Asian Stocks Set for Steady Open; Bond Yields Jump: Markets Wrap
Sunil Jagtiani
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set for a steady open Friday after U.S. shares rallied and sovereign bond yields surged on economic optimism and easing fears of contagion from China Evergrande Group’s debt crisis.

Futures rose in Japan, were little changed in Australia and dipped in Hong Kong. The S&P 500 posted its biggest two-day gain since July, led by economically-sensitive sectors like energy and financials, as investors embraced the view that a looming reduction in Federal Reserve stimulus affirms the recovery from the pandemic. U.S equity contracts fluctuated.

The prospect of tighter monetary policy spurred a global selloff in bonds. Long-term Treasury yields surged the most in 18 months as traders brought forward their expectations for the first Fed rate hike to the end of 2022. The Bank of England opened the door to a 2021 rate increase, sending 10-year gilts lower.

The dollar declined, oil held an advance and gold remained lower. While the concerns about contagion radiating from Evergrande have receded somewhat, it remains unclear if Beijing plans to manage fallout from any potential default. The developer is buckling under more than $300 billion of liabilities amid China’s crackdown on property-sector leverage.

Equity investors are taking heart from predictions that the delta virus strain and pandemic-related supply-chain snarls will deal only a temporary setback to economic reopening. Central banks have also pledged to withdraw stimulus gradually. But a continuing rise in long-term borrowing costs could be a risk to the upbeat picture if it dents confidence in recovery prospects.

“A hawkish Fed was surprisingly welcomed by equity markets as it was seen as a confirmation of continued strength and ‘substantial progress’ made by the economy in recovering from the COVID shock,” said Anu Gaggar, global investment strategist at Commonwealth Financial Network.

Here are key events to watch this week:

  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman and Vice Chairman Richard Clarida discuss pandemic recovery, Friday

For more market analysis, read our MLIV blog.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures increased 0.1% as of 7:22 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 1.2%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures were steady. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.9%

  • Nikkei 225 futures increased 0.7%

  • S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.1%

  • Hang Seng futures dipped 0.3%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%

  • The euro was at $1.1742

  • The British pound was at $1.3725

  • The Japanese yen was at 110.26 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.4610 per dollar

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 13 basis points to 1.43%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude was at $73.21 a barrel, down 0.1%

  • Gold was at $1,744.08 an ounce, up 0.1%

