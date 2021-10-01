Stocks, Futures Start New Quarter With Declines: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks and U.S. futures started October on the back foot, after the S&P 500 capped its biggest monthly selloff since March 2020 with further losses.

Shares slumped in Japan and Australia and U.S. contracts retreated. China began a week-long holiday and Hong Kong’s market was shut Friday. U.S. benchmarks fell Thursday even after confirmation that the House passed a nine-week spending bill to avert a U.S. government shutdown. The S&P 500 closed at the lowest level since July, extending its September losses to almost 5%. Economically sensitive companies like industrials and financials were among the worst performers.

Treasuries edged higher, with the 10-year yield dipping below 1.50%. The dollar added to gains for the week. Crude oil fluctuated after a tumultuous session during which China was said to order its top energy companies to secure energy supplies at all costs amid shortages, prompting the White House to reiterate its own concerns over rising prices.

As investors brace for the Federal Reserve to wind down its stimulus, fears are mounting about slowing economic growth, elevated inflation, supply-chain bottlenecks, a global energy crunch and regulatory risks emanating from China. A near-record technical streak for the U.S. equity benchmark has some bulls worried that a sharp pullback is overdue.

“The old adage, the market climbs a wall of worry, is not lost on us,” said Tom Mantione, managing director at UBS Private Wealth Management. “Worries about China, the pandemic, the debt ceiling and tax legislation are weighing on investors right now, but it is important to understand which issues may create structural change and which ones create short-term volatility that investors can take advantage of.”

Political wrangling in Washington is threatening to push the U.S. into default and force President Joe Biden to scale back his spending agenda. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was pressing ahead with a vote on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, even though progressive Democrats said they have the numbers to stall it until the Senate agrees on a more expansive tax and spending package.

Biden late Thursday signed the government funding bill that averts a shutdown.

Elsewhere, China Evergrande Group started returning a small portion of the money owed to buyers of its investment products, weeks after people protested against missed payments.

Here are some events to watch this week:

Univ. of Michigan sentiment, ISM manufacturing, U.S. construction spending, spending/personal income, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures declined 0.4% as of 10:25 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 1.2% Thursday.

Topix fell 1.8%.

S&P/ASX 200 dropped 2.2%.

Kospi Index fell 1.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.1571

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3453

The Japanese yen was little changed at 111.27 per dollar after it rose 0.6% Thursday

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dropped one basis point to 1.48%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $75.12 a barrel

Gold fell 0.1% to $1,755 an ounce

