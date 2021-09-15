Asian stocks stumble as weak China data fan global growth worries

A man wearing a protective face mask walks past a stock quotation board outside a brokerage, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo
Alun John
·3 min read

By Alun John

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Asian shares fell on Wednesday as weak Chinese economic data reinforced worries about slowing growth globally as well as in the world's second-biggest economy amid fraught nerves over a still-dominant pandemic and tapering of central banks' stimulus.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.82%, extending earlier losses after the release of the Chinese data, while Tokyo's Nikkei shed 0.89%, moving off a more than 31-year closing-high the day before.

A burst of data out of China showed businesses were grappling with the impact of localised lockdowns following sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks, supply bottlenecks and high raw materials costs.

Retail sales grew at the slowest pace since August 2020 and missed analysts expectations, while industrial output also rose at a weaker pace from July, underscoring recent signs of slackening economic momentum in China and adding to expectations Beijing will offer more stimulus over coming months.

After the data, Chinese blue chips were down 0.73%.

The Hong Kong benchmark shed 0.87% dragged down by casino stocks as the gaming hub of Macau begins a consultation ahead of a closely watched rebidding of its multi-billion dollar casinos next year.

Shares of Wynn Macau at one point were down more than 30%.

Markets also remained focused on the timeline for tapering the Federal Reserve's massive pandemic-led stimulus.

“There is uncertainty in markets at the moment as investors wait to see what the Federal Reserve will do about tapering their asset purchases, which depends on the state of the labour market and the inflation situation,” said Sean Debow Asia CEO of Eurizon Asset Management.

Debow said greater clarity would emerge on both in the coming weeks though for now markets were quick to react to any data points on employment and inflation.

Overnight the U.S. Labor Department reported the Consumer Price Index in August posted its smallest gain in six months, suggesting inflation has probably peaked, aligning with Fed Chair Jerome Powell's long-held belief that high inflation is transitory.

Lower inflation suggests that the Fed will be under less pressure to begin trimming its vast asset purchases, and, as a result, the yield on the benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR fell as low as 1.263%, its lowest since Aug. 24.

Yields recovered slightly and were little changed in Asia on Wednesday at 1.285%, while the dollar was steady also having slipped against a basket of its peers on the inflation figures.

Overnight on Wall Street, worries about slowing growth saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI lose, while the S&P 500 fell 0.57% and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.45%. [.N]

Barely a tenth of respondents to Bank of America's monthly fund manager survey expect a stronger global economy in the coming months, marking the lowest proportion since last April's initial COVID-19 panic, the September edition of the survey showed.

The spread of the Delta variant was cited as the reason for the pessimism.

Oil prices gained on a larger than expected drawdown in crude oil stocks in the United States, with U.S. crude gaining 0.51% to $70.82 a barrel and Brent crude rising 0.46% to $73.94 per barrel. [O/R]

Spot gold was traded at $1802.0374 per ounce off 0.12%, having reached a one week peak of $1,808.50 on the prospects for lower interest rates. [GOL/]

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fitch says possible China Evergrande default may have broader effects

    Rating agency Fitch said that numerous sectors could be exposed to heightened credit risk if China's No.2 property developer Evergrande Group were to default, although the overall impact on the banking sector would be manageable. "We believe a default would reinforce credit polarisation among homebuilders and could result in headwinds for some smaller banks," Fitch said in a note https://bit.ly/3CbhKPt late on Tuesday. Fitch downgraded China Evergrande Group to "CC" from "CCC+" on Sep. 7, indicating that it viewed a default of some kind as probable.

  • China’s Economy Weakens on Delta Outbreak and Wary Consumers

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economy weakened further in August after stringent virus controls curbed consumer spending and travel during the peak summer holiday break, worsening the growth outlook at a time when property curbs are also starting to bite. Retail sales growth slowed sharply to 2.5% from a year ago, the National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday, lower than the 7% estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Industrial output rose 5.3%, versus the median estimate of 5.8%. Fixed-asset

  • China Property Slowdown Deepens as Evergrande Hurts Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s residential property slowdown deepened last month, signaling that regulatory tightening and an escalating crisis at the country’s most indebted developer are hurting buyer sentiment. Home sales by value slumped 20% in August from a year earlier, the biggest drop since the onset of the coronavirus shut swathes of the economy at the start of last year, according to Bloomberg calculations based on National Bureau of Statistics data released Wednesday.New-home prices in 70 cit

  • Stocks, Yields Fall as China Data Flag Growth Risk: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks fell Wednesday while Treasuries retained gains amid concerns about a slower recovery from the pandemic as well as the impact of elevated price pressures on the global economy.Shares retreated in Japan and Hong Kong and fluctuated in China, where the economy weakened on steps to curb a Covid-19 outbreak. Macau casino stocks slid on steps to boost oversight, the latest escalation in Beijing’s regulatory overhaul. U.S. futures wavered after declines in the S&P 500 a

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Continues Bearish Trend; Chinese Economic Data Weakens

    Futures erased slim gains on weak Chinese economic data. Stocks opened higher Tuesday but ended poorly again.

  • Wall Street Chiefs Meet China Officials Amid Market Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street executives and top Chinese regulators plan to hold a virtual meeting to discuss topics including Beijing’s market-roiling crackdown on the private sector and U.S.-China relations. The meeting on Thursday marks a resumption of the China-U.S. Financial Roundtable that was first convened in September 2018, according to two people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the gathering is private. The talks had taken a back seat amid the pandemic.Bla

  • Chinese tycoon's companies pay $539M in US securities case

    Three companies linked to a Chinese businessman who is a prominent critic of his country’s ruling Communist Party have agreed to pay $539 million to settle charges they conducted an illegal securities offering, according to regulators. The New York- and Arizona-based companies linked to Guo Wengui raised $487 million from 5,000 investors who bought stock in GTV Media Group Inc. and a digital asset called G-Coins or G-Dollars, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Monday. Guo, who lives in New York City, left China in 2014 during an anti-corruption crackdown led by President Xi Jinping that ensnared people close to the businessman, including an intelligence official.

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Is Near Buy Point, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. But is it a good buy? Here's what the earnings and chart show for Berkshire stock.

  • Indonesian fintech Xendit is now a unicorn, with $150M in fresh funding led by Tiger Global

    Jakarta-based Xendit, best known for its digital payment infrastructure but also focused on other financial products, announced today it has raised $150 million in Series C funding, bumping its valuation to $1 billion. The round was led by Tiger Global Management, with participation from returning investors Accel, Amasia and Goat Capital, the venture firm co-founded by former Y Combinator partner Justin Kan (in 2015, Xendit became the first Indonesian startup to participate in the accelerator program). The company was founded in 2015 by chief executive officer Moses Lo and chief operating officer Tessa Wijaya.

  • Hong Kongers Are Piling Into Yuan at Fastest Pace in Seven Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong residents haven’t been this excited about China’s yuan since before a shock currency devaluation in 2015.Bank customers in the city have added net 163 billion yuan ($25 billion) of savings denominated in the offshore yuan over the past year, about four times the pace of the previous 12 months, according to official data. The last time they bought at a faster rate was in 2014, just before a surprise devaluation saw the currency enter a downward spiral the following year.T

  • SoftBank CEO Son says smart robots can revitalise Japan growth, competitiveness

    SoftBank Group Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son on Wednesday said so-called smart robots can revitalise Japan's economy and competitiveness, doubling down on robotics just as the company's much-hyped "Pepper" robot prepares to bow out. Son, at the online SoftBank World 2021 conference, said the firm's Vision Fund https://www.reuters.com/technology/german-chinese-startup-agile-robots-raises-220-million-investors-2021-09-09 is involved with 18 companies developing machines enhanced with artificial intelligence (AI), far beyond the dancing and door-greeting capabilities of the cutesy Pepper. "We had a grandiose debut event with Pepper several years ago, now it is hanging its head low," Son said, standing in front of a projection of a slumping, switched-off Pepper.

  • Dow Futures 200 Pts Higher; Optimism Over Covid Cases Helps

    U.S. stocks are seen opening higher Monday, rebounding after recent weakness on the back of positive Covid-19 news and encouraged by signs that Democratic lawmakers may be scaling down their plans to raise taxes. At 7:15 AM ET (1115 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 200 points, or 0.6%, S&P 500 Futures traded 25 points, or 0.6%, higher, while Nasdaq 100 Futures climbed 80 points, or 0.5%. Helping the tone Monday was the news that Covid-19 cases appeared to be declining across the country, with the 7-day average through Friday dropping to 136,000, from 157,000 at the end of August, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • With Taliban's rise, India sees renewed threat in Kashmir

    India's leaders are anxiously watching the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, fearing that it will benefit their bitter rival Pakistan and feed a long-simmering insurgency in the disputed region of Kashmir, where militants already have a foothold. Lt. Gen. Deependra Singh Hooda, former military commander for northern India between 2014-2016, said militant groups based across the border in Pakistan would “certainly try and push men” into Kashmir, following the Taliban victory in Afghanistan.

  • U.S. judge blocks N.Y. vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

    A U.S. judge in New York on Tuesday temporarily blocked the state from enforcing a requirement that healthcare workers receive COVID-19 vaccines against the wishes of employees with religious objections. U.S. District Judge David Hurd in Utica, New York in a written order said he was blocking the mandate from taking effect on Sept. 27 because it does not allow for exemptions based on workers' religious beliefs. The order came in a lawsuit filed on Monday by 17 doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals who say New York's requirement violates their constitutional rights in various ways.

  • The Myriad Reasons Why Qualcomm Stock Is a Buy

    Investors appear concerned with Qualcomm (QCOM) losing a huge chunk of revenue due to Apple’s plan to proceed with building an iPhone modem in-house. However, Tigress analyst Ivan Feinseth sees plenty of reasons why Qualcomm will “continue to benefit from global smartphone demand growth and ongoing chip demand for high-speed 5G global communications networks.” The 5-star analyst expect 5G’s global rollout will result in “increasing Return on Capital, greater Economic Profit, and increasing long-

  • Top S. Korean, Chinese diplomats meet amid N. Korea tensions

    The foreign ministers of South Korea and China met Wednesday for talks expected to focus on North Korea and other regional security issues, two days after North Korea claimed to have tested a newly developed cruise missile. It was North Korea’s first weapons launch in six months and came amid a stalemate in its nuclear diplomacy with the United States.

  • China's house of cards: Evergrande threatens wider real estate market

    SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China Evergrande is teetering between a messy meltdown with far-reaching impacts, a managed collapse or the less likely prospect of a bailout by Beijing for what was once the country's top-selling property developer. Founded in Guangzhou in 1996, Evergrande has epitomised China's freewheeling era of borrowing and building, but with liabilities of nearly two trillion yuan ($305 billion) its possible collapse looms as one of China's largest for years. Evergrande, which accelerated efforts to cut its debts in 2020 after regulators introduced caps, does not have any major offshore bond maturities until early next year but tardy payment of suppliers and interest on loans have brought to a head concerns that have long nagged at investors.

  • Banker Says India Credit Market Worst She’s Seen in Two Decades

    (Bloomberg) -- A veteran banker at Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. said that strains in India’s bond market are at the highest she’s seen in her two-decade career.The flood of cash that the Reserve Bank of India has pumped into the market amid the pandemic has headed into shorter notes with top ratings, while there’s little demand for weaker credit due in more than three years, according to Sujata Guhathakurta, the head of debt capital markets at the Mumbai-based lender. Companies are instead getting f

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) ROE Should Not Surprise You

    After a parabolic jump in July, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock had an uneventful rest of the summer, as the stock retraced toward the key psychologic level of U$100. With the stock making a clean lower high, in addition to the broad market pullback, it would not be surprising to see it overshoot toward the key level at US$95. This sets an opportunity for those waiting for the next opportunity to get in or increase their long positions.

  • Everyone’s Talking About AOC’s ‘Tax the Rich’ Dress, But Aurora James’ Designs Have Been Making Powerful Statements for Years

    FN has been chronicling the ardent activist and designer since 2014.