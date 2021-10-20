Asian Stocks Set for Steady Start; Dollar Declines: Markets Wrap

Andreea Papuc
(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set for a steady start Thursday after a mixed Wall Street session, as investors weighed corporate earnings, elevated inflation and risks from China’s property sector.

Futures were little changed in Japan and Hong Kong while edging slightly higher in Australia. U.S. contracts wavered as they started trading. The S&P 500 rose for a sixth day to the cusp of a record but the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dipped. Tesla Inc.’s revenue fell short of estimates but third-quarter profit beat projections despite semiconductor and supply-chain challenges.

In the Treasury market, long-end yields climbed in part on weak demand for a 20-year bond auction, while two-year yields dropped as traders reassessed rate-hike prospects.

The dollar fell, crude oil pushed higher and Bitcoin topped $66,000, setting an all-time high. Traders will be monitoring cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group, which terminated talks to sell its property-management arm and asked for its shares to resume trading.

Corporate results have helped to temper but by no means eliminate worries that cost pressures -- stoked by an energy crunch and supply chain snarls -- will slow the pandemic recovery. At the same time, investors are grappling with the prospect of reduced central bank support and remain wary of the travails in China’s real-estate sector.

“The market is very much testing how equipped companies and the rest of the economy are to be able to manage this type of transition where we have a less aggressive Fed, less supportive fiscal policy and more normal levels of economic growth,” Kara Murphy, chief investment officer at Kestra Investment Services, said. “There are definitely concerns out there, but for now risk assets seem to be brushing off those concerns.”

In the latest Federal Reserve comments, Governor Randal Quarles said he favors an initial move to slow monetary stimulus next month and is concerned by a broadening of inflationary pressures that could require a policy response.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared the way for Moderna Inc. and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 booster shots. Russia is among countries stepping up virus restrictions to curb surging infections.

Events to watch this week:

  • U.S. Conference Board leading index, U.S. existing home sales, jobless claims, Thursday

  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell takes part in policy panel discussion, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures dipped 0.1% as of 7:20 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.4%

  • Nasdaq 100 contracts fell 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1%

  • Nikkei 225 futures were flat

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures added 0.2%

  • Hang Seng Index futures were little changed

Currencies

  • The Japanese yen was little changed at 114.29 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.3942 per dollar

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

  • The euro was at $1.1650

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 1.66%

  • Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell about one basis point to 1.80%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude was at $83.87 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,782.81 an ounce

