Stocks Rally With U.S. Futures; Commodities Drop: Markets Wrap

Emily Barrett
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks rebounded Friday and U.S. equity futures rose after Wall Street halted a three-day slide on signs of a strengthening economic recovery. Sliding commodity prices helped soothe some concerns about inflation risks.

MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific share gauge advanced more than 1%, led by Japan, bringing some relief after a bruising week in which worries about price pressures sapped equities. Singapore’s index fell as the island-state enacted new restrictions to curb a flareup in virus cases.

European futures climbed along with S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts after rallies in indexes overnight. Industrial and financial shares outperformed, while energy producers joined a slump in oil.

Tesla Inc. fell after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said the electric-car maker is suspending purchases using Bitcoin over environmental concerns. Bitcoin fluctuated around $50,000, nursing losses from Musk’s move.

Markets appear to have recovered from a bout of volatility following an unexpectedly sharp increase in the U.S. consumer price index. A drop in jobless claims helped sentiment, returning investor attention to a robust economic recovery. Global equities are still on track for their biggest weekly loss in 11 weeks, with a jump in producer prices reinforcing inflationary pressures.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller reiterated the central bank’s view that the economic reopening from the pandemic is driving only a temporary surge in prices, though it may last through 2022.

“We see 10-year yields move up, we see inflation expectations move up, but as long as the underlying economic backdrop is still doing just fine it should power that value trade generally,” Lori Calvasina, RBC Capital Markets head of U.S. equity strategy, said on Bloomberg TV. “We’re going to have some interesting days but the runway is there from an economic perspective for this rotation to keep going.”

Treasuries recovered from the prior session’s weakness, with the 10-year yield easing to about 1.66% despite a lackluster auction of 30-year bonds. The Federal Reserve tweaked its purchasing plan to focus more on longer-dated Treasuries, while leaving the $80 billion monthly total unchanged.

The rally in commodities stalled. Oil headed for the biggest weekly drop since early April as some Asian nations fight persistent Covid-19 outbreaks, highlighting the patchy recovery from the pandemic.

The MLIV Question of the Day is: When Can Crypto Reach Mainstream Investing?

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 contracts climbed 0.5% as of 6:50 a.m. in London. The S&P 500 rose 1.2%Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.6%. The index advanced 0.8%Japan’s Topix Index rose 1.9%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.6%South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.1%China’s Shanghai Composite Index added 1.4%Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 0.8%Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steadyThe euro was at $1.2094The British pound was at $1.4056The Japanese yen was at 109.51 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was steady at 1.65%Australia’s 10-year yield slipped two basis points to 1.79%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude slid 0.4% to $63.58 a barrelGold futures dipped 0.1% to $1,825.61 an ounce

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jobless Claims Set a New Pandemic Low for Fifth Straight Week

    • Initial jobless claims last week fell to a new pandemic low of 473,000 , down from a revised 507,000 in the previous week, and the fifth straight decline in that number, the Labor Department said Thursday. The biggest declines in new jobless claims came in Michigan, New York, Florida, and Vermont, while Georgia and Washington were the only states to report a notable increase, MarketWatch reported. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal had expected total new claims would be a seasonally adjusted 500,000.

  • Asian markets climb after Wall Street halts its skid

    Asian shares rose Friday after Wall Street put the brakes on a three-day losing streak with a broad stock market rally powered by Big Tech companies and banks.

  • US STOCKS-U.S. stocks end higher in 'buy the dip' session

    All three major U.S. stock indexes notched solid gains, with the S&P 500 enjoying its biggest percentage gain in over a month. Meanwhile, cyclical shares, which stand to benefit most from economic revival, enjoyed the biggest gains.

  • U.K. May Speed Up Vaccine Second Doses on Covid Variant Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. ministers may bring forward second vaccine doses for millions of people after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he’s “anxious” about the spread of a Covid-19 variant from India.Cases of the new B.1.617.2 strain of Covid-19 have risen to 1,313 from 520 over the past week, Public Health England said Thursday, assessing the strain to be “at least as transmissible” as the so-called Kent variant that took hold in December, precipitating the U.K.’s third lockdown in January.“We are anxious about it, it has been spreading,” Johnson said in a pooled broadcast interview. “There’s a range of things we could do, we’re ruling nothing out.”Johnson’s comments raise the prospect the government may be forced to slow down its roadmap to open the economy from the country’s third coronavirus lockdown. That could put him into conflict with members of his own Conservative Party, who have already been agitating for a faster reopening amid a vaccination program that’s one of the most advanced in the world.“Why on earth would we lock down when the vaccines continue to break the link between cases and hospitalizations and deaths?” Steve Baker, chairman of the party’s Covid Recovery Group, said in a statement. “We were told the roadmap was cautious -- in spite of the overwhelmingly promising data on the benefits of the NHS vaccine rollout -- precisely so it would be irreversible.”Exiting LockdownAuthorities are carrying out surge testing in places such as Bolton, in northwest England, where cases have been detected, as well as in parts of London, PHE said. Late on Thursday, the Department for Health and Social Care said in a statement that ministers are considering bringing forward planned second vaccine doses for eligible groups.At present, the U.K. allows for up to 12 weeks between first and second doses. Almost 36 million people have had their first dose, of whom almost 19 million have had a second dose, according to official statistics. That leaves 17 million people whose second doses could be brought forward if the government decides to change policy.“While there is no firm evidence yet to show this variant has any greater impact on severity of disease or evades the vaccine, the speed of growth is concerning,” the department said. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the government “will not hesitate to take further action if necessary.”Wales UnlocksThe third stage of the government’s 4-step plan to unlock the economy in England is due Monday, when people will be allowed to meet indoors in homes, pubs and restaurants once more. Cinemas and theaters will be allowed to reopen, and international holidays will no longer be illegal.Wales will also ease restrictions Monday, moving to alert level 2 from level 3, First Minister Mark Drakeford is set to confirm Friday, according to a statement from his office. Indoor hospitality businesses and entertainment venues will be able to open and more people will be allowed to attend organized indoor and outdoor activities. But Drakeford, too, warned of the new dangers.“The pandemic isn’t over: the new, so-called Indian variant of concern is another unwanted twist in this pandemic, which we are monitoring closely,” he said.For England, a final phase of reopening is planned for June 21 at the earliest, when the government hopes to be able to lift most remaining restrictions. For now, Johnson said he’s not concerned about the timetable slipping.“We’ve already been very clear that we will be led by the data,” he said. “At the moment I can see nothing that dissuades me from thinking we will be able to go ahead on Monday and indeed on June 21, everywhere.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Microsoft Shows Resilience Amid Tech Stock Swoon

    Microsoft stock has held up better than many peers during the recent tech stock sell-off. Here's why it's holding up.

  • Exclusive: Tesla in talks with China's EVE for low-cost battery supply deal - sources

    Tesla Inc is in talks with Chinese battery maker EVE Energy Co to add the firm to its Shanghai factory supply chain, four people familiar with the matter said, as it seeks to boost procurement of lower cost batteries. EVE makes lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, which are cheaper to produce because they use iron instead of more expensive nickel and cobalt. But LFP batteries generally offer a shorter range on a single charge than the more popular nickel/cobalt alternative.

  • Arab politician warns Israel is 'on the brink of a civil war'

    With violent clashes between Jews and Arabs taking place in cities across Israel, there are fears that if the fighting continues to escalate, war is inevitable. "We're on the brink of a civil war," Esawi Frej, an Arab member of parliament with the Meretz party, tweeted. "Hamas missiles are the least of our problems for a country in which Jewish and Arab rioters take to the street to lynch civilians." Since Monday, Israel has been conducting airstrikes in Gaza, leveling Hamas buildings and killing members of the militant group, plus dozens of civilians. In return, Hamas has been firing thousands of rockets into Israel, with some reaching Tel Aviv. Seven Israelis have been killed. On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel has rejected Hamas' requests for a ceasefire, and he expects the military campaign to continue for at least another seven days. There have been several vicious attacks in the mixed Arab-Jewish town of Lod, including stabbings of several Jews and shootings of Arabs, Haaretz reports. A curfew is in place from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. to keep residents inside their homes and non-residents out of the city. In the Tel Aviv suburb Bat Yam, right-wing Israelis smashed windows at Arab-owned businesses, and several extremists pulled a man who appeared to be Arab from his car, beating him and leaving him bloody on the ground. Police said an investigation has been opened, and "we will get to each and every one of the attackers who participated in this horrifying lynching." More stories from theweek.comThe Republican theory of unemployment is classic MarxThere's growing speculation that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will name their daughter 'Philippa'A short history of White House cats

  • DermTech, Inc. (DMTK) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    DermTech, Inc. (DMTK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -4.26% and 26.20%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Biden Waives U.S. Ship Mandate a Second Time to Fill Fuel Gap

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has issued a second waiver of U.S. shipping requirements as it seeks to get more fuel to the East Coast in the wake of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown that caused tanks and filling stations to run dry.The waiver, announced late Thursday night, gives an unnamed company a limited exemption from the 101-year-old Jones Act, which requires that goods transported between American ports be carried on domestically built and crewed ships. The Homeland Security Department did not provide any details about the recipient of the new waiver or how long it would be valid.“This decision was made after careful consideration and consultation with interagency partners across the federal government as part of the whole-of-government response President Biden directed to address the impacts of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown,” the agency said in a statement.A previous waiver was provided to Valero Energy Corp., according to two people familiar with the matter.President Joe Biden said earlier Thursday he was moving “to use every possible means to accelerate fuel deliveries,” and that could include more exemptions. “We’ll grant additional waivers if necessary,” he said during midday remarks at the White House.What the Jones Act Has to Do With Your Car’s Gas Tank: QuickTakeThe waivers are designed to address fuel shortages spurred by the cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline Co., which shut down a major artery for gasoline, diesel and jet fuel along the U.S. East Coast. Even with shipments having resumed Wednesday evening, it could take time for the network to return to normal.Waiving the Jones Act allows foreign-flagged tankers to fill the supply gap. A typical tanker could carry about 300,000 barrels (12.6 million gallons) of fuel from the Gulf Coast to New York Harbor in about six to seven days.Valero didn’t comment on its waiver, but the refiner released a statement saying it’s “working with the government to help supply fuel for those areas impacted by the pipeline outage.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Set for Weekly Loss Amid Inflation Concerns, Covid Flare-Ups

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a the biggest weekly drop since early April as countries in Asia continue to fight persistent Covid-19 outbreaks, highlighting the patchy recovery from the pandemic even as U.S. demand picks up.West Texas Intermediate fell 0.5%, taking the week’s loss to more than 2%, the most since the period to April 9. Japan plans to extend curbs to more prefectures, China saw its first infections in about a month, and key oil importer India continues to report more than 300,000 cases a day. Crude’s weakness follows a broad retreat in commodities on Thursday amid speculation leading central banks may temper monetary support as inflation picks up.While oil has rallied this year as the roll-out of vaccines aids demand, the gains have stalled since early March amid virus flare-ups in parts of Asia, especially India. This week’s decline in prices has come despite a positive market assessment from the International Energy Agency that showed the global glut that built up last year has been cleared. In addition, Federal Reserve policy makers signaled continued backing for the U.S. economy.“The rising cases in India and some parts of Southeast Asia and Latin America illustrate risks to oil demand,” said Victor Shum, vice president of energy consulting for IHS Markit. “But the general market has great expectations for demand to materialize later this year, so prices are likely to be supported in mid $60s to $70 range for Brent.”The recovery in the U.S. is on a more solid footing, boding well for energy consumption in the world’s largest economy. In the latest sign of progress, President Joe Biden’s administration announced on Thursday that fully vaccinated Americans can ditch masks in most settings.Elsewhere, India’s largest oil refiner is shopping for crude again after a one-month hiatus, providing some optimism on the country’s demand. Indian Oil Corp. issued three tenders to buy oil for loading in the next two months. The significance of the company’s move will depend on how much it purchases.In a sign of the the Asian nation’s sustained struggle with the latest outbreak, some local ports, including Karaikal in Pondicherry, have declared force majeure due to staffing shortages.“The movement of oil, commodities and equities over the last few days were related and tied to fears of inflation and compounded with the shutdown in Colonial Pipeline,” said Shum, referring to the U.S. products pipeline that was forced offline by a cyberattack. It has since started to resume flows.Brent’s prompt timespread was steady at 17 cents a barrel in backwardation. While that’s a bullish pattern -- with near-term prices above those further out -- it’s down from 49 cents two weeks ago.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Singtel reviewing digital businesses after $907 million hit

    Singtel, whose biggest shareholder is state investor Temasek Holdings, also said it expects to report full year net exceptional losses of S$1.21 billion ($907 million). Singtel has been trying to diversify for years amid slowing growth in its traditional carrier business. It bought Amobee for $321 million in 2012 and Trustwave for $770 million in 2015.

  • JD Logistics readies Hong Kong IPO targeting up to US$3.9 billion

    The logistics arm of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com will kick off marketing of its Hong Kong initial public offering to retail investors early next week, with the firm seeking to raise US$3.4 billion to US$3.9 billion, according to a person familiar with the transaction. ﻿JD Logistics' IPO is expected to be the second-biggest deal on the Hong Kong bourse this year, after Tencent-backed short video platform Kuaishou Tech raised US$6.2 billion in January in the biggest IPO globally year-to-date. Chinese internet and artificial intelligence giant Baidu raised about US$3.1 billion via a secondary listing in the city in March. The IPO could value JD Logistics at about US$35 billion, said the person, who was not authorised to discuss the matter publicly. The listing on the main board is scheduled for May 28, the person said. Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. At US$35 billion, JD Logistics' market capitalisation would exceed some of its peers. ZTO Express, which counts Alibaba Group Holding as one of its shareholders, completed its Hong Kong secondary listing last September which valued it with a market capitalisation of HK$180.7 billion (US$23.3 billion). The Shanghai-based firm is already listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Alibaba is the owner of the South China Morning Post. The JD Logistics' IPO follows a blistering four months to begin the year, with investors betting serious money on IPOs. As of May 4, 35 IPOs raised about US$20.3 billion on the Hong Kong bourse, the equivalent of two-fifths of last year's total amount raised and a record high. The company plans to use the proceeds to expand its warehouse, logistics and delivery networks; and to upgrade its technologies, such as its data analytics and algorithm capabilities. Workers sort out packages for delivery at JD's Yizhuang Smart Delivery Station in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song alt=Workers sort out packages for delivery at JD's Yizhuang Smart Delivery Station in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song JD Logistics was created in April 2017 as a separate business unit under JD.com. It uses the company's widespread fulfilment network to provide integrated supply chain and logistics services to third-party companies, including warehousing, transport, delivery and after sales services. It operates over 900 warehouses, covering a combined gross floor area of about 226 million square feet (21 million square metres). It employs a team of more than 190,000 delivery personnel. Still, the Beijing- based firm expects to report a bigger net loss for this year, after racking up losses of 2.8 billion yuan in 2018, 2.2 billion yuan in 2019 and 4 billion yuan in 2020. "As we currently prioritise growth of our business and expansion of our market share over profitability, there can be significant fluctuations in our profitability profile in the near-to-medium term," the logistics firm said in its draft prospectus. The spin-off of JD Logistics is the fourth listing by a company under the umbrella of JD Group in less than a year. JD.com completed a US$3.8 billion secondary listing in Hong Kong in June 2020, followed by JD Health's US$3.5 billion listing in the city in December. Dada Nexus, JD Group's 46.5 per cent-owned delivery platform, listed on Nasdaq in June of last year. Combined, these companies raised US$10.9 billion from investors, data from Refintiv shows. "As JD Logistics succeeds in raising funds from the market for this money-losing business, it will shore up JD.com's capital. As its scale grows, the gross profit margin will likely increase," said Chelsey Tam, an analyst at Morningstar. BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs and Haitong International are acting as joint sponsors on the transaction, while UBS is serving as a financial adviser. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • Coupang Vows to Accelerate Expansion Even as Losses Triple

    (Bloomberg) -- Coupang Inc., South Korea’s leading e-commerce company, said it would accelerate its expansion after raising capital in a March initial public offering, despite a surge in losses in its first quarter as a public company.Its net loss increased to $295 million in the March quarter, compared with $105.3 million a year earlier. Revenue rose 74% to $4.2 billion. Shares fell about 6% in late U.S. trading.Bom Kim, the company’s co-founder and chief executive officer, said in a conference call after the results that he planned to build on the company’s lead in fast deliveries and broad selections. Coupang aims to add 50% to its e-commerce infrastructure in a single year, compared with what it built since its founding in 2010.“To understand Coupang, we begin with our mission: To create a world where customers wonder how did I ever live without Coupang,” he said on the call. “Historically, online shopping has forced customers to choose between amazing service, low prices and broad collection. We aim to break these trade-offs.”SoftBank-Backed Coupang Raises $4.6 Billion in U.S. IPOIn South Korea, Coupang is known for speed and selection. Customers can order same-day delivery of millions of items, and have their purchases waiting for them at 7 a.m., including perishables like milk.“How convenient was our service if customers could get every branded cereal on Rocket but still have to drive out to a store for milk?” Kim said.Coupang has pledged to invest total 800 billion won ($708 million) and hire 6,500 workers to construct logistics facilities in South Korea after it raised $3.5 billion in its March IPO.The company’s shares rose as high as $69 after it went public at $35, but they have since fallen back to close Wednesday $35.33.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Singapore coronavirus cases could burst hopes for Hong Kong travel bubble

    A travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore set to open on May 26 has a "high chance" of being postponed, a Hong Kong official said on Friday, which would be the second time the plan to allow visits between the cities has been called off. The bubble between two of Asia's main financial hubs, which have both imposed strict border controls for the past year to keep out the coronavirus, had been slated to begin in November but was suspended after a spike in cases in Hong Kong. This time it is Singapore that is seeing an increase in cases.

  • How India's vaccine drive went horribly wrong

    A botched-up plan for procuring jabs has dried up stocks and sent prices soaring on the private market.

  • There's growing speculation that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will name their daughter 'Philippa'

    According to people who bet on royal baby names, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's soon-to-be-born daughter might be a "Philippa." The U.K. gambling site Ladbrokes "slashed the betting odds on the name to 3/1" following the death of Harry's grandfather, Prince Philip, last month, People reports, noting that the younger generation of the royal family has a recent history of honoring the patriarch (Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall, Harry's cousins, gave their newborn sons the middle name Philip). Diana (after Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana) and Elizabeth (after Harry's grandmother, the Queen) are also still going strong, at 5/1 and 10/1 respectively. Celebitchy further casts doubt on Philippa, noting that the baby would be "Pippa for short" and "the Middletons would be so mad." Celebitchy predicts, rather, that "it will be something unexpected. Archie Harrison was unexpected. It won't be 'Elizabeth Philippa Diana.'" More stories from theweek.comThe Republican theory of unemployment is classic MarxA short history of White House catsThe problem with Ohio's $1 million vaccine lottery

  • Active-Duty Marine Charged for Fighting With a Cop During Capitol Riot

    FBIAn active-duty Marine Corps Major, who allegedly pushed a cop during the Capitol riot so thousands of fellow insurrections could enter the building, was among a fresh crop of alleged rioters to be hit with federal charges Thursday.Christopher Warnagiris, a 40-year-old who has been stationed at the Marine Corps base in Quantico since last summer, has been hit with a slew of charges, including assaulting officers and obstruction of justice. He was arrested on Thursday in Virginia and is set to make a court appearance in the afternoon. He is one of dozens of current and former law enforcement officials charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot. Videos and photos showed Warnagiris—wearing a dark jacket with green zippers, a military green backpack, and gloves—trying to enter the Capitol through the East Rotunda doors with a slew of others. While Capitol Police officers attempted to hold the large crowd at bay, they eventually lost ground and a group of rioters managed to push the doors open, according to a criminal complaint. Warnagiris seemed to “use his body to keep the door partially open” to help others inside.“As the struggle continued, several USCP officers repositioned themselves from the outside of the doorway to the inside and continued to try to stop the stream of individuals from entering the building,” the complaint states.Former Navy SEAL Admits He Marched on Capitol on Jan. 6Warnagiris got into a struggle with one officer positioned between him and the growing crowd inside, even after the officer ordered “him to get out of the doorway.” When Warnagiris didn’t comply, the officer said Warnagiris tried to push him out of the way—and Warnagiris pushed back “in an effort to maintain his position in the open door.”Federal authorities said they were first tipped off to Warnagiris’ identity on March 16, when a member of the public recognized him in a batch of photos the FBI released asking for help. The witness told authorities that Warnagiris “was an active duty Marine officer” and said they had worked with him for about six months in 2019.The next day, after confirming Warnagiris was an active service member, FBI agents went to his military command and interviewed a co-worker. That person said they had worked with Warnagiris for about nine months.According to a 2018 article on the Marines website, Warnagiris was an operations officer for the U.S. landing force command element LHD Tonnere, a French Navy amphibious assault ship, as it began a two-month deployment in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations.Charges against three other alleged insurrectionists were also made public Thursday. Brittiany Angelina Dillon, who was arrested in D.C. on May 11; Hunter Palm, who was arrested in Denver, Colorado on May 12; and Michael Gareth Adams, who was arrested in Alexandria, Virginia on Apr. 22. In January, a relative of Palm’s wrote a letter to the FBI identifying him as one of the rioters, according to an affidavit signed by FBI Special Agent Matthew J. Hamel. The filing says Palm called the unnamed family member on Jan. 6 and said he had gotten inside the Capitol building, where he “eventually entered a conference room with a long table and several chairs where he sat to rest.” Hunter Palm. FBI In a follow-up interview with FBI agents, Palm admitted to being on the premises during the siege, the affidavit states. He handed over a flash drive with video from the day, which Palm confessed to having deleted from his cell phone, as well as the clothes he wore to the Capitol: a gray hoodie, jeans, an American flag hat, and a flag emblazoned with the words “TRUMP” and “Keep America Great.”The evidence Palm turned over doesn’t help his case. A criminal complaint states that, in one video, he can be seen approaching the Capitol building and shouting, “Stop the Steal!” In another, he walks inside and says, “We’re in the Capitol building.” Palm told agents that he was “pushed” inside. However, the affidavit says he can be seen walking freely into the Capitol, chanting, “Whose house? Our house!” He makes his way into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s conference room, as off-camera voices call out for her execution.“You guys want a tour?” Palm asks the others, then sidles up to a laptop and says, “Who’s good at hacking? Who’s good at hacking?” After Palm sits down at the head of the conference room table, he puts his feet up and states, “I think I like my new dining room. I pay for it.”Michael Gareth Adams—who brought his longboard to the riot and is the second skateboarder to face charges related to the events of Jan. 6—was also done in by footage of him breaching the Capitol. Members of the public provided “several” videos to investigators showing Adams entering restricted areas that day, an affidavit says. Michael Adams. FBI After two associates of Adams’ said they couldn’t be sure it was him in the videos, Adams was ultimately identified by someone who said they were “100 percent sure” it was. If there was still any doubt, the FBI says it reviewed cell phone location data that placed Adams at the scene. He was released on bail following his arrest; the judge ordered him to stay away from D.C. except to meet with his lawyers or to attend court appearances.Investigators homed in on Brittiany Angelina Dillon after searching another alleged rioter’s cell phone—and saw text messages between her and Bryan Betancur, who was arrested for storming the Capitol after a GPS ankle monitor he was wearing for a burglary conviction showed he was there.“The DC Police have reached a new low...they shot someone near me. Please come home intact,” Dillon wrote to Betancur in one text, according to a criminal complaint. Brittiany Angelina Dillon. FBI In another message, Dillon wrote, “I was there. I got pepper sprayed at the door of the capital and tear gassed 3 times making my way up to it.” A third text Dillon sent reportedly stated, “I fought hard...I fell in the door and they tried to beat me with batons so I backed off and they pepper sprayed my eyes.”Not only was Dillon seen on video recorded inside the Capitol that day, and placed at the scene by her cell phone and Gmail account, automatic license plate readers clocked her traveling from Maryland to D.C. and back again on the day of the riots.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -The long-awaited "Friends" cast reunion will be broadcast on May 27 and will feature a slew of celebrity guests including Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and K-Pop band BTS, streaming service HB0 Max said on Thursday. "Friends: The Reunion," featuring all six of the original cast, was originally supposed to have been filmed more than a year ago but was repeatedly delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The unscripted, one-off special was filmed earlier this year on the same sound stage in Los Angeles as the original comedy about six young 20-somethings, played by Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, living in New York.

  • Misinformation surges amid India's COVID-19 calamity

    The man in the WhatsApp video says he has seen it work himself: A few drops of lemon juice in the nose will cure COVID-19. “If you practice what I am about to say with faith, you will be free of corona in five seconds,” says the man, dressed in traditional religious clothing. Baseless claims that Muslims spread the virus.

  • Trump lashes out as more than 150 senior Republicans threaten to form new party if GOP doesn’t disown him

    Move came after Liz Cheney lost House leadership role for criticising ex-president’s election lies