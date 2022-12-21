Asian Stocks to Follow US Gains on Earnings Boost: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- A gauge of Asian equities looked poised to snap five days of declines on Thursday after US shares rallied on improved consumer confidence and better-than-expected earnings.

Australian stocks opened higher while futures for Hong Kong and Japan climbed, as did an index of US-listed Chinese shares, buoyed by gains of 1.5% in both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100.

Treasuries were mixed as the immediate fallout from the Bank of Japan’s surprise policy shift began to ebb. Government bond yields were steady in Australia and lower in New Zealand in early Asian trading.

The yen held a small loss from Wednesday after its sharp rally a day earlier. The dollar was little changed versus its Group-of-10 counterparts.

FedEx Corp. and Nike Inc.’s earnings exceeding Wall Street’s estimates provided a reprieve for US stocks that had been pummeled since the Federal Reserve’s hawkish turn last week. Appetite for risk taking was also supported by US consumer confidence rising by more than forecast to the highest since April as inflation eased.

Bolstering the tone in Asia, China’s central bank said it would guide financial institutions to support mergers and acquisitions in the nation’s property sector, and help defuse risks and improve financial conditions of top-tier property developers.

That may help offset some of the negativity from the surge in Covid infections in China. The virus is starting to make its way virtually unchecked through Shanghai’s 25 million population, following concerns in Beijing earlier in the week amid reports of crematoriums being overwhelmed with bodies.

Meanwhile, attention will remain on Japan’s government bond market as the dust starts to settle on the BOJ’s decision to raise the upper limit of its 10-year bond yield to 0.5%. The move has set in motion wagers that Japan’s central bank will join its peers next year in raising interest rates.

Surging yields have already shrunk the worldwide stock of negative-yielding debt to about $686 billion, from a $18.4 trillion peak reached two years ago.

Elsewhere, oil price gains extended into a third day after a report showed a drop in US crude inventories.

Traders will continue to contend with additional data this week. Real gross domestic product for the third quarter is likely to be revised down in Thursday’s release, and could be flat in the fourth quarter, said Bill Adams, chief economist for Comerica Bank. Data on Friday, meanwhile, will give investors more insight on consumer spending.

Key events this week:

US GDP, initial jobless claims, US Conf. Board leading index, Thursday

US consumer income, new home sales, US durable goods, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 8:16 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 closed 1.5% higher

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 closed 1.5% higher

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.5%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.7%

Hang Seng Index futures rose 1.3%

Currencies

The euro was little changed at $1.0607

The Japanese yen was little changed at 132.35 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9861 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6710

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $16,800.83

Ether rose 0.1% to $1,213.03

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.66% on Wednesday

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.73%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $78.44 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

