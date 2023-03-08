Asian Stocks Set to Rise After Choppy US Session: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are poised to rise after a choppy US session saw major benchmarks post modest gains.

Equity futures for Australia, Japan and Hong Kong all rose. A late-day rally in the US lifted the S&P into the green with the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 leading the bounce higher. An index of Chinese companies traded in the US pared losses into the close.

Stocks struggled to gain traction for much of the day as traders assessed Jerome Powell’s latest comments and prospects for higher interest rates. Another round of jobs figures coming on the hot side bolstered bets that policymakers will remain hawkish, even as the Federal Reserve chief said no decision had been made on the pace of tightening. Investors are equally concerned about the economy going into reverse, despite Powell’s assurance that the Fed isn’t seeking to cause a recession.

To be sure, Powell reiterated that an acceleration in the pace of hikes is still on the table and rates may go higher than anticipated should economic data warrant.

Australian bonds rose in early trading Thursday, sending the 10-year yield down six basis points, and the nation’s currency held modest gains, as did the offshore yuan.

For the day ahead in Asia, China is scheduled to report inflation figures, with consumer prices seen easing in February along with factory-gate prices. The Bank of Japan’s two-day policy meeting starts, with the benchmark 10-year bond yield hovering around the 0.5% ceiling amid pressure on the yield-curve control program.

In the US Treasury market Wednesday, yields on shorter-term notes continued to rise faster than longer-maturity peers, with the inversion between the 2- and 10-year yields reaching as much as 111 basis points. Wagers solidly tilted toward a half-point move in March rather than a quarter-point.

Policymakers will scrutinize Friday’s jobs report for three key indicators: payrolls, wage gains and the unemployment rate. If they all point to a robust labor market — perhaps even just slightly stronger than forecast — that will be a green light to a bigger hike, likely reducing suspense in the inflation reports due next week.

The economy proved resilient to start the new year, marked by steady consumer spending and stabilizing manufacturing activity, according to the Fed’s latest Beige Book. However, the outlook going forward is less optimistic. “Amid heightened uncertainty, contacts did not expect economic conditions to improve much in the months ahead.”

Key events this week:

China CPI, PPI, Thursday

US Challenger job cuts, initial jobless claims, household change in net worth, Thursday

Bank of Japan policy rate decision, Friday

US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment rate, monthly budget statement, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets as of 7:27 a.m. Tokyo time:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.1%

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.7%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.4%

Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0548

The Japanese yen was little changed at 137.27 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9679 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $21,997.49

Ether fell 0.1% to $1,551

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.99%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 3.68%

Commodities

Spot gold was little changed

