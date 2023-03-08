Asian stocks tumble after hawkish Powell comments

Asian stocks drop as Fed shift reverberates
Ankur Banerjee
·3 min read

By Ankur Banerjee

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian shares fell sharply on Wednesday, while the dollar advanced after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell raised the possibility of the U.S. central bank returning to large rate hikes to tackle sticky inflation.

The Fed will likely need to raise interest rates more than expected in response to recent strong data, Powell said on the first day of his semi-annual, two-day monetary policy testimony before Congress.

The hawkish comments from Powell sent U.S. stocks sharply lower, with the risk-off mood continuing in Asian trade. [.N]

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 1.45% lower, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.70%. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.10%.

China shares fell 0.33%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid 1.4%.

After a series of jumbo hikes last year, the Fed raised rates by 25 basis points in its last two meetings but resilient economic data since start of this year had stoked fears the U.S. central bank might return to larger rate rises.

Those fears were realized when Powell said: "If the totality of the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes."

Markets are now pricing in an almost 70% chance of a 50 basis point rate hike at the Fed's March 21-22 policy meeting, according to CME's FedWatch tool, up from about a 30% a day ago.

"Powell has essentially opened the door to 50 basis point hike," said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.

"He has given the Fed optionality, but one suspects he would be loath to do so as it is not a good look to change tactics when you’ve only just moved down to 25 basis points increments."

Shorter-term Treasury yields continued its ascent on Wednesday, with the two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, up 2.7 basis points at 5.038%, its highest since mid-2007.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at -106 basis points, its deepest since August 1981, according to Refinitiv data. Such an inversion is seen as a reliable recession indicator.

"Given what we already knew, Powell's hawkish remarks shouldn't have been a surprise, but evidently the market was not prepared," said Rodrigo Catril, senior currency strategist at National Australia Bank.

"Recent data were already telling us that the U.S. economy started 2023 on a much stronger footing than most had anticipated with inflationary pressures also proving more persistence."

The spotlight will now be on Friday's U.S. payrolls data and next week's inflation figures that will dictate further moves from the Fed.

In the currency market, the dollar was at three month high, with the euro up 0.01% to $1.0548.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.15% to 137.33 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.1834, up 0.06%.

U.S. crude fell 0.04% to $77.55 per barrel and Brent was at $83.34, up 0.06% on the day.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Recommended Stories

  • Drug to Prevent Preterm Births to Be Pulled From Market

    Covis Pharma, the maker of Makena, is planning the withdrawal after a study failed to confirm the drug works.

  • Asian Stocks Tumble on Heightened Rate-Hike Fears: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of Asian equities dropped more 1% Wednesday, led by heavy declines in technology stocks, after hawkish rhetoric from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hurt appetite for risk taking.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicareUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsChina Warns U

  • In Japan, women find rare parity in the prosecutors' office

    At the prosecutors’ office in Tokyo, everyone makes their own copies and tea — tasks often relegated to women in a country that's been criticized for its lack of gender equality. Twenty years ago, only about 8% of Japanese prosecutors were women. This year, the male-female ratio reached 50-50, according to the Tokyo District Prosecutors Office.

  • Nissan Suffers Blow With S&P Cutting Credit to Junk

    (Bloomberg) -- Nissan Motor Co.’s credit rating was slashed to junk by S&P Global Ratings, the latest setback for a carmaker that’s struggled to boost profitability in the years following former chairman Carlos Ghosn’s arrest and the industry’s pivot toward electrification.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicareUS Ba

  • AI Stock: A $600 Billion Opportunity As C3.AI Unveils Generative AI; Is AI Stock A Buy?

    Artificial intelligence is transforming industries, from defense and utilities to health care and retail. Will C3.ai lead the multibillion-dollar change?

  • 'Voters are not confident in the Federal Reserve,' new Dem poll finds

    42% of the respondents said they have little to no confidence in Powell doing what is right for the economy.

  • Fed's Powell sees long-term damage if US debt ceiling not raised

    The United States risks long-term damage if Congress does not raise the national debt ceiling, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday. "Congress really needs to raise the debt ceiling ... if we fail to do so, I think that the consequences are hard to estimate, but they could be extraordinarily adverse and could do long-standing harm," Powell said during an appearance before the Senate Banking Committee as part of his semi-annual testimony on the economy and monetary policy. The Congressional Budget Office last month said the U.S. Treasury Department will exhaust its ability to pay all its bills sometime between July and September, unless the current $31.4 trillion cap on borrowing is raised or suspended.

  • India's Adani Group pre-pays over $900 million worth share-backed financing

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Embattled Indian conglomerate Adani Group said it prepaid share-backed financing of 73.74 billion rupees ($901.16 million), as it looks to allay fears over leverage and debt since a U.S. short seller's critical report sparked a stock rout. Hindenburg Research had in its Jan. 24 report alleged stock manipulation and improper use of tax havens by Adani, and flagged "substantial" debt levels, which the group has denied. Promoters of the group's flagship firm, Adani Enterprises, will release 31 million shares, or a 4% stake, while Adani Ports' promoters will release 155 million shares, or an 11.8% stake, the group said in a statement on Tuesday.

  • Lizzo Is Skeptical of Victoria's Secret's Body Inclusive Rebrand

    Victoria’s Secret, which has been blessedly out of the cultural conversation for a while, unfortunately appears to be back. On its 2022 earnings call on Friday, the company announced that its infamous fashion show will return this year, for the first time since 2019, when Victoria’s Secret said it was choosing to focus more on “digital advertising”—carefully side-stepping its exclusionary (read: thin and overwhelmingly white) reputation, which these “fashion shows” helped solidify.

  • Indian agencies to buy red onion as prices plunge on surplus output

    The Indian government on Tuesday said it has directed two of its agencies to "immediately intervene" and purchase red onion crops from the market after prices fell significantly over the last month, resulting in protests by farmers. Prices of the crop have fallen to as low as 200 rupees ($2.44) per 100 kilograms prompting some farmers to dump the crop in fields in the western state of Maharashtra, the largest producer of red onion in the country, where rates have fallen sharply.

  • Sports streaming rights won’t ‘just go to one or two FAANGs’: Analyst

    Bank of America Senior Media & Entertainment Analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the future of sports streaming.

  • Silvergate in talks with FDIC officials on ways to salvage bank - Bloomberg News

    The company late on Friday said that effective immediately it made a "risk-based decision" to discontinue the Silvergate Exchange Network, which enabled round-the-clock transfers between investors and crypto exchanges, unlike traditional bank wires, which can often take days to settle. U.S. regulators have been sent to the headquarters of Silvergate as the company looks for a way to stay in business, the report said. One possible option involves lining up crypto-industry investors to help Silvergate shore up its liquidity, the report said.

  • New Mexico Legislature votes to block local abortion bans

    An initiative that would shore up abortion access in New Mexico amid a flurry of local anti-abortion ordinances cleared a last major hurdle on Tuesday with state Senate approval. New Mexico has one of the country’s most liberal abortion access laws, but two counties and three cities in eastern New Mexico have recently adopted abortion restrictions that reflect deep-seated opposition to offering the procedure. Democratic state Sen. Katy Duhigg, of Albuquerque, urged colleagues to support a bill that would prohibit local governments from blocking access to reproductive health care, including abortion, birth control, and prevention of or treatment for sexually transmitted diseases.

  • Introducing Weird West Texas: The Podcast

    Each week, we explore some of the most odd eccentric and just plain weird things in our region.

  • Cathie Wood and Ken Griffin Have One Thing in Common: They Both Bet on These Stocks

    In 2022, Cathie Wood and Ken Griffin’s paths couldn’t have diverged any more sharply. While Wood’s bet on innovative growth-flavored stocks proved disastrous with her flagship ARKK fund posting huge losses, Griffin’s Citadel hedge fund notched profits of $16 billion – the most Wall Street had ever seen. But while the two famous investors’ fortunes differed dramatically last year, the pair have some things in common; both try to beat the market using singular techniques whether it’s Wood’s pencha

  • This 11.8%-Yielding ETF Pays Large Monthly Dividends

    There are few things investors enjoy more than receiving a dividend payment each quarter. However, a popular ETF from JPMorgan, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI), takes this approach and does it one better by paying investors a dividend on a monthly basis. Not only that, but JEPI’s dividend yield is a massive 11.8% on a trailing basis, which is more than seven times the average yield for the S&P 500 of 1.65% and nearly three times the yield that investors can get from 10-yea

  • At an All-Time Low, Is It Time to Give Up on Rivian Stock?

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) crashed to a new all-time intraday low on Thursday after the electric pickup truck, SUV, and delivery van maker reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and missed its 2022 production estimate. To its credit, Rivian went public at the perfect time, as it raised a boatload of cash and fetched a premium valuation. Since then, the IPO and venture capital markets have dried up as equity valuations have compressed and rising interest rates have contributed to higher capital costs.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock That's a Surefire March Buy and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    One widely held stock-split stock is historically cheap, while another ultra-popular holding is facing a mountain of headwinds.

  • GE stock has skyrocketed 80% in 5 months — JPMorgan says that's a problem

    GE's stock is too richly valued, warns the influential JPM coverage team.

  • Should You Hold Intel Corporation (INTC) for the Long Term?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the strategy outperformed its benchmark, the Russell 1000 Growth Index. The strategy gained in seven out of nine sectors it invested in the quarter on […]