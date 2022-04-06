Asian stocks skid, bond yields up after hawkish Fed comments

Pedestrians wearing protective masks, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, are reflected on an electronic board outside a brokerage in Tokyo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Daniel Leussink
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Lael Brainard
    American economist

By Daniel Leussink

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian share markets slipped on Wednesday as investors faced up to the possibility of aggressive monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve to fight inflation, while focus was also on new Western sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

U.S. Treasury yields hit multi-year highs and stock markets were red after Fed Governor Lael Brainard said overnight that she expected a combination of interest rate rises and a rapid balance sheet runoff to take U.S. monetary policy to a "more neutral position" later this year.

In morning trade in Asia, Japan's Nikkei shed nearly 2.0%, while South Korean shares fell 0.9% and Australian shares lost 0.75%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan skidded 1.3%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 1.3%, moving away from a one-month high hit on Monday. Shanghai lost 0.1% as markets in mainland China reopened after two days of public holidays.

Activity in China's services sector shrank at the steepest pace in two years in March as a local Omicron surge restricted mobility and weighed on client demand, a closely watched private sector survey showed on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Chinese authorities extended a COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai to cover all of the financial centre's 26 million people, despite growing anger over quarantine rules in the city.

Investors' focus on Wednesday will be on the release of minutes from the Fed's last policy meeting, which they are expected to scrutinise for clues on the prospect of a 50 basis point hike at the U.S. central bank's next meeting in May.

"It's currently considered an 80% chance the Fed will take that course," said Kyle Rodda, a market analyst at IG in Melbourne. Investors hadn't fully priced in such a move, so greater evidence for it may move markets, Rodda added.

"There's expectation the Fed could hike 50 bps in June too, and if that becomes more likely, then a repricing of those risks could spark another spike in volatility," he said.

The European Central Bank will publish its minutes on Thursday.

Investors were also waiting to see how a fresh round of Western sanctions on Russia would play out.

The United States and its allies will on Wednesday impose new sanctions on Russian banks and officials and ban new investment in Russia, the White House said.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes continued to move higher, hitting a two-year high of 2.6120% before coming down slightly. It was last at 2.6048%.

The jump in yields following Brainard's comments also played out in the currency market, providing support to the dollar.

The dollar index hit 99.638, its highest since late May 2020.

The greenback was also trading firm against the yen at 123.98 yen given the Bank of Japan's conviction and repeated action last week to hold the yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds below 0.25%.

The euro was down 0.1% at $1.0889.

The rise in bond yields globally has put pressure on gold, which pays no return.

Spot gold traded down 0.1% at $1,921.76 per ounce. [GOL/]

Oil prices fell on pressure from the rising dollar and growing worries that new coronavirus cases could slow demand, despite ongoing supply concerns.

U.S. crude was down 0.4% at $101.54 a barrel. Brent crude was off 0.4% at $106.19 per barrel. [O/R]

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks, Bonds Drop as Hawkish Fed Dents Sentiment: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and bonds declined Wednesday on the prospect of a swift reduction in the Federal Reserve’s debt holdings as part of a stepped up campaign of monetary tightening to tackle high inflation.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksU.S, EU to Hit Russian

  • Stocks fall, bond yields and dollar gain after hawkish Fed comments

    Stocks on global indexes fell on Tuesday while U.S. Treasury yields rose to multi-year highs as comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard put investor focus on the possibility of aggressive monetary policy tightening by the central bank to curb inflation. The U.S. dollar hit its highest in nearly two years. Brainard said she expects a combination of interest rate increases and a rapid balance sheet runoff to bring U.S. monetary policy to a "more neutral position" later this year, with further tightening to follow as needed.

  • What Is an Inverted Yield Curve—And Does It Mean a Recession Is Coming?

    The last time we saw the bond market invert was in 2019, and we had an unexpected recession due to the pandemic…Is history about to repeat itself? The post What Is an Inverted Yield Curve—And Does It Mean a Recession Is Coming? appeared first on Worth.

  • 3 Top S&P 500 Stock Market Gainers Today

    Even the best S&P 500 stocks Tuesday had only modest gains, while the day's losers sold off hard.

  • Elon Musk Named to Twitter’s Board. He Can’t Own More Than 14.9% of the Stock.

    Elon Musk will serve on Twitter board of directors, the company said in a filing on Tuesday, a day after the billionaire and Tesla chief executive disclosed he had become the social media platform’s largest shareholder with a 9.2% stake. The company appointed Musk to the board as a Class II director with a term expiring at the company’s 2024 annual shareholder meeting. Musk, either alone or as a member of a group, will not be able to become a beneficial owner of more than 14.9% of Twitter (ticker: TWTR) stock for as long as he sits on the board and 90 days after, according to the filing.

  • Qualcomm takes ‘first step’ into automotive sector with Arriver acquisition, CFO says

    Qualcomm CFO Akash Palkhiwala joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Qualcomm's decision to be a major player in driverless cars as the auto industry looks to transform itself, bringing a full self-driving solution to automakers, and its acquisition of Arriver.

  • U.S. stocks end lower, with Nasdaq and S&P 500 falling sharply as investors weigh Fed’s policy path

    Major U.S. stock benchmarks close lower Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite seeing the biggest losses, as investors eyed the potential for additional sanctions on Russia and weighed prospects for aggressive tightening of monetary policy by the Fed.

  • Recession Warning Bells Are Ringing. These Banks Look Strong.

    Last week, yields on short-dated Treasury debt rose above those on longer-dated securities in the first so-called yield-curve inversion in nearly three years.

  • Best & Worst Performing ETFs Of 2022

    ‘SPY’ registered its first quarterly decline in two years, but it could have been worse; commodity ETFs surged.

  • Wheat Soars on U.S. Crop Worries and Ukraine Export Obstacles

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat in Chicago surged as U.S. drought and trade route obstacles in Ukraine threaten to tighten global grain supplies.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsOnly 30% of America’s winter-wheat

  • Dow transports selloff may be warning of something more than just a macro speed bump

    The Dow Jones Transportation Average's relative weakness may be a warning that there could be more to worry about than just a temporary freight-specific slowdown.

  • Stocks, Bonds Fall After Hawkish Brainard Remarks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities and bonds fell as traders weighed hawkish Federal Reserve commentary and a new round of potential sanctions on Russia, ratcheting up global tensions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksU.S, EU to Hit Rus

  • Why Nvidia, Skyworks, and Qualcomm Stocks Dropped on Tuesday

    As of 1:30 p.m. ET, both Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) are down 4.2%, while Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has its own special problem that is driving its stock down an even worse 5.1%. This morning -- four days after investment bank JPMorgan removed Qualcomm from its "Analyst Focus List" on worries about depressed smartphone demand -- TheFly.com is reporting that JP has gone a step farther and actually chopped its price target on Qualcomm stock by 15%, lowering it to $205 a share. Last week, StreetInsider.com quoted JP blaming "fresh coronavirus lockdowns in China and rising cost of goods due to the Ukraine conflict" for weak demand for "low- to mid-end Android handsets" that use Qualcomm technology.

  • Canada’s Kinross Gold Exits Russia With $680 Million Highland Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Kinross Gold Corp. agreed to sell its Russian assets to a company controlled by mining magnate Vladislav Sviblov for $680 million, keeping a pledge to exit the country after the invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksElon Musk Takes

  • Russia turns to China for microchips for in-demand domestic bank cards

    Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine have cut Moscow off the global financial system and from nearly half of its $640 billion in gold and foreign exchange reserves. Oleg Tishakov, a board member with the National Card Payment System (NSPK), said Russia is facing a shortage of microchips as Asian manufactures suspend production amid a coronavirus pandemic and European suppliers have stopped cooperating with Moscow following sanctions.

  • Dollar rises towards 2-year high after Fed policy maker's comments

    The dollar edged up to its highest level in nearly two years on Wednesday after jumping overnight on more hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official, while the euro was hurt by the prospect of new Western sanctions on Russia. The index gained 0.5% on Tuesday after Fed Governor Lael Brainard said she expects a combination of interest rate increases and a rapid balance sheet runoff to bring U.S. monetary policy to a "more neutral position" later this year, with further tightening to follow as needed. Brainard is normally seen as a more dovish policy maker.

  • Regeneron (REGN), Sanofi Get Priority Review for Dupixent sBLA

    The FDA accepts and grants priority review to Regeneron (REGN) and Sanofi's sBLA for Dupixent to treat eosinophilic esophagitis in patients aged 12 years and older. A decision is due on Aug 3, 2022.

  • TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise, traders bet on Fed's rapid balance sheet reduction

    U.S. Treasury yields rose to multi-year highs on Tuesday as traders focused on the Federal Reserve's planned unwinding of its balance sheet, with longer-term yields moving faster and partly reversing some of the recent inversions in the U.S. curve. Yields took off after Fed Governor Lael Brainard said S0N2VH027 she expects rapid reductions to the Fed's balance sheet alongside increases to the benchmark interest rate. She said the Fed will raise rates "methodically" and as soon as next month will begin to ramp up reductions to its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet at a "considerably" faster pace than the last time the Fed shrank its holdings.

  • These Are The 5 Best Tech Stocks To Watch Now

    The technology sector is home to many of the best tech stocks to buy or watch, although it's slim picking these days.

  • Fed's Brainard sees rapid balance sheet runoff, rise to neutral

    (Reuters) -Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard on Tuesday said she expects methodical interest rate increases and rapid reductions to the Fed's balance sheet to bring U.S. monetary policy to a "more neutral position" later this year, with further tightening to follow as needed. "I think we can all absolutely agree inflation is too high and bringing inflation down is of paramount importance," Brainard said at a conference at the Minneapolis Fed. To do so, she said, the Fed will raise rates "methodically" and as soon as next month begin to quickly ramp up reductions to its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet to a "considerably" more rapid pace of runoff than the last time the Fed shrank its holdings.