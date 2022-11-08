Asian Stocks, US Futures Rise Before Midterms: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Equities advanced in Asia, following the S&P 500 higher as investors await US midterm elections and inflation data later this week.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Japanese, South Korean and Australian shares opened higher while US and European futures edged up. Stocks were mixed in Hong Kong and on the mainland after an index of US-listed Chinese securities snapped a four-day, 18% winning streak.

Investors have their focus on the elections for potential gridlock in government, which has historically been good for US stocks, and on the consumer price print for its impact on Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Traders in Asia also continue to watch for policy signals from Beijing as they question whether the Covid-Zero stance affirmed by officials may begin to ease.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed after recent declines. The gauge fell 0.4% Monday, extending the 1.7% loss from Friday, which was its worst day since March 2020.

Thursday’s inflation reading comes after the core consumer price index rose more than forecast to a 40-year high in September. Even if prices begin to moderate, the CPI is far above the Fed’s comfort zone.

“Inflation is going up. It may be coming down periodically. But it’s going up,” Richard Harris, chief executive of Port Shelter Investment Management, said on Bloomberg Television. “The market is kind of uncertain -- it’s hoping for the best but really should be preparing for the worst.”

Yet opinion is divided on the broad outlook for markets and the economies.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s top economist said there was still a “very plausible” path for the US economy to avoid a recession.

Story continues

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic warned of the risk to stocks from ongoing Fed hawkishness, and Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson said companies will need to aggressively shrink expenses, including through layoffs, before he becomes more optimistic on US equities.

Treasury yields were steady in Asia trading after rising on Monday.

Benchmark Australian and New Zealand government bond yields rose more than 10 basis points. Japan’s benchmark 10-year bonds didn’t trade Monday and were untraded early Tuesday.

The Bank of Japan has been scooping up so many 10-year bonds there may soon be little left to buy. It held 73% of 10-year government notes with a residual maturity of at least seven years as of end-October, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Swaps markets are leaning toward a 50 basis-point Fed rate increase in December, after a fourth consecutive jumbo hike to a target range of 3.75% to 4% at last week’s meeting. Rates are expected to peak slightly above 5% around mid-2023.

Key events this week:

Euro-zone retail sales, Tuesday

US midterm elections, Tuesday

EIA oil inventory report, Wednesday

China aggregate financing, PPI, CPI, money supply, new yuan loans, Wednesday

US wholesale inventories, MBA mortgage applications, Wednesday

Fed officials John Williams, Tom Barkin speak at events, Wednesday

US CPI, US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed officials Lorie Logan, Esther George, Loretta Mester speak at events, Thursday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 10:47 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 1% Monday

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.1%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.2%

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.1%

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.4%

The Topix Index rose 1.1%

South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.7%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0015

The Japanese yen was little changed at 146.68 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2349 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $20,620.08

Ether fell 0.4% to $1,570.1

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was unchanged at 4.21%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced 13 basis points to 4.04%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold was little changed

--With assistance from Stephen Kirkland, Vildana Hajric, Jan-Patrick Barnert and Haidi Lun.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.