Asian Stocks May Get Tailwind From Rally in U.S.: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks may get a boost Tuesday from a technology-led U.S. rally that was spurred by dip buyers betting this year’s equity rout will ebb.

Australian shares fluctuated, while futures for Japan rose. U.S. contracts edged down following the best two-day jump in the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 since April and November 2020, respectively. China and Hong Kong are among markets shut for the Lunar New Year holiday.

A dollar gauge slid amid improved risk appetite. Australia’s currency held a surge ahead of the nation’s central bank meeting, which is expected to end quantitative easing and pave the way for an eventual interest-rate hike.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was steady. Oil extended a climb having posted its biggest January gain in at least 30 years. That helped to take the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index to another record high.

A gauge of Chinese shares traded in the U.S. advanced the most since 2008 on signs that Beijing’s crackdown on the tech sector will ease.

The U.S. equity rebound pared January’s drop in global stocks to around 5%, still the worst monthly performance since the pandemic’s onset in 2020. Waves of volatility have swept across markets after the Federal Reserve pivoted to swifter monetary-policy tightening against inflation than many had expected.

Investors need to “get used to this up and down volatility,” which we’ll probably see more of, Nancy Davis, chief investment officer at Quadratic Capital Management, said on Bloomberg Television.

Fed officials said they want to avoid unnecessarily disrupting the U.S. economy as they prepare to start raising interest rates, showing little stomach for an aggressive 50 basis-point move in March.

Kansas City Fed President Esther George said it’s in “no one’s interest to try to upset the economy with unexpected adjustments.” San Francisco Fed chief Mary Daly said policy moves “have to be gradual and not disruptive.”

For optimists, the corporate-earnings outlook continues to underpin the case for stocks. About 80% of U.S. companies that have reported so far this season have beaten or met projections.

“Investors should not lose sight of the fact that the economy remains strong, which should limit downside from current levels,” Solita Marcelli, Americas chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, wrote in a note.

Elsewhere, traders continue to monitor diplomatic efforts between the U.S. and Russia to defuse tension over Ukraine.

For more market analysis, read our MLIV blog.

What to watch this week:

Earnings are due from Alphabet, Amazon, Exxon Mobil, Ford Motor, Meta Platforms, Qualcomm, Sony, Spotify, UBS Group

Reserve Bank of Australia rate decision, Tuesday

Manufacturing PMIs, including euro zone, Tuesday

OPEC+ meeting on output, Wednesday

Euro zone CPI, Wednesday

Bank of England, European Central Bank rate decisions, Thursday

Fed Board of Governors confirmation hearing, Thursday

U.S. factory orders, initial jobless claims, durable goods, Thursday

U.S. payrolls report for January, Friday

Winter Olympics kick off in China, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin due to attend opening ceremony, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 8:21 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 1.9%

Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 3.3%

Nikkei 225 futures climbed 0.8%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index shed 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.6%

The euro was at $1.1231

The Japanese yen was at 115.13 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3742 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 1.78%

Australia’s 10-year yield rose two basis points to 1.91%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $88.35 a barrel

Gold was at $1,797.94 an ounce

