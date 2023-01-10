Asian Stocks Set to Rise Amid Inflation Optimism: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian shares were poised to advance on Wednesday following gains on Wall Street as traders bet that the upcoming US consumer price index will show further softening.

Australian equities climbed while futures contracts for Hong Kong and Japan rose. An index of US-listed Chinese stocks was up as the S&P 500 moved back above its key 3,900 mark.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell refrained from commenting on the outlook for monetary policy at an event on Tuesday as investors look to Thursday’s inflation data for any signs of cooling. This could help build the case for the Fed to slow its pace of interest rate hikes, even as some officials say it’s too early to declare victory over inflation.

Treasury two-year US yields pared their advance while the rate on 10-year debt increased about nine basis points. Australia’s government bond yields opened higher ahead of CPI figures Wednesday that are projected to show a halt in recent declines because of a blip in gasoline prices.

A gauge of dollar strength was around a seven-month low. The yen steadied in the middle of its range since late December and the offshore yuan was near the strongest level versus the greenback since August.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s sales and trading desk expects Thursday’s inflation figures to come in cooler than forecast, helping stocks extend a bear-market rally. The bank’s chief Jamie Dimon told Fox Business that rate hikes might need to go beyond what’s currently expected.

While Powell didn’t directly comment on the Fed’s next steps at a forum in Stockholm, he did say that “restoring price stability when inflation is high can require measures that are not popular in the short term as we raise rates to slow the economy.” Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said the central bank has more work to do to curb inflation, noting that further tightening is needed.

Meanwhile in Asian markets, much focus is on China and its reopening from Covid curbs. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index slipped slightly on Tuesday after climbing into a bull market on Monday amid hopes for economic growth and weakness in the dollar.

Yet China’s reopening has also triggered a surge of infections and tighter requirements for its citizens to enter many countries. Beijing has begun to hit back against this, suspending some visas for South Korea and Japan.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:14 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.9%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.4%

Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index closed little changed on Tuesday

The euro was little changed at $1.0736

The Japanese yen was little changed at 132.21 per dollar

The Australian dollar rose 0.1% to $0.6894

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $17,439.00

Ether was little changed at $1,338.92

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced nine basis points to 3.62% on Tuesday

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 3.76%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.8% to $74.53 a barrel

Spot gold was at $1,877.03 an ounce

