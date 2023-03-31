Asian stocks follow Wall St up ahead of US inflation update

JOE McDONALD
·3 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher Friday ahead of a United States inflation update traders hope might prompt the Federal Reserve to ease plans for more interest rate hikes.

Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Oil prices declined.

Wall Street rose Thursday as worries about the global financial system eased following the collapse of two U.S. banks and one in Switzerland.

Traders hope a measure of U.S. inflation due out Friday that is closely watched by the Federal Reserve will show upward pressure on prices easing. That might prompt the Fed to postpone plans for a possible rate hike at its May meeting.

A softer inflation reading would be a “signal to continue with the risk-on theme," said Tim Waterer of Kohle Capital Markets in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3% to 3,270.70 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.7% to 20,458.17.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo advanced 0.9% to 28,033.53 after government data showed factory output rebounded and retail sales rose in February.

The Kospi in Seoul added 0.9% to 2,475.06 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 was 0.8% higher at 7,177.80.

India's Sensex opened up 1% at 58,567.37. New Zealand and Jakarta declined while Singapore and Bangkok advanced.

Traders were rattled by this month's bank failures but regulators appear to have calmed fears by promising lending measures if needed to keep other institutions stable after repeated rate hikes caused prices of bonds and other assets on their books to fall.

Markets have shifted focus back to uncertainty about the global economic outlook as the Fed and other central banks try to extinguish inflation.

Traders have begun betting the Fed will be forced to cut rates as early as mid-year to shore up economic growth. That is despite statements by Fed officials that they plan to raise rates one more time before holding them steady into at least early 2024.

The Fed's key lending rate stands at a range of 4.75% to 5%, up from close to zero at the start of last year.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.6% on Thursday to 4,050.83 for its fifth gain in six days.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% to 32,859.03. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.7%, to 12,013.47.

Expectations for easier rates in turn have helped to buoy the Big Tech stocks that dominate the S&P 500 and other indexes.

Amazon rose 1.7% on Thursday, while Apple and Microsoft also rose.

A report Thursday showed slightly more U.S. workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected. That could be a sign of increased layoffs, but the number is low compared with historical levels.

In a separate report, the government revised down its estimate for how much the U.S. economy grew during the last three months of 2022. But it also still showed growth.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude shed 5 cents to $74.32 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $1.40 on Thursday to $74.37. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, lost 16 cents to $78.44 per barrel in London. It advanced 99 cents the previous session to $79.27.

The dollar gained to 132.99 yen from Thursday's 132.47 yen. The euro declined to $1.0896 from $1.0904.

Recommended Stories

  • What trade does the EU still do with Russia?

    STORY: The EU has imposed tough sanctions on Russia since the start of conflict in UkraineAnd European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen says more are planned: "So a bundle of measures taken already, but this is certainly not enough". And yet the bloc still imported more than $185 billion in goods from Russia between March and January. That dwarfs its aid to Ukraine. So, what kind of business is still booming? The EU has sanctioned Russian coal and oil…And Moscow has choked off gas supplies via pipeline. But liquefied natural gas is another story. Russian LNG deliveries to Europe are up almost by almost 40% since the start of the war. Though the volumes are still far short of making up for the lost pipeline supplies. Russia’s nuclear industry faces no sanctions, partly due to opposition by Bulgaria and Hungary. Last year the EU imported over $800 million of related goods. France had to deny Greenpeace reports that it sharply increased imports of Russian enriched uranium for its power plants. The EU imported around $1.5 billion of Russian diamonds last year. It hasn’t banned the trade, or blacklisted state-controlled miner Alrosa. But the EU, U.S. and G7 are now working on a traceability system to squeeze out Russian gems. EU fertilizer imports from Russia totalled around $2.8 billion last year - up more than 40% by value due to soaring prices. Other raw materials continue to flow, including nickel. It’s used to make stainless steel, and EU imports jumped by around a half in value last year. And some major names are missing from the EU’s list of sanctioned individuals and entities. Russia’s second-largest oil producer - Lukoil - is one. Another is Gazprombank - the financial arm of energy giant Gazprom. Now campaigners like Transparency International say it’s time for secondary sanctions on those people, firms and countries helping others to dodge restrictions.

  • Driver tries to help woman they hit with car, TN cops say. Then she’s run over again

    The woman was walking her dog when she was hit at a Chattanooga intersection.

  • Judge orders US to resume oil lease sales in North Dakota

    A federal judge has ordered the U.S. government to resume regular oil and gas lease sales on federal lands in North Dakota, even as a legal battle continues over the Biden administration's suspension of the leasing program two years ago in an effort to combat climate change. Hailing the ruling as a victory, North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley said canceled lease sales have cost North Dakota over $100 million in revenue each year and deprived the nation of “much-needed access to oil and gas during these difficult times of high inflation and threats to our energy security,” the Bismarck Tribune reported.

  • Florida OKs bill to carry concealed guns without a permit

    Floridians will be able to carry concealed guns without a permit under a bill the Legislature sent to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday. The Senate passed the bill on a 27-13 vote. It will allow anyone who can legally own a gun in Florida to carry one without a permit.

  • UK economy avoids recession after growing in Q4 - ONS

    Britain's economy grew in the fourth quarter of last year, official data showed on Friday, with a jump of business at travel agents and state support for soaring energy bills helping the country avoid falling into recession. Economic output increased by 0.1% from the previous three months after shrinking by 0.1% in the third quarter, which was a smaller contraction than previously thought. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) had previously said the economy showed no growth in the fourth quarter.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy is 'ready' for Chinese leader to visit

    Ukraine's president invited his powerful Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to visit his nation, saying they haven't been in contact since the war began and he is “ready to see him here.” “I want to speak with him,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy told The Associated Press on Tuesday, the week after Xi visited Russian President Vladimir Putin last week. China had no immediate response about whether a Xi visit to Ukraine would happen.

  • Betcha You'll Turn Heads in These Low-Back One-Piece Swimsuits

    After scrounging the internet to create this list for you, I've convinced myself I definitely need low-back one-piece swimsuits in my bathing suit collection. Envision yourself running on the beach (in slow-mo, ofc) in this yellow feel-good suit.

  • Colorado man cites fear of homelessness in ax killings case

    An 81-year-old Colorado man accused of killing his wife and daughter with an ax told police he lost his job and was afraid they would end up homeless. Reginald Maclaren told police he didn’t regret killing them because he “knows they are in a better place,” according to court documents. Maclaren was arrested Saturday in the killings and booked into jail Tuesday after being taken to the hospital for what police have described as a preexisting medical condition, Crystal Essman, a spokesperson for police in the Denver suburb of Englewood, said Wednesday.

  • Mexico probes migrant center fire as possible homicide

    STORY: Mexican prosecutors are now investigating Monday’s deadly migrant center fire as a ‘possible homicide’ case. They have identified eight people who may be responsible for the dozens of deaths at the detention center in the border city of Juarez. That’s according to security minister Rosa Icela Rodriguez on Wednesday. “Two federal agents, one state migration agent, and five members of the private security company are already testifying before the prosecutor's office.” The victims were all male migrants, mostly from Guatemala and other central American countries. Mexico's government is under pressure to find out why they died after officials said women migrants were safely evacuated from the center. A short video posted on social media, appearing to be security footage from inside the center during the blaze, caused outrage on Tuesday. It showed men behind bars kicking at their cell door as smoke filled the area, while uniformed people are seen walking past without trying to unlock it. The security minister called the act of not letting the migrants out “a serious crime”. And said the probe includes examining emergency protocols and whether the private security company was properly trained. Authorities have said they believe the fire was started by migrants setting alight mattresses in an act of protest when they discovered they would be deported. On Wednesday, Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said at a news conference, his “government does not allow human rights violations, nor does it allow impunity.” That’s as dozens protested in Mexico City against the injustices of the country’s migrant policies. ‘That the authorities rather let them burn and suffocate to death than let them out should tell us a lot about the migration policy,’ this activist said. The blaze took place as the U.S. and Mexico are battling to cope with record levels of border crossings at their shared frontier.

  • Yoo Ah-in issues first public apology amid ongoing drug scandal

    Although the questioning lasted about 12 hours, police officials reported that they will need more time and are considering applying for an arrest warrant for Yoo in order to proceed with the investigation without daily time restrictions. Local media reports have also taken note of Yoo’s legal defense team, which is made up of a number of former prosecutors.

  • US says retaliatory airstrikes in Syria killed eight Iran-backed fighters

    Retaliatory U.S. airstrikes in Syria targeting Iran-backed militants last week killed eight fighters, the Pentagon said Thursday. The fighters were killed when two U.S. F-15E fighter jets struck facilities operated by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) near Deir ez-Zor province in the eastern part of Syria, according to Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder. Though…

  • Charles Schwab stock drops following Morgan Stanley downgrade

    The Yahoo Finance Live team discusses the latest movement in Charles Schwab stock.

  • Philippines' Duterte ready to "face the music" as ICC forges ahead with probe

    Former Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday defended the bloody crackdown on drugs that defined his presidency and said he was ready to "face the music", as the International Criminal Court investigates thousands of killings on his watch. A video of Duterte's speech was shared by an ABS-CBN news journalist on Twitter. Duterte, who campaigned on promises to kill drug dealers, is being investigated by the ICC for possible crimes against humanity.

  • Dangerous storms, tornadoes forecast for US Midwest, South

    Meteorologists are urging people in parts of the Midwest and southern U.S. to be ready Friday for dangerous weather including tornadoes, saying the conditions are similar to those a week ago that unleashed a devastating twister that killed at least 21 people in Mississippi. An outbreak of severe thunderstorms has the potential to cause hail, damaging wind gusts and tornadoes that could be strong and move on the ground over long distances, according to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center. The major population centers at greatest risk for storms starting Friday afternoon include Memphis, Tennessee, Jonesboro, Arkansas, and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, as of Thursday afternoon's forecast.

  • Responding to Indigenous, Vatican rejects Discovery Doctrine

    The Vatican on Thursday responded to Indigenous demands and formally repudiated the “Doctrine of Discovery,” the theories backed by 15th-century “papal bulls” that legitimized the colonial-era seizure of Native lands and form the basis of some property laws today. A Vatican statement said the papal bulls, or decrees, “did not adequately reflect the equal dignity and rights of Indigenous peoples” and have never been considered expressions of the Catholic faith. The statement, from the Vatican’s development and education offices, marked a historic recognition of the Vatican's own complicity in colonial-era abuses committed by European powers.

  • A Full List of Recalled Eye Drops Linked to Potential Bacterial Infections

    A rare bacterium found in artificial tears known is triggering eye drop recalls as investigators try to pinpoint the outbreak source. Here's a full list of products.

  • Longtime LA politician guilty on federal corruption charges

    A longtime Los Angeles politician was convicted Thursday on federal corruption charges in a scheme in which prosecutors said he promised to help steer a multimillion-dollar government contract to the University of Southern California if his son got a scholarship and a teaching job. Former Democratic City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas — a one-time legislator, county supervisor and a fixture in local politics for decades — was found guilty in U.S. District Court of seven felonies, including conspiracy, bribery and fraud. The jury's verdict marked a stunning fall for a once-commanding figure in Los Angeles County politics known for his involvement in civil rights and racial issues.

  • After Gandhi's conviction, signs of India's opposition uniting against Modi

    For the first time in years, India's splintered opposition is sinking its differences to take on strongman Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which could extend to a substantial challenge in national elections due in 2024. Since Modi came to power in 2014, he has dominated Indian politics, and trounced the opposition in two successive general elections. The opposition has come together after this month's conviction of opposition leader Rahul Gandhi of the Congress party on a charge of defamation and his disqualification from parliament.

  • How California reparations proposals could become law

    Reparations for Black residents in California will move to the state Legislature once a first-in-the-nation task force submits its recommendations and findings by July 1. The panel on Wednesday endorsed calculation methodologies showing that California could owe African American residents more than $800 billion just for discrimination in policing and housing loans.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Stocks Under $5

    There’s no getting away from it, given the Fed’s policy of aggressive rate hikes, a soft landing for the U.S. economy appears out of the question. That at least is the opinion of Cathie Wood, who is therefore readying for a hard landing. “Money velocity is flattening,” the ARK Investment Management CEO said recently in reference to the recent banking mess while Wood also expects a marked deceleration in nominal gross domestic product. However, these are all blind spots for the Fed, she believes,