Asian Stocks Under Pressure, Bond Yields Spike: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia are poised to follow Wall Street lower amid Treasury yields at multiyear highs and strong inflation that’s driving hawkish monetary policy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Equity futures for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong fell, while an index of US-listed Chinese companies slumped more than 7% to the lowest in nine years. Concerns over China’s economic outlook and a rise of Covid cases in the middle of the twice-a-decade party congress are also weighing on investor sentiment in Asia.

The offshore yuan is trading near a fresh record low while the yen has depreciated to within a whisker of the key 150 level versus the greenback. Traders are on guard for potential intervention from Japan to shore up the currency.

Rising global interest rates have also pushed Japan’s benchmark 10-year bond yield above the 0.25% upper limit of the central bank’s target range. The breach may prompt it to step up bond purchases to limit the advance.

Ten-year government bond yields jumped about 10 basis points in Australia and New Zealand, following a similar move in US Treasuries. The more policy-sensitive two-year Treasury yield rose to the highest since 2007 on Wednesday, in turn boosting the dollar against its major counterparts.

The day that marked the 35th anniversary of the equity crash saw the US market halting a back-to-back rally, making any calls for a bottom look elusive. Not even bright earnings spots like Netflix Inc. and United Airlines Holdings Inc. were able to enthuse investors about more gains in the S&P 500. A late day rout in Tesla Inc. on disappointing sales could further weigh on sentiment.

“Earnings are not allowing us to see that capitulation and resetting of 2023 earnings expectations yet,” Morgan Stanley’s Lisa Shalett told Bloomberg Television. “It’s not yet a clearing event that sets up for a durable, viable bottom in this market.”

Story continues

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said he expected the central bank to end its ‘’front-loading” of aggressive interest-rate hikes by early next year and shift to keeping policy sufficiently restrictive with small adjustments as inflation cools.

The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points at its Nov. 1-2 meeting -- its fourth straight increase of that size -- as central bankers seek to cool the hottest inflation in four decades.

Key events this week:

US existing home sales, initial jobless claims, Conference Board leading index, Thursday

Euro area consumer confidence, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were steady as of 7:05 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% Wednesday

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.5%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures fell 0.7%

Hang Seng Index futures fell 1.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.6% Wednesday

The euro was little changed at $0.9774

The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.79 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2689 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.1% to $19,171.5

Ether fell 0.2% to $1,292.56

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 13 basis points to 4.13%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 4.03%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $85.98 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

--With assistance from Rita Nazareth.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.