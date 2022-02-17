Stocks Mixed, Futures Dip as Traders Mull Ukraine: Markets Wrap

Stocks Mixed, Futures Dip as Traders Mull Ukraine: Markets Wrap
Andreea Papuc
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures fell and Asian stocks were mixed Thursday amid renewed geopolitical concerns after American officials rejected Russia’s claims that it has begun to remove troops from Ukraine’s borders.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Treasuries climbed as traders digested the U.S. view that the Kremlin has instead added as many as 7,000 troops to forces already encircling its neighbor. In Asia, Japanese shares slipped but South Korea advanced following a small S&P 500 gain Wednesday. The dollar was little changed.

Oil slid amid signs an Iranian nuclear deal is getting closer, which could pave the way for a resumption of official exports from the Persian Gulf producer.

Crude lately has also been whipsawed by supply worries stemming from the Russian troop buildup on Ukraine’s borders. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied any plans to invade Ukraine and has called U.S. warnings “hysteria.”

The latest Fed minutes showed officials concluded they would start raising interest rates soon and were on alert for persistent inflation that would justify faster tightening. There were few new details on balance-sheet runoff plans.

Investors expect at least 150 basis points of Fed tightening in 2022 -- up from 75 basis points just a few weeks ago -- to fight price pressures. The worry is whether the pivot away from pandemic-era stimulus will squeeze economic growth and inject more turbulence into markets in an already volatile year.

“The fear that investors had coming into the release of the minutes was a very aggressive conversation potentially around balance-sheet reduction or maybe more chatter about a 50 basis point rate hike in March,” said Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management. “I don’t think that any of those fears of even more aggressive hawkish language came through in today’s minutes.”

In the latest comments from Fed officials, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said aggressive rate hikes would risk a recession, adding “my caution to my colleagues and myself is let’s not overdo it.”

Elsewhere, the European Central Bank is “quite likely” to lift interest rates in 2022 to combat an unprecedented surge in euro-area prices but mustn’t “rock the boat” as it tightens monetary policy, according to Governing Council member Martins Kazaks.

Here are some key events this week:

  • G-20 finance ministers, central bank governors meet, Thursday through Feb. 18

  • Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speak, Thursday

  • U.S. Monetary Policy Forum: speakers including Fed officials Charles Evans, Christopher Waller and Lael Brainard, Friday

For more market analysis, read our MLIV blog.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 10:03 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1%

  • Japan’s Topix index fell 0.4%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.6%

  • South Korea’s Kospi index rose 1.1%

  • Hang Seng Index futures were little changed

Currencies

  • The Japanese yen was at 115.47 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.3348 per dollar

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady

  • The euro was at $1.1378

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell about two basis points to 2.02%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield was at 2.23%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude declined 2.5% to $91.28 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,871.06 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. says Russia's claim of withdrawing troops from border with Ukraine is false

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States does not believe Russia's claim to be withdrawing troops from the Ukraine border and suspects Moscow has increased its presence by as many as 7,000 troops, a senior Biden administration official said on Wednesday. "So yesterday, the Russian government said it was withdrawing troops from the border with Ukraine....But we now know it was false," the official told reporters without offering details or providing evidence. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the Biden administration confirmed that "Russia has increased its troop presence along the Ukrainian border by as many as 7,000 troops" with many of them arriving as recently as Wednesday.

  • Recordings of Morgan Stanley’s Passi Examined in U.S. Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. authorities conducting a criminal probe into how Morgan Stanley executives handle block trades are examining recordings of phone calls between the bank and outside fund managers, according to people with knowledge of the inquiry.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Fed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityJ

  • Ukraine stand-off keeps euro pinned

    The euro was weighed down on Thursday after a U.S. official said Russia was increasing troop numbers near its border with Ukraine rather than withdrawing, offsetting a boost it had caught overnight from a modest retreat in U.S. rate hike expectations. The standoff on Europe's eastern edge is one of the deepest crises in East-West relations for decades, and markets - and the euro - had rallied in relief at earlier Russian statements about a military pullback. The euro was pinned around $1.1379 early in the Asia session.

  • Intel is acquiring Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 billion

    It's part of its efforts to expand its business of making chips for other companies.

  • G20 finance leaders to debate inflation, fallout from tighter policy

    Finance leaders of the world's top 20 economies will debate the fallout from lingering geopolitical tensions, rising global inflation and tighter monetary policy in some regions at a two-day meeting kicking off on Thursday. But rising COVID cases overshadow the gathering with many ministers either attending online or skipping the meeting altogether, heightening challenges for host Indonesia's efforts to promote a broader and stronger post-pandemic global recovery. The diverse membership of G20, consisting of Washington and its allies but also rivals China and Russia, can make policy coordination hard, said former Bank of Japan policymaker Takahide Kiuchi.

  • Tesla sued over alleged suspension failure in fatal Florida crash

    Tesla Inc has been sued over an alleged suspension failure in a crash that killed the driver and a passenger in Florida last year and sparked a federal probe. The 2021 Model 3 vehicle had a "defective and unreasonably dangerous suspension that may cause loss of control during ordinary and foreseeable driving conditions," according to the lawsuit filed by the driver's family in a Florida state court last week. The lawsuit said that four days before the accident in September, the driver, Nicholas G. Garcia, brought the vehicle to a Tesla Store due to problems with "controllability/steering, suspension, battery and electronic system, and an ability to open the doors."

  • Harris to travel to Munich amid threat of Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Harris will be meeting with the Ukrainian president and German chancellor, among other world leaders at the Munich Security Conference.

  • Intel is betting $5 billion on old semiconductor technology

    Intel's $5.4 billion deal to buy Tower Semiconductor represents a big investment in manufacturing analog chips—a different strategy from US chip giants like AMD and NVIDIA which have gone fabless.

  • Cryptocurrency is a hard sell

    Since last fall, 10% of Americans have invested in cryptocurrency. Some believe it is the money of the future, but I'm still trying to understand it.

  • TCU football loses another top defensive player to the NCAA transfer portal

    Khari Coleman was expected to play linebacker in TCU’s new 3-3-5 defensive scheme.

  • EUR/USD Weakens Under 1.1387, Strengthens Over 1.1407

    Look for heightened volatility with the release of the Fed minutes at 19:00 GMT. The central bank is widely expected to be hawkish.

  • Albemarle Earnings Beat, But Mixed Outlook Sinks ALB Stock; LTHM Earnings On Deck

    As lithium prices soar, Albemarle earnings topped expectations, with Livent to follow. ALB stock fell solidly overnight on a mixed outlook.

  • These 2 Old-School Stocks Made Big Gains Wednesday

    The latest minutes from the Federal Reserve's Monetary Policy Committee confirmed that the central bank stands ready to fight inflation, and this reassured investors to some extent. Read on and find out why Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC) and Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD) were on the rise Wednesday.

  • Bond Yields Close to Flashing Recession Signal: Bank of America

    The bank's strategists say that the yield curve should invert in the next year, a classic recession precursor, as the Federal Reserve raises short-term rates.

  • US official: Russia adds 7K more troops near Ukraine border

    Ukrainians defied pressure from Moscow with a national show of flag-waving unity Wednesday, while the U.S. warned that Russia had added as many as 7,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders despite Kremlin declarations that forces were being pulled back from the region. While a Russian invasion of Ukraine did not materialize as feared, the United States and its allies maintained that the threat is still strong, with Europe’s security and economic stability in the balance. Russia has massed more than 150,000 troops east, north and south of Ukraine, according to Western estimates.

  • Submarine maintenance backlogs and delays take toll on fleet’s development work at sea

    The SSN fleet is meeting its operational obligations overseas, but there's not enough bandwidth for at-sea time to develop future tactics.

  • Lockheed to develop 5G testbed for Marine Corps

    The testbed will help identify areas of compatibility between 5G networks and defense platforms, the company said Feb. 16.

  • High US inflation 'not acceptable' but recovery on track: Yellen to AFP

    Soaring US inflation rates are "not acceptable" but the health of the world's largest economy is fundamentally sound thanks to policies that have mitigated the impact of the pandemic, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told AFP.

  • Poll: California voters want to reinstate tougher penalties for some crimes, change Prop. 47

    Fifty-nine percent of voters said they would support changing the law to potentially allow for more felony prosecutions.

  • Winter Olympics live updates: US women play for hockey gold; Shiffrin's last shot at 2022 medal

    The U.S. women's hockey team plays archrival Canada for the gold medal, while Mikaela Shiffrin skis in the combined at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.