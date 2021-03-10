Asian stocks set to follow Wall Street rally but China worries grow

Investors sit in front of a board showing stock information at a brokerage house on the first day of trade in China since the Lunar New Year, in Hangzhou
Matt Scuffham
·3 min read

By Matt Scuffham

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Asian stocks were set to track U.S. gains on Wednesday, as falling bond yields eased concerns about surging inflation, although focus will shift to Chinese markets amid worries about policy tightening in the world's second-largest economy.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.47% in early trading. Japan's Nikkei 225 futures added 0.07%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 1.17%.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.10%.

"It's looking like a pretty positive open by virtue of Wall Street's solid lead," said IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda. "The real interest will be when China's cash markets open - whether we could see a new direction form off the basis of stress about financial stability in China."

On Tuesday, China's benchmark Shanghai Composite index stood on the precipice of a correction as investors wrestled with the prospect of tighter policy and a slowing economic recovery.

With eyes on the $120 billion auctions of 3-, 10- and 30-year Treasuries this week, U.S. Treasury yields fell after a weak 7-year note sale that prompted a spike in yields two weeks ago was followed by another soft auction last week.

The yield on benchmark 10-year notes fell to 1.5281%, from 1.544% late on Tuesday.

Tuesday's auction of $58 billion in U.S. 3-year notes was well received, with the next tests of investor appetite for government debt in the form of 10-year and 30-year auctions later this week.

On Wall Street, each of the major averages closed higher, led by a gain of nearly 4% in the Nasdaq, giving the tech-heavy index its best day since Nov. 4.

The index has been highly susceptible to climbing rates, and Monday's retreat left it down more than 10% from its Feb. 12 close, confirming what is widely considered to be a correction.

"Today the 10-year is down a bit, and that takes pressure off valuations, so tech is performing well. The market is just about getting comfortable at this level of rates," said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco in New York.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, after earlier topping 32,150, rose 0.1% to end at 31,832.74, the S&P 500 gained 1.42% and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.69%.

In Europe, stocks closed higher after extending gains from their best session in four months a day earlier as a rise in shares of oil and utility companies helped counter losses in miners.

The speedier rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in some countries and the planned $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus package helped underpin a brighter global economic outlook, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said, as it raised its 2021 growth forecast.

In foreign exchange markets, the dollar index backed away from a 3-1/2-month high, allowing riskier currencies to move higher.

The dollar index fell 0.415%, with the euro down 0.01% to $1.1897.

The Australian dollar rose 0.06% versus the greenback at $0.772. The offshore Chinese yuan strengthened versus the greenback at 6.5158 per dollar.

Oil prices backed off early highs in choppy trading, with Brent dipping back to the $68 mark as investors weighed easing concerns over a supply disruption in Saudi Arabia with the likelihood of limited supply from OPEC+ output limits.

U.S. crude futures settled at $64.01 per barrel, down $1.04 or 1.60%. Brent crude futures settled at $67.52 per barrel, down 72 cents or 1.06%.

Gold surged more than 2% on the retreat in U.S. Treasury yields and the weaker dollar, staging a strong recovery from the nine-month low it hit in the previous session.

U.S. gold futures settled up 2.3% at $1,716.90.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Most Asia Stocks Up After Nasdaq Surge; Bonds Rise: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks rose Wednesday after a rebound in growth shares that sent the Nasdaq 100 to its biggest gain since November and as Chinese shares climbed. The dollar and Treasury yields held declines.The U.S. tech-heavy index advanced 4% as stocks with higher valuations rebounded -- Tesla Inc. jumped 20%. The move snapped an earlier rotation into value shares amid fresh U.S. stimulus and expanding vaccinations. Recent winners such as financials and energy sectors were the only S&P 500 groups to retreat. U.S. equity futures edged lower.In Asia, Chinese shares opened higher after a slump on Tuesday that evaded state efforts to slow the pace of losses. Hong Kong advanced and Japan fluctuated. Treasury yields steadied below their recent peaks as the first in a string of auctions this week went off without disrupting markets. Bitcoin traded around $55,000.The pullback in Treasury yields has allowed risk takers to wade back into growth stocks, which have suffered recently amid concerns about valuations. On Tuesday, dip buyers targeted areas recently abandoned as too expensive. The reversal has been a common theme for years, with each retreat getting bought, and lately it’s become more extreme.Yields have been climbing along with economic growth expectations, said Lauren Goodwin, portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments. That backdrop still favors cyclicals over defensive assets and “supports equities over bonds, and a weaker U.S. dollar,” she said.The upcoming sales of 10- and 30-year bonds will test appetite for the safest debt after last month’s poorly bid seven-year auction helped drive yields higher, sending tremors across risk assets globally.Australian bond yields extended a move lower after the central bank governor suggested markets may be getting ahead of themselves by pricing in an earlier interest-rate increase.Here are some key events to watch:EIA crude oil inventory report is due WednesdayThe U.S. February consumer price index will offer the latest look at price pressures Wednesday.The U.S. government auctions 3-, 10- and 30-year Treasuries this week.The European Central Bank holds its monetary policy meeting and President Christine Lagarde is set to do a briefing Thursday.StocksS&P 500 futures were down 0.1% as of 10:40 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index advanced 1.4%. Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.2%.Japan’s Topix index was little changed.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index was 0.3% lower.South Korea’s Kospi index increased 0.5%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.9%.China’s CSI 300 index added 1.2%.CurrenciesThe yen was at 108.60 per dollar, down 0.1%.The offshore yuan traded at 6.5169 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index added 0.1%, after declining 0.6%.The euro was at $1.1896.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 1.54%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell six basis points to 1.72%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $64.19 a barrel.Gold was at $1,715.68 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures edge higher after tech-led rally

    Stock market news live updates: Stock futures edge higher after tech-led rally

  • Dow Jones Futures: Nasdaq, Tesla, Nio Jump, But Look For Breakouts Here; Final Biden Stimulus Vote On Tap

    The Nasdaq and Tesla led Tuesday's market rally, but wait for this signal. Several real economy stocks broke out or cleared buy points.

  • 5 Beaten-Down Stocks of Nasdaq ETF With Upside Potential

    We highlighted five stocks from the ETF that were hit badly in the tech rout but might reverse the trend, given their solid Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and positive earnings estimate revisions in a month.

  • Asian markets mixed as recovery hopes offset by yield worries

    Asian shares were mixed Tuesday, cheered by the imminent passage of the U.S. stimulus package, although that optimism was tempered by worries about inflation and the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Dow Rallies After Pelosi Makes Stimulus Pledge; Nasdaq Surges As Yields Slide; Apple Stock Jumps

    The Dow Jones rose as bond yields fell. Big tech was having a good day, with Facebook stock and Apple stock rising. Nancy Pelosi made a stimulus pledge.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Now As It Flashes This Bullish Signal? Automaker Extending Strong 2021 Gains

    With earnings turning around in 2021 and the stock making a notable move, is Ford primed for a big run? Here’s what you should know.

  • Is JD Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What JD.com Earnings, Charts Show

    Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying JD stock. The China e-commerce company has partnerships with Walmart, Tencent and Google-owner Alphabet.

  • Why this Fed won't bat an eyelash at Biden's spending blitz

    The Biden administration and congressional Democrats are on the cusp of pumping another nearly $2 trillion into a U.S. economy just starting to show signs of life in the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. For all the concern that such a huge stimulus will stoke inflation, there's little chance that will prompt the Federal Reserve to pull back on the reins to prevent overheating, a maneuver that until recently had been hardwired into the U.S. central bank's approach to managing the economy. How is this Fed different?

  • Verkada surveillance cameras at Tesla, hundreds more businesses breached: hackers

    A small group of hackers viewed live and archived surveillance footage from hundreds of businesses including Tesla Inc by gaining administrative access to camera maker Verkada over the past two days, one of the people involved in the breach told Reuters. Swiss software developer Tillie Kottmann, who has gained attention for finding security flaws in mobile apps and other systems, shared screenshots on Twitter from inside a Tesla warehouse in California and an Alabama jail in messages to Reuters. Kottmann declined to identify other members of the group.

  • 5 tax changes that can take you by surprise this filing season

    Here are a few things that may catch you off guard as you do your 2020 taxes.

  • Sonny Bill looks to revive boxing career

    Sonny Bill Williams says he will focus on becoming a champion boxer after conceding his body can no longer stand up to the rigours of rugby league. Williams, who won two rugby union World Cups for New Zealand in 2011 and 2015, has dabbled in boxing since a first professional bout in 2009 but the 35-year-old plans to get more serious about it after building a gym in southern Sydney. "I spoke to my manager, I said: 'I'm keen to get back into the ring, I've got a couple of years, I'm 35," he told the Nine Network.

  • EV Stocks Rebound As Tesla Rival Rivian Eyes This 'Huge Step'

    Amazon-backed Rivian looks to go from producing prototypes to building about a thousand vehicles a week. Tesla, Nio and EV stocks rallied on various news.

  • Citi Blocks Firms That Kept Errant Revlon Payout From Debt Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. is punishing investment firms that kept payments the bank accidentally sent to Revlon Inc. lenders by blocking them from certain new debt offerings led by the bank, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The bank is choosing to not invite these money managers, who hung on to over $500 million, to its new-issue debt deals, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter. Firms targeted include Brigade Capital Management, HPS Investment Partners and Symphony Asset Management, the people said.These firms and others tangled in a lawsuit with Citigroup can still participate if an issuer specifically requests for them to be able to join their offering, one of the people added.Representatives for Citigroup, Brigade, HPS and Symphony declined to comment.The move follows the surprise ruling by a federal judge that thwarted Citigroup’s efforts to recover funds it sent by mistake to Revlon’s lenders last year while serving as administrative agent for the cosmetics company’s loan. The New York-based bank sued 10 firms that manage assets for Revlon creditors after they refused to return the money, but Judge Jesse Furman said prior court decisions forced him to conclude that the lenders could keep it.While the bank is appealing the decision, a failure to overturn it leaves Citigroup responsible for the bulk of the almost $900 million remaining on the loan that Revlon hasn’t itself paid. Citigroup has now claimed rights as a Revlon creditor, and could seek repayment from the company if the ruling isn’t reversed.At least two firms that received the errant payments opted to return it last year after the bank threatened to retaliate, according to people familiar with the matter.It’s not clear how big of a blow Citigroup’s actions will be for the targeted firms, some of which focus on buying discounted assets in secondary trading rather than new offerings. But it’s difficult to avoid Citigroup in debt markets.Leading RoleThe bank is one of the largest underwriters of new bonds and loans. Citigroup was the third most-active manager for new high-yield bonds in 2020, for example, helping arrange 324 deals for a volume of about $32 billion, according to Bloomberg league table data.These firms can still participate in deals led by banks not involved in the dispute, such as No. 1-ranked JPMorgan Chase & Co. and runner-up Bank of America Corp. The latter two accounted for about $90 billion of offerings last year in junk bonds.The lead bank on a new bond offering starts by sending out a deal announcement with specifics such as size, maturity, timing and access to financial documents to a large group of investors. As potential buyers consider investing in the debt, the bank’s sales team communicates with individual firms to answer questions and share early pricing discussions and color on how the book is building.Those locked out of the new-issue process can’t buy debt as it’s issued, and instead must wait to trade in the secondary market. This could put the exiled firms at a disadvantage because many new bonds trade a few points higher after they have priced.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden rehangs portraits of Bill Clinton and George W Bush moved to ‘small’ room by Trump

    Paintings were said to have been removed from Grand Foyer of White House last July

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Column: After Meghan and Harry's interview, royal family has to decide what 'family' means

    Talking with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, exposed a dilemma for Britain: Does it truly want a 21st century royal family?

  • Three protesters killed in Myanmar

    Three protesters were killed in Myanmar on Monday (March 8), according to witnesses, two of them with gunshot wounds to the head.Photos on Facebook showed the bodies of two men lying on the street in the northern town of Myitkyina. Protesters say they were taking part in a demonstration when police fired stun grenades and tear gas at them.Several people were then hit by gunfire from nearby buildings.It was not immediately clear who fired on the protesters although both police and the military were at the protest.A military spokesman and local police did not respond to calls asking for comment on the latest incidents.The U.N. say security forces have killed more than 50 people to quell daily demonstrations and strikes against the February 1st coup.The generals say they acted because an election in November, which saw Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) secure a big victory, was marred by fraud - a claim rejected by the electoral commission.In Yangon, shops, factories, and banks were closed as part of the uprising against the country's military rulers.At least nine unions covering sectors including construction, agriculture and manufacturing have called on "all Myanmar people" to stop work to reverse the coup and restore Suu Kyi's elected government.Allowing economic activity to continue would help the military "as they repress the energy of the Myanmar people," the unions said in a statement.State media also said security forces were present at hospitals and universities.The International Physicians for Human Rights organization said occupation of hospitals was a violation of international law.The United States and other Western countries have imposed limited sanctions on the junta, and the European Union is preparing to widen its sanctions on Myanmar's armed forces to target businesses they run, according to diplomats and internal documents seen by Reuters. Australia on Sunday cut defense ties, saying it would only deal with non-government groups in Myanmar.

  • Cindy McCain calls GOP and Fox News fury over Dr Seuss ‘ridiculous’

    Ms McCain said ‘we can no longer have our leaders work with fear and anger and hate’