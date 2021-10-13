Asian Stocks Set to Rise; Longer Term Yields Fall: Markets Wrap

Asian Stocks Set to Rise; Longer Term Yields Fall: Markets Wrap
Andreea Papuc
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set to rise Thursday after longer term Treasury yields and the dollar fell as traders weighed elevated U.S. inflation and Federal Reserve minutes affirming a looming reduction in stimulus.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Futures edged up in Japan and Australia after U.S. shares snapped a three-day losing streak, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 outperforming the S&P 500. U.S. contracts were steady in early Asian trading.

Longer maturity Treasuries rallied amid a strong 30-year auction, the yield curve flattened and a gauge of the dollar retreated. Annual U.S. inflation held above 5% for a fourth month. The Fed minutes signaled a tapering of bond purchases beginning mid-November or mid-December.

Crude oil stabilized above $80 a barrel. Hong Kong markets are shut Thursday for a holiday. Upcoming China inflation figures will offer another read on price pressures stoked by supply chain disruptions and a jump in energy prices.

Investors continue to evaluate the resilience of the economic recovery from the pandemic to the surge in inflation and the prospect of reduced central bank policy support. In the earnings season so far, executives at S&P 500 companies mentioned the phrase “supply chain” about 3,000 times on investor calls as of Tuesday -- far higher than last year’s then-record figure.

“The big question will be how companies are able to handle the myriad of inflationary pressures from an earnings perspective,” Steve Chiavarone, portfolio manager at Federated Hermes, said in an email. “Wage pressure, labor shortages, supply chain disruptions, higher input costs, surging energy prices amid a global energy crunch, along with the likelihood of higher interest and tax expenses may be too much for firms to digest.”

The Biden administration is trying to relieve supply-chain bottlenecks ahead of the Christmas shopping season, but officials acknowledge their options are limited.

Among U.S. earnings, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dealmakers posted their best quarter yet, though consumer and commercial loan growth remained challenged.

Here are a few events to watch this week:

  • Bank of America Corp., Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc. report earnings on Thursday

  • U.S. initial jobless claims, PPI on Thursday

  • Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reports earnings on Friday

  • U.S. business inventories, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, retail sales on Friday

For more market analysis, read our MLIV blog.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:01 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures increased 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8%

  • Nikkei 225 futures climbed 0.2%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures gained 0.7%

Currencies

  • The Japanese yen was at 113.26 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan traded at 6.4287 per dollar

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5%

  • The euro traded at $1.1598

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 1.54%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield fell six basis points to 1.63%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude was at $80.59 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,793.17 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US STOCKS-Wall St steady with investors cautious ahead of earnings

    U.S. stocks were little changed in afternoon trading on Tuesday as investors remained cautious in the run up to third-quarter earnings, while a jump in Tesla shares helped support the market. Adding to investor uncertainty, the Federal Reserve will release minutes on Wednesday from its last policy meeting, and investors are looking for further clues on when the central bank could begin tapering its massive bond-buying program. Earnings unofficially kick off on Wednesday with results from some big banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. Its shares were 0.6%, while the S&P 500 banks index was down 0.4%.

  • U.S. stocks bounce on economic optimism; dollar pauses rally

    Wall Street rose on Wednesday in choppy trade as investors saw an imminent end to ultra-loose U.S. monetary policy as a vote of confidence in the economy, while two-year Treasury yields hit 18-month highs on bets that policy tightening is in the offing. Indeed, the Federal Reserve signalled on Wednesday it could start reducing its crisis-era support for the U.S. economy - which is set to grow this year at its fastest pace in decades - by the middle of next month, with a growing number of policymakers worried that high inflation could persist longer than previously thought. General optimism about economic growth helped the S&P 500 to reverse losses late in the day to gain 0.30%, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.73% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended flat.

  • Early Facebook Investor Reid Hoffman Says People Have Lost Trust

    (Bloomberg) -- Reid Hoffman, one of Facebook Inc.’s early investors, said “people have lost trust for good reason,” following allegations by whistle-blower Frances Haugen that the social network knew its apps caused harm and didn’t act.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buen

  • Jaguar Land Rover Owner's Stock Soars on $1 Billion EV Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Tata Motors Ltd., the Indian owner of Jaguar Land Rover, surged 20% after the automaker agreed to sell as much as a 15% stake in its electric-vehicle business to a TPG fund and other investors, which valued the unit at $9.1 billion.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Au

  • JPMorgan Credit Card Comment Roils Shares in AmEx, Other Issuers

    (Bloomberg) -- American Express Co. and other credit-card issuers tumbled as JPMorgan Chase & Co. attributed weakness in its card business to rising costs on marketing and promotions, sparking concern over heightened competition.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos Aire

  • Kevin Durant and Utah Jazz Billionaire Get Behind SeatGeek

    (Bloomberg) -- Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant and Qualtrics International Inc. co-founder Ryan Smith, the billionaire majority-owner of the Utah Jazz, are among investors backing ticketing platform SeatGeek’s merger with blank-check firm RedBall Acquisition Corp.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Ca

  • These quality dividend stocks have a built-in advantage that can keep you ahead of inflation in 2022

    Bill McMahon, chief investment officer at Charles Schwab Asset Management, favors consumer discretionary stocks that pay dividends and own beloved brands.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 million by 2030

    Investors can earn significant returns by purchasing shares of high-quality companies and holding on for the long haul.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks end higher, ending three-day losing streak as investors eye bank earnings, inflation data

    Stocks gained on Wednesday as investors digested new earnings data and a key inflation report, which showed a faster-than-expected rise in inflation across a broad range of goods.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift ahead of fresh earnings, economic data

    Stock futures opened little changed Wednesday evening after another choppy session in the markets, with another batch of bank earnings and labor market and inflation data due for release on Thursday.

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • These 3 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Summer has wound down, the Q3 earnings reports will be coming in over the next few weeks, and every investor can see that the market is hitting a rolling boil. For investors in search of a bright spot, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist Tony Dwyer believes the increasing volatility in the market could lead to attractive entry points. "Our core fundamental thesis remains positive, our tactical indicators coupled with history suggest any further weakness should prove temporary, and we expect the ye

  • Warren Buffett Is Yielding Between 20% and 52% Annually From These Stocks

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street and investors closely monitor Warren Buffett's every move, it's because his track record speaks for itself. In 56 years as CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), Buffett has overseen the creation of $600 billion in shareholder value and delivered an average annual return for investors of 20%. There are a lot of reasons for Buffett's long-term success.

  • I teach cryptocurrency at NYU and was a visiting scholar at the Federal Reserve Banks of New York and Philadelphia. These are the 3 things every new crypto investor should know

    Since 2014, Harvard-educated David Yermack, a professor of finance at New York University, has taught courses on cryptocurrency. “Crypto investors should be aware of the high volatility of these assets, the unregulated nature of the trading platforms and the numerous frictions and delays involved in executing trades,” says Yermack.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Sagging Stocks She Just Bought

    All three of these growth stocks have been tumbling, but that doesn't frighten off ARK Invest's top stock picker.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    For investors seeking the best returns, the decision of where to put the initial investment typically comes down to two choices. Put all the eggs in one big basket, and buy into the market’s giant corporations, the trillion-dollar companies with famously high share prices and a track record of steady growth – or to buy low, find a group of low-cost stocks in companies with sound business footings and high potential upside. It all comes down to just how much of a return do you want. The market's

  • 3 Cryptocurrency Stocks I'd Buy in a Heartbeat Over Shiba Inu

    A number of digital currencies have delivered jaw-dropping returns in a short time frame, the latest of which is Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB). Over a seven-day stretch, Shiba Inu has gained north of 260%, as of Oct. 8, and had pushed into the top 20 largest cryptocurrencies by market cap. The Shiba Inu dog breed has been the inspiration behind two major cryptocurrencies.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions

    Furthermore, some of these dividend growth stocks provide added stability in the form of goods or services that are seldom cut back by customers -- even in uncertain times. Today we will look at three of these S&P 500 dividend growth stocks that should hold up regardless of what market conditions may occur. Operating in an industry that will disappear only if humanity ceases to exist, aptly-named Waste Management (NYSE: WM) offers a reasonable 1.5% dividend that has increased for 18 consecutive years.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    Market signals are starting to switch, after a long year of steady upward trends in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ indexes. The Federal Reserve has made it clear that it will start tapering bond purchases, likely next month, and that the low-to-zero interest rate policy may end early next year. Q2 GDP growth came in a brisk 6.7%, but forecasts going into 1H22 are predicting a slowdown to the 3% to 4% range. And to top it off, inflation is up, with the consumer price index gaining 4.3% yoy in August of t

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

    Nothing is promised in the world of investing, but these three stocks pay dividends that are about as close to guaranteed as it gets.