Asian Stocks Follow US Lower as Data Backs Hikes: Markets Wrap

Brett Miller
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities opened lower Friday amid a downbeat tone in markets after a slump in US technology stocks and more economic data validating the case for the Federal Reserve to keep hiking interest rates.

Shares fell in Japan, South Korea and Australia while Hong Kong futures and an index of US-listed Chinese companies dropped. The S&P 500 closed down 1.5% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 declined 2.5%, with sentiment battered by a bleak outlook from chipmaker Micron Technology Inc.

The dollar was steady against most of its major counterparts Friday after edging higher Thursday as the policy-sensitive two-year Treasury yield climbed to 4.27%.

Treasuries were little changed in early Asian trading. Australian and New Zealand government bond yields rose.

US data painted a picture of a resilient economy, stoking concern that the Fed has a longer way to go to subdue inflation. Initial jobless claims rose less than forecast in the week ended Dec. 17, underscoring the strength in the labor market. Third-quarter gross domestic product was revised to 3.2% — compared with a previously reported 2.9% advance — on firmer spending.

“The consumer has a lot more strength than I think what the market was pricing in,” Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities, said on Bloomberg Television. “When the accumulated savings they’ve had since Covid, when that runs out, which we think happens by the middle of next year, that’s when consumer spending slows down.”

Read More: Tech Bulls Face Worst December in 20 Years as Fed Anxiety Grows

Meanwhile, concerns are also growing that Japanese investors could be persuaded to bring home some of the trillions of dollars they have stashed in foreign stocks and bonds as the yen and local bond yields rise in the wake of this week’s sudden hawkish move from the Bank of Japan. That could further lift global borrowing costs and drag on already cooling economic growth, with euro zone bonds seen especially vulnerable.

Elsewhere in markets, gold was steady in Asia after falling 1.2% Thursday in the wake of the US economic data.

Oil headed for a substantial weekly gain as China’s shift from Covid Zero bolstered the demand outlook, US stockpiles fell and traders waited for Russia’s response to the Group of Seven cap on its crude.

Key events this week:

  • US consumer income, new home sales, US durable goods, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:07 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 closed 1.5% lower

  • Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.5%

  • Japan’s Topix fell 0.8%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1%

  • Hang Seng Index futures fell 2.1%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

  • The euro was little changed at $1.0602

  • The Japanese yen was little changed at 132.38 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0073 per dollar

  • The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6675

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin was little changed at $16,803.01

  • Ether rose 0.1% to $1,215.99

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.68%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 3.83%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.2% to $78.39 a barrel

  • Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Rheaa Rao.

