Asian Stocks Set for Mixed Open Before US Midterms: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- The picture for Asian trading was mixed Tuesday, with Wall Street providing a positive lead for stocks in many key markets while futures pointed to a pause in the aggressive rebound of Chinese equities.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Elon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican Congress
Elon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second Week
Billions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak Havoc on Global Stocks, Bonds
Houston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars Hardest
The S&P 500 closed near session highs, with all but three of the 11 industry groups advancing, ahead of midterm elections and inflation data later this week. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 also caught bids.
Australian shares open higher, futures for Japan pointed to gains and contracts for Hong Kong fell. An index of US-listed Chinese stocks also dropped, snapping a four-day 18% winning streak, as investors continued to question whether the Covid-Zero policy affirmed by officials may begin to ease.
US equity futures were little changed and the greenback held most of its recent declines in early Asian trading. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4% Monday, extending the 1.7% loss from Friday, its worst day since March 2020.
While the Federal Reserve’s resolute campaign against price surges is weighing on global sentiment, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s top economist said there was still a “very plausible” path for the US economy to avoid a recession.
Still, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic warned of the risk to stocks from ongoing Fed hawkishness, and Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson said companies will need to aggressively shrink expenses, including through layoffs, before he becomes more optimistic on US equities.
Benchmark Australian government bond yields rose more than 10 basis points following an increase in US Treasury yields on Monday.
Swaps markets are leaning toward a 50 basis-point Fed rate increase in December, after a fourth consecutive jumbo hike to a target range of 3.75% to 4% at last week’s meeting. Rates are expected to peak slightly above 5% around mid-2023.
The latest US inflation reading due Thursday will be closely watched after the core consumer price index rose more than forecast to a 40-year high in September. Even if prices begin to moderate, the CPI is far above the Fed’s comfort zone.
Key events this week:
Euro-zone retail sales, Tuesday
US midterm elections, Tuesday
EIA oil inventory report, Wednesday
China aggregate financing, PPI, CPI, money supply, new yuan loans, Wednesday
US wholesale inventories, MBA mortgage applications, Wednesday
Fed officials John Williams, Tom Barkin speak at events, Wednesday
US CPI, US initial jobless claims, Thursday
Fed officials Lorie Logan, Esther George, Loretta Mester speak at events, Thursday
US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:17 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 1% Monday
Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.1%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.3%
Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.3%
Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.4%
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4% Monday
The euro was little changed at $1.0019
The Japanese yen was little changed at 146.68 per dollar
The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2343 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin fell 1.1% to $20,459.75
Ether fell 1.4% to $1,553.65
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 4.21%
Australia’s 10-year yield advanced 13 basis points to 4.03%
Commodities
West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $92.04 a barrel
Spot gold was little changed
--With assistance from Stephen Kirkland, Vildana Hajric and Jan-Patrick Barnert.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Seizing a Russian Superyacht Is Much More Complicated Than You Think
El Salvador’s $300 Million Bitcoin ‘Revolution’ Is Failing Miserably
Inflation-Focused Voters Defy Biden’s Bid to Change the Subject
Adobe Is Trying to Spend $20 Billion to Buy Back Its Swagger
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.