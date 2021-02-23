Asian stocks slip as global rally skids on inflation fears

Investors look at computer screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai

By Echo Wang

MIAMI (Reuters) - Asian stocks dipped on Tuesday as rising U.S. Treasury yields and inflation prospects led to a further rotation out of the big tech stocks responsible for a major Wall Street rally during the pandemic.

The Australian S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.11% and South Korea's Kospi declined 0.87% in early trading. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.54%. Japanese markets are closed for a public holiday on Tuesday.

Oil prices rose on a tight global supply outlook after U.S. production was hammered by frigid weather and an approaching meeting of top crude producers is expected to keep output largely in check.

Bond yields have risen sharply this month as prospects of more U.S. fiscal stimulus boosted hopes for a faster economic recovery globally.

However, that is also fuelling inflation expectations, prompting investors to sell the growth stocks that drove the equity rally during the pandemic.

"The sell-off in bonds is like a car crash in slow motion for equity investors," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at broker CMC Markets in Sydney. "A higher interest rate environment forces investors to consider the opportunity costs of investments. Stocks that have significant borrowing, or produce no income for investors, may be particularly vulnerable."

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.09%, eking a small gain. The S&P 500 lost 0.77% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.46%.

High-growth stocks, including Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Tesla Inc and Amazon.com, pulled the Nasdaq down and weighed on the S&P 500.

The Australian dollar traded near breakeven against the greenback at $0.791 after hitting a new three-year high.

Commodity prices rose partly as the U.S. dollar continues its broad-based weakness. Spot gold added 0.06% to $1,809.69 an ounce.

MSCI's all-country world index, which looks at stock market performance across 45 countries, gained 0.04%.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers his semi-annual testimony before Congress starting Tuesday and is likely to reiterate a commitment to keeping policy super easy for as long as needed to drive inflation higher.

U.S. economic growth as measured by gross domestic product is expected to run more vigorously than at any time in the past 35 years and business investment is expected to run twice as quickly as the broad economy, according to Credit Suisse.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.18% on Monday, after slipping from a record top last week as the jump in U.S. bond yields unsettled investors.

The dollar index fell 0.287%, with the euro up 0.09% to $1.2165. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.06% versus the greenback at 104.99 per dollar.

(Reporting by Echo Wang in Miami; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • World shares slide on inflation fears, commodities surge

    Gold rose more than 1% and copper prices shot above $9,000 a tonne for the first time since 2011 on the prospect for inflation and growth, while the dollar slumped to multi-year lows against the British pound and the Australian dollar. Oil prices rose on a tight global supply outlook after U.S. production was hammered by frigid weather and an approaching meeting of top crude producers is expected to keep output largely in check. Investors, who have been buying economically sensitive cyclical stocks and selling growth stocks, are preparing for a potential spike in inflation with the U.S. Congress poised to pass a $1.9 trillion pandemic-related economic stimulus bill.

  • Asia Stocks Steady After Bond Slide; Oil Climbs: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were steady and U.S. equity futures fluctuated Tuesday as investors assessed expectations for faster growth and inflation that drove up commodities and bond yields. The dollar dipped.Stocks posted modest gains in Hong Kong and Australia but fell in South Korea. Japan is shut for a holiday. S&P 500 contracts edged up after the index fell for a fifth day, its longest losing streak in a year. The Nasdaq 100 tumbled more than 2% as investors questioned the appeal of more expensive equities.The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index, which tracks price movements for 23 raw materials, earlier rose to its highest since March 2013. Brent oil consolidated above $65 a barrel as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predicted prices could top $70 in coming months. WTI crude rose to around $62 a barrel.Bonds steadied after a key part of the Treasury curve -- the gap between 5- and 30-year yields -- touched the highest level in more than six years. Cash Treasuries won’t trade in Asia because of the Japan holiday.The stock market’s searing rally from the depths of the pandemic almost a year ago is under scrutiny as long-term borrowing costs rise. One concern is that broad benchmarks have already priced in much of the prospective global recovery spurred by vaccines and U.S. stimulus. Another is that central banks may eventually start reconsidering emergency programs that have supported global markets.The key drivers of equities “may be fading as markets come to terms with the next phase of the recovery,” said Chris Iggo, chief investment officer for core investments at AXA Investment Managers. “I wouldn’t be surprised if market returns are more volatile in the coming months. My approach to fixed income would be to look for opportunities to start to buy the long end again.”Policy makers are becoming concerned about the rapid rise in bond yields. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said overnight her institution is “closely monitoring” the market for government bonds.Elsewhere, Bitcoin traded below $53,000. It plunged as much as 17% Monday. Brazilian markets tumbled following President Jair Bolsonaro’s decision to replace the head of Petroleo Brasileiro SA.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 9:54 a.m. in Hong Kong. The S&P 500 Index declined 0.8%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.5%.South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.5%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index added 0.5%.Shanghai Composite Index added 0.2%.Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.1%.CurrenciesThe yen traded at 104.99 per dollar, up 0.1%.The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 6.4592 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.2%.The euro was as $1.2176.BondsTen-year Treasury futures were little changed. The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose three basis points to 1.37% Monday. Cash Treasuries won’t trade until the London open because of the Japan holiday.Australia’s 10-year bond yield dipped one basis point to 1.59%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.4% to $62.53 a barrel.Gold was at $1,813 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here's how to take emotions out of investing: veteran trader

    Stephen "Sarge" Guilfoyle, president of Sarge986 LLC, offers sage advice about risk management to new and experienced traders alike.

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Have Pulled Back Yet Again

    The S&P 500 has been in a pattern lately that it sells off early in the day only to turn around and show signs of strength again.

  • Nasdaq, S&P 500 end lower as U.S. yields rise

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell on Monday as higher Treasury yields plus the prospect of rising inflation triggered concerns on Wall Street.The Dow , on the other hand, rose, lifted by Disney which rallied 5%.The S&P and Nasdaq were driven lower by big tech names such as Apple, Amazon and Microsoft, which all dropped at least 2%.Hilary Kramer of Kramer Capital research says investors are looking ahead to a return to normal. "The stock market is going through a major rotation today, we’re looking at the post-pandemic environment. And that’s why we are seeing everything from tire companies merging because there’s expectation of more people on the road and we’re seeing stocks like Caterpillar because there’s an expectation of major projects and our economy is coming back. And we’re seeing this deflating in these 'FANG' stocks that were so long the drivers of the market. We’re in a new era of investing."Other stocks on the move included media company Discovery, which jumped 9.5% after it said it was expecting 12 million global paid streaming subscribers by the end of February. While retailer Kohl gained nearly 8% after The Wall Street Journal reported that a group of activist investors is attempting to take control of the department store chain’s board.

  • New World Searches for M&A Chief as It Eyes More Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- New World Development Co. is looking for a rainmaker to lead dealmaking for the Hong Kong real estate developer that has been diversifying into areas other than property, according to people familiar with the matter.The company is in the process of searching for a senior executive to oversee its merger and acquisition activities and look for opportunities in areas such as health care and logistics, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.New World Development has been working with headhunters and approached several Hong Kong-based investment bankers for the job, the people said. The incoming executive will work closely with Chief Financial Officer Edward Lau, who is a former banker at Deutsche Bank AG, the people said.The company has been regularly scouting for M&A talent including senior executives to spearhead its general investment and acquisition development, a representative for New World Development said in an emailed response to Bloomberg News.New World Development, whose businesses span across real estate, retail and infrastructure, has been revamping its portfolios in the past few years. It has offloaded non-core assets including two shopping malls and its public bus routes and ferry services in Hong Kong. NWS Holdings Ltd., a majority-owned subsidiary of the group, last month agreed to sell its entire stake in environment services company Suez NWS Ltd. to joint venture partner Suez SA for HK$6.5 billion ($838 million).The conglomerate has also been searching for new investments. In Hong Kong, the company won bids to build and operate a mega sports complex and a HK$20 billion shopping-and-entertainment complex at the city’s airport. The group also ventured into the life insurance business as NWS Holdings acquired FTLife Insurance Co. for HK$21.5 billion in 2018. In China, it has boosted its land reserves including an upscale commercial site in Shanghai for 4.1 billion yuan ($634 million).(Adds New World’s China land purchase in last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Two Boeing Planes See Raytheon Engines Erupt In Flames In Midair

    A Boeing 777 and 747 suffered separate midair engine fires on Saturday, with both resulting in debris falling on the ground.

  • Best Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In February 2021: Apple Sells Off

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid from record highs at the end of January, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in February 2021 are Apple, Microsoft and Nike.

  • E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM) Futures Technical Analysis – Reaction to 31426 Sets Tone into Close

    The direction of the March Dow Jones Industrial Average into the close on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the pivot at 31426.

  • UK court blocks Epic Games from contesting Apple's Fortnite ban

    The two companies have been at loggerheads since August, when the game maker tried to avoid Apple's 30% fee on the App Store by launching its own in-app payment system, which led to Apple's subsequent ban of Fortnite from its store. The UK tribunal said Epic's suit against Alphabet Inc's Google could move forward, but deemed that the United States would be a better forum for its case against Apple.

  • Stock Market Today: Tech Throttled as Treasury Yields Continue Climb

    Nosebleed valuations in the technology sector cooled off Monday amid a brutal day for Nasdaq longs. The Dow, meanwhile, clawed out modest gains.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open higher, shaking off earlier losses

    Stocks fell Monday while commodity prices rallied, as rising Treasury yields and expectations of higher inflation weighed on equity prices.

  • Bitcoin drops after climbing to all-time high

    Bitcoin fell on Monday after surging to its latest record high a day earlier as a sell-off in global equities curbed risk appetite, with some investors also citing concerns about the rapid rise in the price of the virtual currency. The most popular cryptocurrency fell to $47,400, a one-week low. Bitcoin recouped some of the losses later in the trading session and was last down around 5.5% at $54,322, on track for its worst day since Jan 27.

  • Millions of student loan borrowers left out of pandemic payment pause amid decade-old quirk

    When the U.S. government bailed out student loan lenders during the Great Recession, legislators unintentionally set off a series of cascading events that has left more than six million student loan borrowers locked out of a crucial benefit amid the coronavirus pandemic more than 10 years later.

  • Stimulus Check Update: House to Vote on $1,400 Direct Payments This Week

    Waiting for news on the $1,400 stimulus direct payments? Lawmakers will vote on the stimulus checks and other important package provisions this week.

  • Kohl's activist investor: Get rid of the full-time flight crew and 2 private jets

    Yahoo Finance speaks with the lead activist investor that has launched a new campaign at struggling Kohl's.

  • Lucid Motors Agrees to Go Public With $24 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- Lucid Motors Inc. is merging with a blank-check company run by financier Michael Klein that values the combined entity at a pro-forma equity value of $24 billion, the biggest in a series of deals involving electric-vehicle startups cashing in on investor appetite for battery-powered cars.The carmaker has shied away from comparisons to market leader Tesla Inc., but the public listing positions it to compete for a slice of what’s expected to become a rapidly growing market for EVs. The deal, which confirms an earlier Bloomberg News report, will generate about $4.4 billion in cash for the 14-year-old company, which plans to use the newly acquired funds to bring vehicles to market and expand its factory in Arizona.Lucid is the latest beneficiary from a wave of investment targeting EV startups and next-generation automotive technology suppliers, sparked in part by a rally in Tesla shares over the past year as Wall Street seeks to match up investors with once-private ventures.The reverse-merger represents the largest injection of capital into Lucid since Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund invested more than $1 billion in 2018. The agreement included a $2.5 billion private placement in public equity, or PIPE, the largest of its kind on record for a deal with a special-purpose acquisition company. It was led by existing investor PIF as well as BlackRock, Fidelity Management, Franklin Templeton, Neuberger Berman, Wellington Management and Winslow Capital, according to a joint statement from Lucid and Churchill Capital Corp IV, the acquisition company.The placement sold at $15 a share -- or a 50% premium to Churchill’s net asset value -- which translates into about $24 billion in pro-forma equity value, the companies said. The combined company has a transaction equity value of $11.8 billion.Shares of Churchill fell as much as 34% in after-hours trading after closing at $57.37.“I see the SPAC as just a tool, another lever to pull on, where we can accelerate our trajectory,” Lucid Chief Executive Officer Peter Rawlinson said in an interview. “This is a technology race. Tesla gets this. It’s why they are so valuable and Lucid also has the technology.”The SPAC is the largest run by Klein, a former Citigroup Inc. investment banker who has played a prominent role in guiding the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s investments, serving as an adviser to the PIF. Among other deals, he advised on the Saudi Aramco initial public offering.The Lucid transaction is expected to close in the second quarter.Production TargetsLucid will now start production of its debut EV, a luxury sedan called the Air, in the second half of this year. The company had previously said deliveries of the $169,000 car would start in the second quarter. But the company has decided to not commit to a start date as a result of the talks with Churchill Capital, Rawlinson said. The company later plans to produce more affordable versions of the Air, as well as a battery-electric SUV.The Casa Grande factory currently has installed production capacity for 34,000 units annually, based on three work shifts, Rawlinson said. Lucid hopes to ramp that up to capacity for 85,000 units per year as soon as 2023, after additional investments are made in the plant.Lucid forecasts deliveries of 20,000 vehicles in 2022 generating sales of $2.2 billion. It sees revenue rising to $5.5 billion and $9.9 billion in 2023 and 2024 respectively, according to a presentation made to investors posted to the company’s website. The company foresees positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $592 million in 2024.Beyond its manufacturing capacity, the company expects to invest heavily in new products and will grow headcount to 5,000 over the next year, Rawlinson said.Lucid’s debut vehicle will be the closest car yet to challenge Tesla in the still niche market for premium EV sedans. The Air model has a range of 517 miles on a single charge, based on Environmental Protection Agency estimates. It can reach zero-to-60 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds and has access to Electrify America’s network of DC fast chargers. That compares with the Model S Plaid +, which has a maximum range of around 520 miles, a zero-to-60 launch of less than 2 seconds and access to Tesla’s nationwide network of fast chargers.Ire of MuskThe market capitalization of Lucid is just a fraction of Tesla’s almost $690 billion valuation, but not bad for a luxury electric-vehicle maker that has yet to build its first car. Rawlinson has stated repeatedly that Lucid is not a direct competitor to Tesla because his company’s price point is beyond the mass market buyers Elon Musk aspires to reach.But there are signs of a budding rivalry.The Newark, California-based company -- the headquarters of which are just 16 miles from Tesla’s in Palo Alto -- says its first EV will go the distance against the longest-range Model S sedan. Lucid’s new factory arose out of the Arizona desert as fast as Tesla’s latest quick-build plant in China. And growing interest in the startup and its CEO has drawn the ire of none other than Musk.Rawlinson and Musk have a complicated history. The Lucid CEO was chief engineer on Tesla’s flagship Model S, but Musk has downplayed his role in its development and also accused him in a tweet of leaving the company “in the lurch just as things got tough” in 2012.Longer-term, Lucid is also working on energy storage solutions similar to Tesla’s Powerwall. The company wants to use the same battery technology in its cars to develop batteries to power homes and utility-scale devices and already has working prototypes, Rawlinson said.(Adds CEO comments from 7th paragraph; Lucid’s production targets from 11th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here's What's in Democrats' $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Plan

    On Friday, House Democrats released their $1.9 trillion stimulus plan. The proposal totals 591 pages and includes measures approved by nine House committees. It's based on the framework laid out by President Joe Biden, and it includes myriad forms of relief for Americans.

  • My wife and I are in our 60s. Should we skip our undeserving children and leave everything to our grandkids instead?

    ‘We don’t want the middle generation to gain from our estate, while cheating our grandkids out of their rightful inheritance.’

  • Ford F-150 goes viral after providing generator power to Texas home during blackout

    A Ford F-150 that provided generator power for a Texas man's home after the winter storm devastating the area went viral.