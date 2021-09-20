Asian stocks tense for Fed tapering news

A man looks at a board showing stock prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo,
Wayne Cole
·3 min read

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares eased and the dollar held firm on Monday ahead of a week graced with no less than a dozen central bank meetings, highlighted by the Federal Reserve which is likely to take another step toward tapering.

Holidays in Japan, China and South Korea made for a thin start, and politics adds extra uncertainty with elections in Canada and Germany bookending the week.

The fate of Chinese property giant Evergrande, and its $300 billion in liabilities, is also in the balance with a bond interest payment due on Thursday.

Concerns about the health of China's economy and Beijing's crackdown on tech firms continues to haunt the region with stocks in Hong Kong especially hard hit last week.

Early Monday, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped another 0.2%, after shedding 2.5% last week.

Japan's Nikkei was shut and could do with consolidating after surging to 30-year highs on hopes a new Prime Minister will bring more stimulus and policy change.

Nasdaq futures eased 0.1% and S&P 500 futures unchanged, with Wall Street ending last week on a soft note after disappointing U.S. consumer confidence data.

The Fed is still expected to lay the groundwork for a tapering at its policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, though the consensus is for an actual announcement to be delayed until the November or December meetings.

Yields on 10-year Treasuries touched a two-month top and the curve flattened ahead of the meeting.[US/]

"A flatter yield curve suggests some fears the Fed may overdo the eventual hiking cycle," cautioned Tapas Strickland, a director of economics at NAB.

He noted only 2-3 FOMC members would need to shift their "dot plot" forecasts for a hike in 2022 to make it the median, given seven of 18 had already tipped a move next year.

"The Fed will also have dots for 2024 which will give an indication of the steepness of the potential hiking cycle."

The market consensus is for two hikes in 2023 and four in 2024 with the longer-run fed funds rate seen at 2.125%.

Central banks in the EU, Japan, UK, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Indonesia, the Philippines, Taiwan , Brazil, South Africa, Turkey and Hungary all have meetings this week.

The Norges Bank is expected to be the first in the G10 to raise interest rates.

Higher U.S. yields has combined with general risk aversion to benefit the dollar which was up near a one-month high at 93.232 on a basket of currencies.

It was range bound on the yen at 109.96, while the euro was near its lowest in three weeks at $1.1728 in part on uncertainty ahead of Germany's election this weekend.

Canada goes to the polls on Monday with the race too close to call.

The firmer dollar weighed on gold, which was pinned at $1,753 an ounceafter losing 1.9% last week.

Oil prices eased as energy companies in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico restarted production after back-to-back hurricanes in the region shut output. [O/R]

Brent fell 21 cents to $75.13 a barrel, while U.S. crude lost 24 cents to $71.73.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Singapore’s New Long Bonds Set to Gain From Global Fear Factor

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s first-ever sale of bonds to finance infrastructure projects is ideally timed as signs the global recovery is stuttering revs up demand for top-rated debt.The new 30-year securities should appeal to investors due to escalating concerns about Chinese bonds amid the Evergrande crisis and fears for global growth given a surge in Covid infections. Yields are also attractive, with those on Singapore’s existing 30-year debt climbing above those on U.S. Treasuries last week.Th

  • World leaders return to U.N. with focus on pandemic, climate

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -World leaders are returning to the United Nations in New York this week with a focus on boosting efforts to fight both climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic, which last year forced them to send video statements for the annual gathering. As the coronavirus still rages amid an inequitable vaccine rollout, about a third of the 193 U.N. states are planning to again send videos, but presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers for the remainder are due to travel to the United States. The United States tried to dissuade leaders from coming to New York in a bid to stop the U.N. General Assembly from becoming a "super-spreader event," although President Joe Biden will address the assembly in person, his first U.N. visit since taking office.

  • Coinbase Secures US Contract in Throwback to Soured Deal

    Coinbase’s 2019 acquisition of Neutrino is coming back to haunt the crypto exchange.

  • 4 Reasons Not To Worry About a Stock Market Crash

    If you want to fare well during big pullbacks, it's best to have a plan in place in advance, and understand what's going on both in the market and in your head.

  • Transurban Takes Control of Sydney Tolls For $8.1 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian toll-road operator Transurban Group and three partners will pay A$11.1 billion ($8.1 billion) to acquire the remaining half stake they don’t already own in a network of Sydney cross-city routes.The company’s Sydney Transport Partners consortium has prevailed in an auction run by the New South Wales state government to privatize its 49% ownership of tolled tunnel network Westconnex, the government said in a statement Monday. Transurban will raise A$3.97 billion in a shar

  • Climate change: The world awaits India's net zero emission deadline

    US climate envoy John Kerry failed to get a commitment from Delhi during his recent visit.

  • 3 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Should Be on Your List Too

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood stands out to investors for generating consistently outsized returns. This focus on insights differentiates it from Snowflake, which identifies itself as a complete database, or Salesforce.com's Tableau, which serves as a data visualization tool.

  • Apple’s ‘Ted Lasso’ Snags Two Supporting Actor Awards at Emmys

    (Bloomberg) -- Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein won Emmy Awards for best supporting actress and actor in a comedy for their work in “Ted Lasso,” delivering two early prizes for the Apple TV+ show on a night that promises to be a battleground for a new generation of streaming services.Waddingham portrays a scheming team owner and Goldstein a once star player who is past his prime in the series about about a U.S. college football coach who moves to England to lead a Premier League soccer team

  • U.S. Treasury's Yellen: Debt default would 'permanently' weaken America

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen issued a fresh plea for Congress to raise the federal debt ceiling on Sunday, arguing a default on U.S. debt would trigger a historic financial crisis. In a Wall Street Journal opinion piece https://www.wsj.com/articles/congress-raise-debt-limit-ceiling-yellen-treasury-brinkmanship-federal-budget-11632069056, Yellen said that the crisis triggered by a default would compound the damage from the continuing coronavirus pandemic, roiling markets and plunging the U.S. economy back into recession at the cost of millions of jobs and a lasting hike in interest rates. "We would emerge from this crisis a permanently weaker nation," Yellen said, noting that U.S. creditworthiness has been a strategic advantage.

  • BA-owner IAG not planning to tap investors for funds - Sunday Times

    "We do not see the necessity to do a rights issue and are not considering it," Gallego told the newspaper https://bit.ly/3Cphn3L adding that the company was talking through "different options" with banks. Gallego noted that the group had high debts but also had strong liquidity of 10.2 billion euros, Times reported. Earlier this month, British airline easyJet Plc opted to raise $1.7 billion from shareholders to recover from the pandemic and declined a takeover approach from Wizz Air.

  • U.S. Investigator Urges Tesla to Fix Self-Driving Concerns: WSJ

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S.’s top crash investigator urged Tesla Inc. to address safety concerns before expanding its cars’ self-driving features, the Wall Street Journal reported. “Basic safety issues have to be addressed before they then expand it to other city streets and other areas,” Jennifer Homendy, chairwoman of the National Transportation Safety Board, said in an interview with the newspaper.Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said last week drivers would soon be able to upgrade the so-

  • Europe Faces Bleak Winter Energy Crisis Years in the Making

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe is bracing for a tough winter as an energy crisis that’s been years in the making leaves the continent relying on the vagaries of the weather.Faced with surging gas and electricity prices, countries from the U.K. to Germany will need to count on mild temperatures to get through the heating season. Europe is short of gas and coal and if the wind doesn’t blow, the worst-case scenario could play out: widespread blackouts that force businesses and factories to shut.The unpreced

  • Why A Transformation Of Caregiving Could Be Biden's B.F.D.

    It would cost a lot of money. But there's a reason for that.

  • 'Kids wouldn’t be going to school;' Mass. bus CEO on Nat Guard drivers

    Last week Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) announced that he was sending 250 National Guard members to drive school bus routes across the state due to a severe shortage of drivers. John McCarthy, its chief executive of NRT bus joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Officials urge killing of invasive spotted lanternfly

    Some think it's pretty, but the spotted lanternfly is an invasive species known for sucking the life out of trees and other plants,

  • Microsoft Is About to Return an Absurd Amount of Cash to Shareholders

    While high-growth, meme, and cryptocurrency stocks get all the attention these days, cloud giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) just continues to do what it's always done under CEO Satya Nadella: mint money and return it to shareholders. Similarly, older investors looking for value stocks and dividends shouldn't dismiss Microsoft either. Does it have a high dividend?

  • Got $100,000? These Dividend Stocks Can Collectively Net You Almost $8,700 in Annual Income

    With yields ranging from 7.4% to 10.2%, these ultra-high-yield stocks can pad investors' pocketbooks.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Not many know what a powerful wealth compounding machine dividend stocks are. With reinvested dividends, those gains more than doubled to over 2,400%, proving time and again why dividend stocks are so worthy of your money. While you must never chase yields blindly, there's nothing like it if you can invest in dividend stocks that support their high yields with stable and growing dividends.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Just Went on Sale

    With the stock market hovering around an all-time high, risk-averse investors may be looking for safer investments that can generate income even if there's a market downturn. Dividend Aristocrats, which are members of the S&P 500 that have raised their annual payouts for at least 25 consecutive years, tend to be large and often stodgy companies. Although prone to underperforming a growth-orientated market like the one we are in, these companies offer consistent and reliable performance with a track record you can count on.

  • Should You Be Worried About a Stock Market Crash? Here's What the Data Suggests

    Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the benchmark index has more than doubled in value. To be upfront, we're never going to know precisely when a stock market crash will begin, how long it'll last, or how steep the decline will be. With that being said, there are a number of figures which suggest a stock market crash could be on the horizon.