Asian stocks track global shares lower, U.S. CPI in focus

A man wearing a protective mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walks past an electronic board displaying graphs (top) of Nikkei index outside a brokerage in Tokyo
Stella Qiu and Alun John
·3 min read

By Stella Qiu and Alun John

BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Asian shares tracked Wall Street lower on Friday, while the dollar held on to its overnight gains, after rate hike guidance from the European Central Bank and upcoming U.S. inflation data unnerved investors.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.2% in early Asian trade, weighed down by drops of 1.5% in Hong Kong, 0.8% in resources-heavy Australia and 1.6% in South Korea.

Japan's Nikkei fell 1.2%.

Tech giants listed in Hong Kong were hit hard, with their sub-index opening 2.9% lower. Hong Kong shares of Alibaba fell 3.3% after affiliate Ant Group said it had no plan to initiate an initial public offering. This was a response to media reports that Beijing had approved relaunching the IPO.

Alibaba shares in the U.S. slid 8.1% overnight.

Market sentiment in China has been soured by renewed restrictions in Beijing and Shanghai as new COVID-19 cases have emerged. Multiple districts in Beijing are shutting down entertainment venues, while most citizens in Shanghai are facing new rounds of mass testing to prevent a new outbreak.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank ended a long-running stimulus scheme and said it would deliver next month its first interest rate rise since 2011, followed by a potentially larger move in September.

While the ECB decision was widely expected, the possibility of a larger rise in September weighed on sentiment. The euro zone economy is grappling with slowing growth and soaring inflation exacerbated by a months-long Ukraine war.

"Global equities came under pressure after the ECB delivered its guidance, and (ECB President Christine) Lagarde noted upside inflation risks," said analysts at ANZ in a note on Friday.

"And with energy prices still pushing higher, it is not yet clear that inflation has peaked. Fed guidance and policy actions may have to turn more hawkish for longer. Financial markets are nervous."

For months, markets have focused on how fast central banks have been moving to curb inflation. Investors now expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by 50 basis points next week, especially if U.S. consumer price data on Friday confirms elevated inflation.

The consensus forecast sees a year-over-year inflation rate for May of 8.3%, unchanged from April.

Shares on Wall Street tumbled as the market awaited the price data. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell more than 2% in their biggest daily percentage declines since mid-May, with mega-cap growth stocks leading the way.

Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc fell 3.6% and 4.2%, respectively.

While some investors have been hopeful that inflation may have peaked, a recent run higher in oil prices to a 13-week high has dented that optimism, boosting the appeal of the safe-haven dollar.

In currency markets, the U.S. dollar retained its broad strength against a basket of major currencies, hovering around its highest level in three weeks. The euro wallowed at a 2-1/2 week low while the yen gained 0.16% against the greenback, pulling away from a 20-year low.

On Friday, moves in U.S. Treasuries were largely muted. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose slightly to 3.0566%, compared with its U.S. close of 3.042% on Thursday.

The two-year yield, which rises with traders' expectations of higher Fed fund rates, touched 2.8319%, compared with a U.S. close of 2.817%.

Oil prices dipped after parts of Shanghai imposed new lockdown measures. Still, strong gains in refined products supported crude prices near three-month highs.

U.S. crude futures fell 0.16% to $121.33 a barrel and Brent settled 0.2% lower at $122.81.

Gold edged down on Friday and headed for a weekly fall, as Treasury yields rose. Spot gold was traded at $1,846.4949 per ounce. [GOL/]

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Alun John; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Latest: Yellen Sees Way to Curb Oil; Fighters Get Death

    (Bloomberg) -- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a plan to block European and UK firms from insuring tankers carrying Russian oil could slow shipments of crude and cut off a source of funding for the Kremlin to pay for its war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With

  • Turkey's lira, bonds extend decline on inflation, rate cut concerns

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkey's lira tumbled more than 2% against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday and its bonds dropped sharply as worries grew over a surge in inflation and depleted official reserves, fuelled by President Tayyip Erdogan's pledge this week to continue cutting interest rates. The lira weakened as far as 17.196 to the dollar, heading toward the record low of 18.4 it hit on Dec. 20 during a currency crisis triggered by a series of unorthodox interest rates cuts. The depreciation, combined with annual inflation of 73%, has left households badly strained ahead of elections set for mid-2023.

  • Stocks Fall on Risks From Inflation, Slower Growth: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks extended a selloff on Friday and the dollar held near a three-week high as the twin blows of high inflation and slowing economic growth stirred investor anxiety.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackd

  • U.S. stock market has not priced in economic slowdown yet - Bridgewater co-CIO

    Bridgewater's Karen Karniol-Tambour, co-chief investment officer for sustainability, said on Thursday that the U.S. stock market has not yet priced in an economic slowdown in the United States. "Profits are extremely high and it seems very unlikely they can remain this high at unprecedented levels forever," she told the audience at the Sohn Investment Conference. Although the S&P 500 is down 14.8% this year, Karniol-Tambour believes investors have only taken into consideration a rise in interest rates, ignoring a very significant economic slowdown and higher volatility brought by persistent inflation.

  • Xi Says Social Stability Key in Balancing China Economy, Virus

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping underscored the need to maintain social stability while balancing the twin goals of snuffing out Covid cases and bolstering the economy, as strict lockdowns spark sporadic unrest and online outrage.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With T

  • Alibaba, Bilibili Extend Gains as China Approves More Games

    (Bloomberg) -- US-listed Chinese stocks rallied for a third day after China approved a second batch of video games this year, marking a further softening in the country’s stance toward internet firms.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s

  • Inflation: ‘The stagflation question is now on the table,’ portfolio manager says

    Guild CEO Sean Bonner and U.S. Bank Wealth Management Global Investment Strategist Tom Hainlin join Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on how the upcoming CPI data is impacting markets.

  • Apple (AAPL) Relies on Subsidiary to Manage Apple Pay Later

    Apple's (AAPL) wholly-owned subsidiary, Apple Financing LLC, is going to manage the Apple Pay Later service, which was announced as part of iOS16 at this year's Worldwide Developers Conference.

  • Dollar on front foot as traders await U.S. inflation data for Fed cues

    The dollar was at a two-week high on the euro on Friday, ahead of inflation data that should guide the Federal Reserve's policy tightening path, and after the European Central Bank said it would start its rate-hike campaign next month. This could give the Fed some wiggle room to raise rates less aggressively later in the year as it tries to rein in inflation without tipping the economy into recession. In the nearer term, markets expect the Fed next week to announce the second of its three consecutive 50-basis-point interest rate hikes, which has boosted the dollar in recent months.

  • Stocks: Veteran strategist details 'Recession Bear Market' scenario, slashes S&P target

    It could get uglier for the markets, one veteran Wall Street strategist says.

  • Corporate America Is Making Deals Again. What That Means for the Stock Market.

    Mergers and acquisitions have recently surged after a slow start to the year. The hard-hit tech sector could be ripe for more M&A.

  • China's trade rebounds in May as anti-virus curbs ease

    China’s trade growth rebounded in May after anti-virus restrictions that shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers began to ease. Exports surged 16.9% over a year earlier to $308.3 billion, up from April’s 3.7% growth, a customs agency statement said Thursday. China’s trade has been dampened by weak export demand and curbs imposed to fight outbreaks in Shanghai, site of the world’s busiest port, and other cities.

  • No respite from Fed rate hikes this year, chances rising of four 50 bps in a row - Reuters poll

    The U.S. Federal Reserve will hike its key interest rate by 50 basis points in June and July, with rising chances of a similar move in September, according to a Reuters poll of economists who see no pause in rate rises until next year. Faced with inflation running at just below a four-decade high and more tightening in the labor market, the Fed is under pressure to quickly take its policy rate to the neutral level that neither stimulates nor restricts - and beyond. All 85 economists in a June 6-9 Reuters poll predicted a 50 basis point federal funds rate hike to 1.25%-1.50% on Wednesday, after a similar move last month.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Suffers Big Losses As Key Inflation Report Looms

    The major indexes broke support Thursday, but the details are even worse for the market rally. The CPI inflation report is on tap.

  • Want $10,000 in Passive Income? Buy 3,164 Shares of This Dividend Stock

    Passive income can grant individuals financial flexibility to choose what they want to do with their time.

  • J.P. Morgan Says There’s Room for at Least 50% Gains in These 2 Stocks

    Despite the modest rally that we’ve seen since late May, volatility still rules the markets. The overall trend for the year has been down – to the tune of 14% on the S&P 500 and 23% on the NASDAQ. It’s not exactly an environment that would encourage large-scale buying. But Marko Kolanovic, global market strategist from JPMorgan, takes the contrarian view, explaining why, in his view, current low prices represent opportunities. “As the market got into oversold conditions, it didn’t take much to c

  • Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones Loads Up on These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    For the retail investor, the only certainty of our current market environment is uncertainty. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has initiated Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. In a time like this, it’s good to find a guide, a market expert whose trading can stand as an example. Paul Tudor

  • These Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under 5 Years

    These exceptional stocks represent the convergence of rising revenues, growing dividends, and unique operating niches.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats Suited Perfectly for Income Investors

    To be a Dividend Aristocrat, a company must increase its dividend for 25 consecutive years. Additionally, the company must also be a member of the S&P 500.

  • Carvana, 'The Amazon of Car Dealers', Wants the Driver's Seat Back

    The online used car retailer has hit several potholes as it tries to get on the road to profitability.