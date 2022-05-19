Asia Stocks Set for Steady Start Amid Lower Dollar: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia look set for a steady start Friday after another choppy US session overshadowed by worries about a darkening economic outlook amid high inflation.

Futures were higher for Hong Kong and edged up for Japan while Australia’s dipped. US contracts rose after Wall Street shares posted modest losses.

Sovereign bonds extended a rally, taking the US 10-year Treasury yield to 2.84%. A dollar gauge trimmed its biggest one-day drop since 2020.

Markets continue to reflect mounting concerns about an economic downturn as the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates to quell price pressures. In China, banks may cut benchmark lending rates for a second time this year as Covid lockdowns sap growth, according to a Bloomberg survey.

Oil hovered at $111 a barrel, gold held a rally and Bitcoin was near $30,000.

Global shares are on course for an historic seventh week of declines, leaving investor sentiment fragile. Kansas City Fed President Esther George acknowledged equities were having a “rough” patch but did nothing to soften the US central bank’s hawkish tone.

“Inflationary pressures look very much persistent at the moment,” Lale Akoner, senior market strategist at BNY Mellon Investment Management, said on Bloomberg Television. “The biggest risk right now is developed-market central banks might trigger a recession. We are increasingly suspecting that they made a policy mistake.”

US data included weaker-than-forecast US jobless claims and a downbeat regional Philadelphia Fed business-outlook survey.

In the latest developments over Russia’s war in Ukraine, the Senate passed a more than $40 billion Ukraine aid package, sending the bill to President Joe Biden for his signature.

China, meanwhile, is seeking to replenish its strategic crude stockpiles with cheap Russian oil -- a sign Beijing is strengthening its energy ties with Moscow just as Europe works toward banning imports due to the war.

Traders in the US will be bracing for more volatility later Friday due to the monthly expiration of options tied to equities and exchange-traded funds. The process is notorious for stirring up market swings.

What damage will be done to the US economy and global markets before the Fed changes tack and eases policy again? The “Fed Put” is the theme of this week’s MLIV Pulse survey. Click here to participate anonymously.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 8:01 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.1%

S&P ASX/200 futures dropped 0.1%

Hang Seng futures increased 1.9%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro was at $1.0580, down 0.1%

The Japanese yen was at 127.75 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.7266 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 2.84%

Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell eight basis points to 3.30%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $111.44 a barrel

Gold was at $1,841.69 an ounce

