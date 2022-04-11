Asian stocks follow Wall St down amid US interest rate fears

JOE McDONALD
·3 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Monday after the Federal Reserve indicated it might raise interest rates more aggressively to cool U.S. inflation.

Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and South Korea all declined. Oil fell more than $2 per barrel amid concerns global economic growth might weaken.

Investors are uneasy about possible downward pressure on economic activity from higher interest rates, Russia's war on Ukraine and China's efforts to contain coronavirus outbreaks.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 lost 0.3% on Friday after Fed officials indicated in notes from their last meeting they were considering raising its benchmark rate by double the normal amount at upcoming meetings. They also indicated they are likely to shrink the Fed's bond holdings, which also might push up commercial borrowing rates.

Investors see “increasing evidence the Federal Reserve will take a more committed approach” to fighting inflation, said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 2.2% to 3,179.32 after inflation accelerated to 1.5% over a year ago in March from the previous month's 0.9% amid upward pressure on global prices due to uncertainty about Russia's war on Ukraine.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost shed 0.7% to 26,793.46 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng retreated 2.5% to 21,324.05.

The S&P-ASX 200 in Sydney advanced less than 0.1% to 7,482.80. New Zealand and Singapore declined while Indonesia advanced.

On Friday, the S&P 500 declined to 4,488.28 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% to 34,721.12. Tech stock weakness dragged the Nasdaq composite down 1.3% to 13,711.00.

Investors have been uneasy since Fed officials started saying they would try to cool inflation that is at a four-decade high by rolling back record-low interest rates and other stimulus that is boosting stock prices.

Higher interest rates usually depress economic activity and make safer assets such as bonds more attractive while making stocks look riskier and more expensive.

Some are afraid the Fed, after being accused of reacting too late to rising inflation, might push the brakes too hard and tip the world's biggest economy into recession. Economists at Deutsche Bank last week forecast a U.S. recession by late next year.

Oil prices have fallen back on expectations of weaker demand after peaking above $130 per barrel last month due to anxiety about disruption of supplies from Russia, the world's No. 2 exporter.

Meanwhile, in China, automakers and other companies are reducing production due to supply disruptions after authorities imposed stringent anti-disease controls to stop coronavirus outbreaks in Shanghai and other cities.

ACM Research, a supplier of equipment for the semiconductor industry that has operations in Shanghai, fell 6.1% after saying the restrictions will cause a significant hit to its revenue.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude fell $2.16 to $96.10 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $2.23 to $98.26 on Friday. Brent crude, used as the price basis for international oils, retreated $2.18 to $100.60 per barrel in London. It rose $2.20 the previous session to $102.78 a barrel.

The dollar rose to 124.86 yen from Friday's 124.37 yen. The euro edged up to $1.0087 from $1.0885.

Recommended Stories

  • China's inflation tops forecasts as supply pressures worsen

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factory-gate and consumer prices rose faster than expected in March as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, persistent supply chain bottlenecks and production snags caused by local COVID flare-ups added to commodity cost pressures. The surge in raw materials costs is hobbling economies worldwide and in China has raised questions among some analysts about just how much its central bank will be able to ease monetary policy. China's producer price index (PPI) increased 8.3% year-on-year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday.

  • China’s Covid Outbreak Worsens as New Shanghai Cases Top 26,000

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s largest documented outbreak continues to spread despite an extended lockdown of Shanghai’s 25 million people, weighing on a fragile economy and straining global supply chains.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportMacron Set to Face Le Pen in Runoff for French PresidencyChina Unhappy With U

  • E-mini S&P 500 Index Closes Inside Key Retracement Zone

    The direction of the June E-mini S&P 500 Index early Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 4494.25.

  • Ukraine prepares for Russian assault, calls for more support

    Ukraine's armed forces braced on Monday for a new Russian offensive as powerful explosions rocked cities in the south and east, while Austria's leader planned to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and call for an end to the conflict. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy kept up his tireless campaign to generate international support and rally his countrymen, warning the coming week would be important and tense. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said he would meet Putin on Monday in Moscow for the Russian leader's first face-to-face meeting with a European Union counterpart since Russia's invasion began on Feb. 24.

  • 3 Dow Stocks With Up to 95% Upside, According to Wall Street

    For nearly 126 years, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has been a popular benchmark of investing success. Initially a 12-stock index that was (not surprisingly) packed with industrial companies, the Dow Jones is now composed of 30 highly diverse, multinational businesses. The first Dow stock with incredible upside potential over the next year is semiconductor giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC).

  • Will PayPal Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

    The massive stock decline in recent months casts doubt on PayPal's ability to reach this milestone.

  • 3 Powerful Stocks That Can Beat Inflation

    These businesses have strong pricing power, which should make their stocks excellent hedges against inflation for investors.

  • Overwhelming majority of Mexicans back president to stay in power

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -About 90% of Mexicans voting in an unprecedented recall election on Sunday backed President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to stay in office, underlining his domination of the political agenda, even though turnout was at the lower end of forecasts. Between 90.3% and 91.9% voters were predicted to have supported Lopez Obrador in the referendum he had vigorously campaigned for, according to a preliminary estimate published by the National Electoral Institute (INE) on Sunday night. Lopez Obrador, a leftist, was the architect of the first so-called 'recall referendum' in modern Mexico, and both critics and supporters alike viewed his victory as a foregone conclusion.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Slightly Higher on Monday

    This week's economic data highlight is the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ consumer price index for March, out Tuesday.

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In Champion Iron Limited's (ASX:CIA) Shares?

    The big shareholder groups in Champion Iron Limited ( ASX:CIA ) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large...

  • Hong Kong's ex-No. 2 official to stand for leadership polls

    Hong Kong’s former No. 2 official John Lee on Saturday formally declared his candidacy for the upcoming leadership election, entering the race for chief executive viewed by many as Beijing's preferred candidate. Lee said at an online news conference that he would stand for the election on May 8 after the Chinese government approved his resignation, which he submitted last week, as the city's chief secretary for administration. “This decision is made out of my loyalty to my country, my love for Hong Kong, and my sense of duty to the Hong Kong people,” Lee said.

  • Memphis Grizzlies NBA playoff schedule: First round schedule, game times, TV info

    The Memphis Grizzlies are the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

  • Boris Johnson promises armoured vehicles and more missiles in secret meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky

    Boris Johnson made a secret visit to Ukraine on Saturday to offer Volodymyr Zelensky a new aid package including armoured vehicles and anti-ship missiles and praise the “invincible heroism and courage of the Ukrainian people”.

  • U.K. Mulls Listing of Channel 4 If No Bids Are Made, Times Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportMacron Set to Face Le Pen in Runoff for French PresidencyChina Unhappy With U.S. Virus ‘Accusation’ as Covid SpreadsU.K. government officials and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are preparing plans for a potential listing of Channel Four Television Corp. in London, The T

  • BTS takeover helping Las Vegas businesses

    While BTS’s chart-topping songs give fans "Permission to Dance," those fans are giving themselves permission to spend. Jeremy Chen reports.

  • Elon Musk Took This Mortgage Risk. Should You?

    Elon Musk is a well-known entrepreneur. Despite the fact that Musk has plenty of money, he took out several very large mortgages. When Musk took out his mortgages, he made a decision about the type of loans to take out.

  • Putin's war fuels tensions in Baltic states with Russian-speaking populations

    Estonia, as well as Latvia and Lithuania, have populations that embody the tense geopolitics currently at play with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Ukrainians, advocates agonize over sluggish refugee response by U.S.

    Maryana Berezhnytska didn't think she would ever see atrocities like the ones Russian troops are purported to have committed against civilians amid the war in U

  • The looming catastrophe of the global food shortage

    Russia’s war on Ukraine has sent food prices skyrocketing, leaving millions at risk of going hungry.

  • Don’t make these 6 mistakes when choosing a financial adviser

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. The decisions a financial adviser makes can mean the difference between you retiring a millionaire — and not.