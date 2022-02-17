Stocks Mixed, Futures Dip as Traders Mull Ukraine: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures fell and Asian stocks were mixed Thursday amid renewed geopolitical concerns after American officials rejected Russia’s claims that it has begun to remove troops from Ukraine’s borders.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Treasuries climbed as traders digested the U.S. view that the Kremlin has instead added as many as 7,000 troops to forces already encircling its neighbor. In Asia, Japanese shares slipped but South Korea advanced following a small S&P 500 gain Wednesday. The dollar was little changed.

Oil slid amid signs an Iranian nuclear deal is getting closer, which could pave the way for a resumption of official exports from the Persian Gulf producer.

Crude lately has also been whipsawed by supply worries stemming from the Russian troop buildup on Ukraine’s borders. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied any plans to invade Ukraine and has called U.S. warnings “hysteria.”

The latest Fed minutes showed officials concluded they would start raising interest rates soon and were on alert for persistent inflation that would justify faster tightening. There were few new details on balance-sheet runoff plans.

Investors expect at least 150 basis points of Fed tightening in 2022 -- up from 75 basis points just a few weeks ago -- to fight price pressures. The worry is whether the pivot away from pandemic-era stimulus will squeeze economic growth and inject more turbulence into markets in an already volatile year.

“The fear that investors had coming into the release of the minutes was a very aggressive conversation potentially around balance-sheet reduction or maybe more chatter about a 50 basis point rate hike in March,” said Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management. “I don’t think that any of those fears of even more aggressive hawkish language came through in today’s minutes.”

Story continues

In the latest comments from Fed officials, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said aggressive rate hikes would risk a recession, adding “my caution to my colleagues and myself is let’s not overdo it.”

Elsewhere, the European Central Bank is “quite likely” to lift interest rates in 2022 to combat an unprecedented surge in euro-area prices but mustn’t “rock the boat” as it tightens monetary policy, according to Governing Council member Martins Kazaks.

Here are some key events this week:

G-20 finance ministers, central bank governors meet, Thursday through Feb. 18

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speak, Thursday

U.S. Monetary Policy Forum: speakers including Fed officials Charles Evans, Christopher Waller and Lael Brainard, Friday

For more market analysis, read our MLIV blog.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 10:03 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%

Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1%

Japan’s Topix index fell 0.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.6%

South Korea’s Kospi index rose 1.1%

Hang Seng Index futures were little changed

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 115.47 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3348 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady

The euro was at $1.1378

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell about two basis points to 2.02%

Australia’s 10-year yield was at 2.23%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude declined 2.5% to $91.28 a barrel

Gold was at $1,871.06 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.