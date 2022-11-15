Asian Stocks Signal Caution on Rocky Geopolitics: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities braced for a cautious open Wednesday as investors balanced encouraging data that supported a slowdown in Federal Reserve rate hikes with Poland saying a Russian-made missile hit its territory.
Stocks in Australia opened lower and share futures for Japan and Hong Kong fell. Treasuries rallied. The dollar fell sharply after US producer price index data undershot estimates, easing inflation concerns, before surging on news of a missile strike in Poland. The greenback closed moderately lower.
Commodities including oil and corn jumped on the news an explosion on the Polish border with Ukraine killed two people, prompting speculation about a potential response.
The S&P 500 added nearly 1% Tuesday, indicating investors were looking beyond geopolitics to focus on slowing Fed rate hikes. A slew of Fed speakers in recent days have indicated the central bank could slow the tempo of rate rises while cautioning more work is needed to tame inflation.
“I don’t think we’re at the trough,” said Ann Berry, founder and managing partner of Threadneedle Ventures in New York, speaking on Bloomberg TV about the S&P 500. “I would not be surprised if we hit the 3,600 level again if we see the confidence that has come into the market deflate,” she said, implying a 10% decline from Tuesday’s closing price.
Key events this week:
US business inventories, cross-border investment, retail sales, industrial production, Wednesday
Fed’s John Williams, Lael Brainard and SEC Chair Gary Gensler speak, Wednesday
ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Wednesday
Eurozone CPI, Thursday
US housing starts, initial jobless claims, Thursday
Fed’s Neel Kashkari, Loretta Mester speak, Thursday
US Conference Board leading index, existing home sales, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 8:20 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P added 0.9%
Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.5%
Hang Seng futures fell 0.3%
Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.1%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.3%
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%
The euro was unchanged at $1.0349
The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 138.88 per dollar
The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0509 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $16,856.33
Ether rose 0.2% to $1,248.43
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined eight basis points to 3.77%
Australia’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 3.69%
Commodities
West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $87.33 a barrel
Spot gold was little changed
