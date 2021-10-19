Asian Stocks Set to Track U.S. Gains; Dollar Drops: Markets Wrap

Asian Stocks Set to Track U.S. Gains; Dollar Drops: Markets Wrap
Andreea Papuc
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are set to track a U.S. rally as a focus on corporate earnings helps to ease some of the concerns over inflationary pressures in the global economy. A gauge of the dollar held a retreat.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Futures advanced in Japan and Hong Kong. Australian shares edged up at the open, while U.S. contracts were steady. The S&P 500 is close to a record as traders digest company reports to assess the impact of supply-chain snarls and higher commodity prices. Johnson & Johnson raised a profit forecast, Netflix Inc. subscribers jumped and Procter & Gamble Co. faced rising raw material and freight costs.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield pushed above 1.6% and the yield curve steepened. The dollar held losses amid bets that other central banks will boost interest rates before the Federal Reserve. The offshore yuan was steady after jumping.

Bitcoin is close to scaling the peak it reached in April. The first Bitcoin-linked exchange-traded fund listed in the U.S. debuted as the second-most heavily traded fund on record in a watershed moment for the cryptocurrency industry.

The earnings season has taken the edge off concerns about slowing growth, price pressures stoked by an energy crisis and the prospect of reduced central bank support. The Cboe Volatility Index has fallen back to the lowest level since August.

“This earnings season could be highly important for investors, as inflation, labor, supply, and currency risks settle in,” said Lauren Goodwin, economist and portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments. “We will be particularly attuned to companies’ guidance on the path ahead and whether higher costs could reduce corporate margins.”

In the latest Fed comments, Governor Christopher Waller said the central bank should begin tapering its bond-buying program next month, though interest-rate increases are probably “still some time off.” He added the caveat that “if my upside risk for inflation comes to pass, with inflation considerably above 2% well into 2022, then I will favor liftoff sooner than I now anticipate.”

“I don’t think the Fed is going to act or hike very aggressively in part because they have this inflation view, but also because we are going to be in a slowing growth environment by the end of next year,” Esty Dwek, FlowBank SA chief investment officer, said on Bloomberg Television.

The focus in China remains on Beijing’s regulatory curbs and the slowdown in the property sector amid the debt woes at China Evergrande Group. China sold a U.S. dollar bond in Hong Kong for the fifth straight year.

Elsewhere, crude oil traded around $83 a barrel in New York and Brent closed above $85 a barrel for the first time since October 2018. Russia signaled it may not give Europe extra natural gas without approval for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

For more market analysis, read our MLIV blog.

Events to watch this week:

  • Earnings roll in, including from AT&T Inc., Barclays Plc and Tesla Inc.

  • EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

  • China property prices, loan prime rates, Wednesday

  • U.S. Conference Board leading index, U.S. existing home sales, jobless claims, Thursday

  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell takes part in policy panel discussion, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:03 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%

  • Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.2%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.2%

  • Hang Seng Index futures gained 0.9%

Currencies

  • The Japanese yen was little changed at 114.39 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.3770 per dollar

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

  • The euro traded at $1.1635

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 1.64%

  • Australia’s 10-year bond yield climbed five basis points to 1.77%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $83 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,769.22 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Stocks Rise on Earnings; Dollar Declines: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities extended a rally on Tuesday as solid corporate results helped counter concerns stemming from elevated inflation. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismThe S&P 500 rose 0.7% as earnings at Trave

  • Fed's Waller: 'More aggressive' response may be needed if inflation stays high

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -If inflation keeps rising at its current pace in coming months rather than subsiding as expected, Federal Reserve policymakers may need to adopt "a more aggressive policy response" next year, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Tuesday. For now, Waller said in remarks to the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, he continues to believes the economy has seen the worst of the most recent coronavirus wave, that labor and other supply shortages will ease over time and that "the escalation of inflation will be transitory," with price increases moving back to the Fed's 2% goal next year. That would mean any increase to the Fed's key policy interest rate from its current near-zero level "is still some time off," he said, a view in synch with most of his colleagues.

  • Crude Oil Pares Gains After Hitting Multiyear Highs

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil eased off of multiyear highs with U.S. industrial data showing signs of weakness while traders assessed an ongoing natural gas crisis. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismFutures in New York closed 0.2

  • Aramco Oil Pipeline Group Readies Multi-Billion Dollar Bond

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismA group of investors in Saudi Aramco’s oil pipelines is preparing to sell billions of dollars of bonds as soon as this week, according to people familiar with the matter

  • AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Looking to Break Out

    The Australian dollar has rallied quite nicely during the trading session on Tuesday, but still has a significant amount of resistance it needs to chew through.

  • China Sells $4 Billion Dollar Bond as Evergrande Woes Fester

    (Bloomberg) -- China sold a U.S. dollar bond in Hong Kong for the fifth straight year, even as strains emerge in the credit market amid deepening concerns over the financial health of the country’s property developers. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces

  • Democrats Scale Back Their IRS Bank Reporting Plan

    The Biden administration and congressional Democrats are scaling back a controversial proposal to have banks report more information to the Internal Revenue Service after their initial plan was met with a backlash from the financial services industry and Republicans. The original proposal, part of a larger effort to generate more revenue by cracking down on tax cheats, called for financial institutions to provide data to the IRS on accounts with annual deposits or withdrawals totaling more than

  • Why Brad Gerstner Is So Bullish On Bitcoin And The Future Of Cryptocurrency

    Speaking on CNBC Monday, longtime activist investor Carl Icahn said Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is "a very difficult thing to invest in." Although Icahn noted he had spent a considerable amount of time researching Bitcoin, he told CNBC "the jury is still out" on the popular cryptocurrency. Altimeter Capital founder and CEO Brad Gerstner disagrees with Icahn when it comes to cryptocurrencies overall. "The jury may be out on whether or not Bitcoin goes up and down over the next 90 days, but the jury is

  • The ‘Risk-Free’ Crypto Trade Is Back In a Big Way

    (Bloomberg) -- The closest thing to a risk-free bet has reemerged in the cryptocurrency market as traders -- awaiting the launch of the first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund -- bid up the price of futures. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confro

  • Black Democratic chair gets lynching threat over Trump essay

    The first Black chair of Iowa’s Democratic Party says he received a series of racist messages, including a lynching threat, after writing an opinion piece in a local newspaper criticizing former President Donald Trump and the state Republican officials who stood with him at a recent rally in Des Moines. Ross Wilburn, who is also a state representative from Ames, reported the threatening phone and email messages to local police and state investigators. The messages came after The Des Moines Register's online publication of Wilburn's op-ed on Oct. 8, the day before thousands of Trump supporters gathered at the Iowa State Fairgrounds for the rally.

  • Activision Blizzard fired 20 employees following harassment claims

    The actions are based on an increase in number of reports ranging from years ago to the present, Activision said in a letter to employees. The owner of "Call of Duty" and "Candy Crush" franchises added it would expand its ethics and compliance team in order to create a "more accountable workplace and culture".

  • U.S. Stocks Extend Rebound as Oil Pares Back Gains: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks extended a rebound on Monday as a whipsaw in energy prices relieved some pressure on the market.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismThe S&P 500 added 0.3% and the Nasdaq 100 gained 1% in a cont

  • The Indian women widowed by Covid-19

    In India, Covid has widowed thousands of women, who are now struggling to adjust to a new life.

  • UFC fighter Irwin Rivera receives conditional release after attempted murder charges

    The 32-year-old fighter was arrested in January on two attempted murder charges after allegedly stabbing his sisters.

  • Tesla's discount car insurance rolls into another state — should you hop in?

    While the company boasts savings of up to 60%, it isn't an option for everyone.

  • Police hesitant to receive COVID vaccine despite toll taken by the disease

    The president of the National Fraternal Order of Police discusses vaccine hesitancy amongst police and the effect COVID has had on policing.

  • Zillow pauses home purchases, stock drops. Here's what other iBuyers are doing

    Zillow has paused its home purchases, sending its stock plummeting. Here's what Offerpad and Opendoor are doing.

  • Investors now hold a record $72 billion in crypto assets, as fund managers piled into bitcoin ahead of the launch of the first futures ETF

    Crypto assets under management hit a record $72.32 billion in the week to Friday ahead of this week's ETF launch, CoinShares said.

  • You Can’t Ignore Inflation Any Longer: Here’s How to Beat It

    Inflation is getting harder to ignore. What monetary authorities have been dismissing for months as nothing more than the economic equivalent of a passing rain shower is starting to feel like a soaker. As recently as August, the head of … Continue reading → The post You Can’t Ignore Inflation Any Longer: Here’s How to Beat It appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Apple Leads Market Rally, As Bitcoin, Tesla Near Highs; Netflix Subscriber Growth Tops Views

    Apple fueled another stock market rally. BTC neared a record high as a Bitcoin ETF debuted. Netflix subscribers beat views.