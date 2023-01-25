Asian Stocks Stumble, Tech Damps US Equity Futures: Markets Wrap

Richard Henderson
(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks struggled to find traction on Wednesday while US and European equity futures slumped as a downbeat revenue forecast from Microsoft Corp. added to risk aversion in global markets.

Contracts for the Nasdaq 100 dropped about 0.7%, following a slight decline in the underlying index on Tuesday. Futures for the S&P 500 also fell, as did those for the Euro Stoxx 50. Japan’s Topix index fluctuated and Australian shares erased early gains as inflation data soured sentiment.

South Korea’s Kospi index surged 1.5% in a catchup move after Lunar New Year holidays. Hong Kong and mainland China markets remain closed.

Microsoft erased gains in post-market trading in the US after warning that revenue growth in its Azure cloud-computing business would decelerate, tarnishing what had been an encouraging profit report.

Treasuries in Asia trading made a small extension to their rally in the US as investors sought havens. Australian and New Zealand 10-year yields fell about 10 basis points.

The yen gave back some of Tuesday’s gain and a gauge of dollar strength was little changed.

Australia’s dollar advanced after fourth-quarter inflation rose more than estimated. New Zealand’s dollar was lower, even as annual inflation held at 7.2% in the fourth quarter, just above economist forecasts.

The price data for both countries may keep pressure on their central banks to remain aggressive in fighting inflation.

US business activity contracted for a seventh month, though at a more moderate pace, while a measure of input prices firmed in a sign of lingering inflationary pressures. S&P Global purchasing managers index data showed a light improvement on prior months although activity remains contractionary.

Microsoft’s news capped a busy day for quarterly corporate profit reports. Homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc. also beat projections, while 3M Co., the maker of Post-it notes, forecast profit that trailed estimates and Texas Instruments Inc., one of the world’s largest chipmakers, suffered its first sales decline since 2020.

The US trading day was marred by a New York Stock Exchange system issue that drove Wells Fargo & Co. sharply down and AT&T Inc. sharply up in the opening seconds of trade before the normal operations returned 20 minutes later. The exchange said some trades would declared “null and void” after the glitch caused hundreds of securities to commence trading without an opening auction price.

The declines for US stocks came on the same day perma-bull Jeremy Grantham, the co-founder and long-term investment strategist of GMO, who predicted the dot-com crash and the 2008 financial crisis, said the S&P 500 could tumble 17% this year.

Key events this week:

  • Earnings for the week include: Abbott Laboratories, ASML Holding, AT&T, Boeing, International Business Machines, NextEra Energy, Tesla (Wednesday); American Airlines, Blackstone, Comcast, Diageo, Intel, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Mastercard, SAP, Southwest Airlines, Visa (Thursday); American Express, Charter Communications, Chevron, HCA Healthcare (Friday)

  • US MBA mortgage applications, Philadelphia Fed non-manufacturing activity, Wednesday

  • US fourth-quarter GDP, new home sales, initial jobless claims, Thursday

  • US personal income/spending, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, pending home sales, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • Futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 9:43 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%

  • Futures for the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%

  • Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.2%

  • Japan’s Topix Index fell 0.1%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.4%

Currencies

  • The euro was little changed at $1.0884

  • The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 130.40 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7841 per dollar

  • The Australian dollar rose 0.3% to $0.7067

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries was unchanged at 3.45%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 3.43%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

  • Spot gold was little changed

