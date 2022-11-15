Asian Stocks Signal Caution on Rocky Geopolitics: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities braced for a cautious open Wednesday as investors balanced encouraging data that supported a slowdown in Federal Reserve rate hikes with Poland saying a Russian-made missile hit its territory.

Stocks in Australia opened lower and share futures for Japan and Hong Kong fell. Treasuries rallied. The dollar fell sharply after US producer price index data undershot estimates, easing inflation concerns, before surging on news of a missile strike in Poland. The greenback closed moderately lower.

Commodities including oil and corn jumped on the news an explosion on the Polish border with Ukraine killed two people, prompting speculation about a potential response.

The S&P 500 added nearly 1% Tuesday, indicating investors were looking beyond geopolitics to focus on slowing Fed rate hikes. A slew of Fed speakers in recent days have indicated the central bank could slow the tempo of rate rises while cautioning more work is needed to tame inflation.

“I don’t think we’re at the trough,” said Ann Berry, founder and managing partner of Threadneedle Ventures in New York, speaking on Bloomberg TV about the S&P 500. “I would not be surprised if we hit the 3,600 level again if we see the confidence that has come into the market deflate,” she said, implying a 10% decline from Tuesday’s closing price.

Key events this week:

US business inventories, cross-border investment, retail sales, industrial production, Wednesday

Fed’s John Williams, Lael Brainard and SEC Chair Gary Gensler speak, Wednesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Wednesday

Eurozone CPI, Thursday

US housing starts, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Neel Kashkari, Loretta Mester speak, Thursday

US Conference Board leading index, existing home sales, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 8:20 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P added 0.9%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.5%

Hang Seng futures fell 0.3%

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The euro was unchanged at $1.0349

The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 138.88 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0509 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $16,856.33

Ether rose 0.2% to $1,248.43

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined eight basis points to 3.77%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 3.69%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $87.33 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

