities.

Benchmark Australian government bond yields rose more than 10 basis points following an increase in US Treasury yields on Monday.

Swaps markets are leaning toward a 50 basis-point Fed rate increase in December, after a fourth consecutive jumbo hike to a target range of 3.75% to 4% at last week’s meeting. Rates are expected to peak slightly above 5% around mid-2023.

The latest US inflation reading due Thursday will be closely watched after the core consumer price index rose more than forecast to a 40-year high in September. Even if prices begin to moderate, the CPI is far above the Fed’s comfort zone.

Key events this week:

Euro-zone retail sales, Tuesday

US midterm elections, Tuesday

EIA oil inventory report, Wednesday

China aggregate financing, PPI, CPI, money supply, new yuan loans, Wednesday

US wholesale inventories, MBA mortgage applications, Wednesday

Fed officials John Williams, Tom Barkin speak at events, Wednesday

US CPI, US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed officials Lorie Logan, Esther George, Loretta Mester speak at events, Thursday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:17 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 1% Monday

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.3%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.3%

Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4% Monday

The euro was little changed at $1.0019

The Japanese yen was little changed at 146.68 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2343 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.1% to $20,459.75

Ether fell 1.4% to $1,553.65

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 4.21%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced 13 basis points to 4.03%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $92.04 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

