Asian stocks track Wall St decline as growth concerns weigh

JOE McDONALD
·3 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street down on Wednesday after U.S. inflation was lower than expected amid unease about the impact of the spread of the coronavirus's delta variant.

Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney all retreated, giving up the previous day's gains.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index fell despite data showing consumer prices rose at their slowest rate in seven months in August.

Hong Kong-traded shares in casino operators based in Macau, a gambling enclave and former Portuguese colony in southern China, plunged on reports of a possible crackdown on the industry.

Authorities plan a review of the industry before casino licenses are due to be renewed next year, the reports said.

Wynn Macau lost 28%, Sands China declined 30%, MGM China gave up 24% and local operator SJM Entertainment dropped 21%.

More broadly, investor optimism about the rollout of coronavirus vaccines and central bank support for global economies is competing with anxiety about the impact of the delta variant and anti-disease measures on consumers and businesses.

“Initial optimism from a lower-than-expected print on the U.S. CPI was quickly overridden by global growth concerns,” Yeap Jun Rong of IG said in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4% to 3,648.67 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo sank 0.5% to 30,511.71. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong tumbled 1.8% to 25,046.42.

The Kospi in Seoul gained 0.2% to 3,153.40 while Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 retreated 0.3% to 7,417.00. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets declined.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 lost 0.6% to 4,443.05, giving up the previous day's gain, after the government reported consumer prices in August rose 0.3% over the previous month.

The benchmark's 11 sectors all ended in the red. Banks, energy stocks and industrial and communication companies were among the biggest drags on the index.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.8% to 34,577.57. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.5% to 15,037.76.

Investors worry higher inflation might make the Federal Reserve and other central banks feel pressure to wind down easy credit and other stimulus that is helping to push up stock prices. The Fed has said it believes a spike in U.S. consumer inflation was temporary and interest rates will be kept low until a recovery is established.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 51 cents to $70.97 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contracted added 1 cent on Tuesday to $70.46. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, advanced 50 cents to $74.10 per barrel in London. It gained 9 cents the previous day to $73.60 a barrel.

The dollar fell to 109.50 Japanese yen from 109.63 yen. The euro was unchanged at $1.1804.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Daily Crunch: Here’s what happened at Apple’s virtual 2021 fall event

    It was an Apple day on the internets, so we’ve all spent the afternoon trying to figure out if we need a new smartphone. Probably not, but that won’t stop a good portion of the TechCrunch crew from deploying fresh Yahoo lucre into Cupertino’s market cap. On the TechCrunch front, Disrupt is in a week’s time.

  • Stocks to Correct 5-10% in 2021? Buy These ETFs

    Some market watchers are raising concerns about overvaluation in the market. Investors can thus bet on these undervalued but top-ranked ETFs.

  • Taiwan lands fighters on highway as annual drills reach peak

    Taiwanese fighter jets landed on a makeshift runway on a highway strip on Wednesday overseen by President Tsai Ing-wen as annual drills reached their peak, skills that would be needed in the event China attacks and targets Taiwan's vulnerable air bases. China has been ramping up its military pressure against the island it claims as "sacred" Chinese territory, hoping to force the democratically elected government to accept Beijing's sovereignty, including with repeated exercises near Taiwan. Tsai, re-elected by a landslide last year on a pledge to stand up to China, has made modernising Taiwan's mainly U.S.-equipped military a priority, turning it into a "porcupine", both highly mobile and hard to attack.

  • The 1 FAANG Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Second Half of 2021 (and Beyond)

    This technology company has grown steadily over the years and holds the promise for more amazing discoveries in the future.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

    Are you looking for steady dividends to stand the test of time? Here are a couple of stocks to consider buying.

  • Here's 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Trust

    The COVID-19 crisis was not kind to real estate investment trusts (REITs). The mortgage REIT sector was pummeled by margin calls, and mall REITs were shut down for months. While every REIT saw a decline in collections, the triple-net lease REITs performed the best.

  • JPMorgan: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Soar at Least 50%

    It’s been a wild ride this past summer. Perhaps the least we can say of the macro situation is, at least it wasn’t as wild as 2020 – but 2021 has had its share headlines hitting the markets. One thing is clear, however: stocks have weathered the storm. The S&P 500 index is up 19% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 17%. Looking at the macro situation for JPMorgan, strategist Marko Kolanovic notes the confused headwinds and tailwinds, and comes down firmly for the bulls. “The peak in acti

  • This crypto looking to solve the SEC crackdown is up 6,000% in 2021

    As regulatory pressure ramps up on crypto, one stablecoin is exploding for its distance from the traditional banking system.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Lucid Group Stock?

    From taking center stage in the spring special purpose acquisition company stock surge, to merging with Churchill Capital IV in July, to seeing its share price plummet as early investors cashed out, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) has had its fair share of positive and negative news. Tesla stock's rise embodies a modern newfound willingness for risk-tolerant investors on Wall Street and Main Street to pay massive premiums for stocks.

  • Microsoft Hikes Dividend and Unveils $60 Billion Stock Buyback Program

    Expanding its program for returning capital to shareholders, Microsoft late Tuesday said its board voted to both boost its quarterly dividend and adopt a new share repurchase program. Microsoft (ticker: MSFT) raised its quarterly dividend rate by 11%, to 62 cents from 56 cents. It was the 12th straight year that the company has boosted its quarterly payout following its September board meeting.

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • Hey, remember China?

    At the height of former President Donald Trump’s trade war with China in 2019, I wrote about the hydra-headed controversies that were turning Sino-American flashpoints into an epochal fight for geopolitical dominance.

  • Bank of America shakes up senior leadership — with two big changes for Charlotte

    Two women who are among the city’s most prominent banking leaders will leave their current roles.

  • Microsoft Names Smith Vice Chair, Starts $60 Billion Buyback

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp., the world’s largest software maker, appointed President and Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith as vice chair and unveiled a new stock-repurchase program of as much as $60 billion.Smith, who joined Microsoft in 1993 and became general counsel in 2002, will continue to report to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella, the Redmond, Washington-based company said Tuesday in a statement. Smith’s new role makes him vice chair of the company, not the board, and he

  • 2 Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

    Technological innovations tend to set the bar for human productivity while also creating tremendous amounts of wealth. For instance, the invention of the steam engine powered the first industrial revolution in the 1700s.

  • 5 Stocks That Could Turn $50,000 Into $1 Million by 2040

    Many growth-oriented investors dream of finding the next great multibagger stock that can turn a $50,000 investment into $1 million. Today, let's focus on five high-growth tech companies that might generate millionaire-maker returns over the next two decades: Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), Square (NYSE: SQ), Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Lemonade aims to disrupt the byzantine insurance market with an AI-powered app, which insures users within 90 seconds and processes claims within three minutes.

  • Lucid is a ‘super premium’ EV company, but competition is too great, Morgan Stanley says

    Lucid Group Inc. is a 'super premium' electric-vehicle maker that may be able to scale its production, but there's just too much competition to be too excited about the company's stock, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said in a note this week.

  • 2 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Growth

    Cyber threats are growing, and they're here to stay. It's time to start thinking about cybersecurity stocks for their long-term potential.

  • Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge

    The calls for a stock market correction are beginning to blow through the streets of Wall and Broad.

  • Here's why the stock market may surprise everyone and 'melt-up'

    Yahoo Finance Live talks with one veteran Wall Street strategist who is going against the grain with a very bullish take on stocks.