Asian stocks follow Wall St lower as inflation worries mount

JOE McDONALD
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower for a second day Thursday after unexpectedly strong U.S. consumer price increases fueled worries inflation might drag on an economic recovery.

Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Southeast Asia retreated.

Overnight, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index recorded its biggest one-day drop in three months. That came after consumer prices rose in April at their fastest year-on-year pace in 13 years.

Rising prices reflect growing industrial and consumer activity after last year's global shutdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic. But investors worry surging inflation might disrupt the recovery or prompt central banks to withdraw stimulus and near-zero interest rates.

The market reaction was “mild, reflecting the belief that this jump in inflation will eventually calm,” Tai Hui of JP Morgan Asset Management said in a report.

The Federal Reserve says this surge should be temporary, but “if inflation does not calm,” the challenge to the U.S. central bank's credibility “could be disruptive,” Hui said.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.7% to 3,437.14 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo tumbled 1.8% to 27,635.47. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.9% to 27,970.78.

The Kospi in Seoul sank 0.8% to 3,137.03 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 was 0.6% lower at 7,001.80.

New Zealand also retreated. Markets in India, Indonesia and Singapore were closed for holidays.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 lost 2.1% to 4,063.04. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 2% to 33,587.66 in its biggest decline since January. The Nasdaq gave up 2.7% in its largest pullback since March.

Apple, Microsoft and Amazon all fell more than 2%. Tesla fell 4.4%, bringing its pullback this month to nearly 17%.

Bond yields, or the difference between market price and the payout at maturity, snapped higher as prices fell. Bond prices fall if investors worry the value of that payout will be eroded by higher inflation.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.69% from Tuesday's 1.62%, a big move.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude fell 64 cents to $65.44 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 80 cents on Wednesday to $66.08. Brent crude, used to price international oils, sank 63 cents to $68.69 per barrel in London. It rose 77 cents the previous session to $69.32 a barrel.

The dollar gained to 109.68 yen from Wednesday's 109.60 yen. The euro was little-changed at $1.2079.

  • Asia shares alarmed by U.S. inflation scare, count on calm Fed

    Asian shares slipped to seven-week lows on Thursday after a shocking rise in U.S. inflation bludgeoned Wall Street and sent bond yields surging on worries the Federal Reserve might have to move early on tightening. "Higher inflation is a definite negative for equities, given the likely rates response," said Deutsche Bank macro strategist Alan Ruskin. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.9%, though trade was thinned by holidays in a number of countries.

  • US STOCKS-Wall St drops as strong inflation data fuels rate hike bets

    Wall Street's major indexes fell on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected inflation data stoked worries of tighter monetary policy to combat what many investors fear could be a prolonged period of inflation. The Labor Department's data showed U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in nearly 12 years in April as booming demand amid a reopening economy pushed against supply constraints. In the 12 months through April, the CPI shot up 4.2%, from a low base last year.

  • Should the Fed Fight Inflation Now? Here’s What Happens If It Goes Wrong.

    These days, it seems everyone is calling for the Fed to dial back its easy monetary policy to fight inflation. Just ask the ECB what happens if they move too fast.

  • Tech Downturn Advances, With Apple, Tesla Coming Under Early Pressure

    You can observe a lot by watching, according to baseball great Yogi Berra. Well, we’ve started to observe a little more caution creeping into the market. It’s arguably there in bonds, where the 10-year yield continues to pivot around 1.6%, well off its March high and not getting much traction. It’s also evident in the Nasdaq (COMP) and Russell 2000 (RUT), both of which can’t seem to find a pathway upward. Tech shares slid again early Tuesday in pre-market trading, with “FAANG” names like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) again taking it on the chin. Palantir Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) fell double-digits after reporting earnings, with analysts pointing to higher than expected compensation costs. Even though the COMP—heavily weighted toward Tech—is just 3% from all-time highs, when it ran into struggles last month it may have made some investors feel more cautious about being “all in” to stocks. We’re starting to see more interest in fixed income than earlier this year. Caution is also evident in the latest batch of retail investor data for April (see more below), which showed a slight pullback. Also, gold is up to well above $1,800 an ounce—a three-month high. It’s climbed about 10% from its 2021 lows. One possible issue is a lack of catalysts. The big tug-of-war between growth and value continues to play out, with value winning yesterday’s battle in a huge way. Other than that, there’s not much of a story to trade on. Some had anticipated a strong April jobs report and thought that might provide a new storyline—namely a change in the Fed’s thinking on tapering monetary support. Instead we got a lackluster jobs number that kind of pushed that debate back another month, and the monetary “party” continues. Wage pressure was capped because of the jobs growth being concentrated in the leisure and hospitality sectors, something that might continue. That takes inflationary pressure off the Fed, to some extent. Tech laid an egg yesterday as stocks like Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) got creamed, but it’s possible some people will continue to view dips as a buying opportunity. It’s like in football. If a play keeps working, you keep running it. Running the “buy the dip” route in Tech has probably made some people a lot of money over the last year. At some point it will end, absolutely, but no one knows when that will happen. Some Investors Stepped Back In April The April Investor Movement Index® (IMXSM) from TD Ameritrade showed clients tracked by the report reducing their exposure to stocks just slightly during the month. It was the first time that happened since last November. The headline number fell to 8.14 in April, down from its March score of 8.21. It’s still historically high, by the way. The IMX is TD Ameritrade’s proprietary, behavior-based index, aggregating Main Street investor positions and activity to measure what investors actually were doing and how they were positioned in the markets. Checking the data, remember that despite an incredibly strong Q1 earnings season and all three major indices reaching record highs, stocks mostly treaded water in late April. Many clients apparently used last month to rebalance their portfolio, selling some names that reached historic peaks and buying some names they might believe will do well in the reopening trade. While economic and earnings data have been looking positive, there remain some lingering concerns, including inflation. The question remains if the recent flow of positive earnings reports will give us another ‘leg up’ in the market or if inflation or other concerns will end this quiet period and lead to increased volatility. In April, TD Ameritrade clients were net buyers overall. Some of the popular stocks bought during the period were Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAC), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR). TD Ameritrade clients did find some names to sell on strength during the period, including Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). What’s interesting is that clients’ exposure remained about flat in April even as the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rose 5%. There were people who sold stocks last month and actually put some of the money into fixed income. Maybe with the COMP near all-time highs and struggling a bit, there’s more caution. Monday To Forget In Tech Speaking of selling, the FAANGs and chips saw a lot of it on Monday, and that helped send the Nasdaq (COMP) down more than 2.5%. A lot of analysts sound like they’ve turned bearish on internet ad buying, which hurts stocks like Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB). The exception to the bearish analysis was Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), which got an upgrade. It didn’t appear to help the stock much yesterday, however. Companies like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have basically gotten no traction despite their strong earnings. Over the long term, this isn’t necessarily a bad thing by any stretch of the imagination. They’ve all come a long way over the last year and it makes sense that at some point the craziness just had to slow down. Both the Tech sector and small-cap stocks just haven’t really gone much of anywhere over the last month, and that might be damping some of the overall enthusiasm on Wall Street. If you’re a long-term investor, it’s times like these when you don’t need to necessarily obsess over every daily move in your portfolio. Major indices are near all-time highs and have come a long way. There can’t be new fireworks every day, or every month for that matter. CHART OF THE DAY: TECH BREAK. Futures on the Technology-laden Nasdaq-100 Index (/NQ—candlestick) finished Monday right at the 50-day moving average (blue line), but blew through it in the overnight hours. But considering many of the top tech names have been on quite a run this past year, a bit of a pullback in /NQ might not be too surprising. Note there’s still plenty of real estate between this morning’s breach of the 50-day moving average and a test of the 200-day moving average (purple line), currently at 12447. Data source: Nasdaq. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Inflation Watch Intensifies: Some key April data is now straight ahead on the inflation front. Tomorrow’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Thursday’s Producer Price Index (PPI) might be the hottest tickets since Disneyland reopened. Just about everyone on Wall Street is eager to see if reports of inflation from many companies this earnings season started to show up in the numbers. A couple caveats to keep in perspective heading in. First, one month is not a trend. We could see something in April and not see it repeat in May. Every economic number is a snapshot in time. Second, as the Fed has been warning for what feels like months, the comparisons are against April 2020 when lockdowns were in full force. In other words, the year-over-year numbers might look a bit alarming until you put them into context. Now that you’ve been warned, analysts say they expect tomorrow’s CPI to show a benign 0.2% rise month over month, according to Wall Street consensus compiled by Briefing.com. That’s actually down from 0.6% in March. Core CPI is seen a little bit higher at 0.3%, which is even with the March gain. Last time out, Energy price increases led the gains in headline CPI, and with gas prices up substantially over the last month, it’s possible we could see a repeat of that. Headache In The Oil Market? Crude had been bumping its head against $65 a barrel most of the last two months, and that level remains one it just can’t seem to move above for more than a day or two. The ransomware attack on a huge U.S. pipeline sent gasoline futures sharply higher on Monday, and gas prices already average $2.98, according to the government. We’re also closing in on the U.S. “driving season” even as travel companies report far more demand and rental car prices go through the roof. Airfares still seem reasonable, but let’s wait and see. One thing that could help crude this summer is more large firms now encouraging or even requiring employees to be back at least some days of the week. There was a rise in daycare hiring last month, the Labor Department said, perhaps a sign of parents returning to the office. Anything close to $70 could raise concerns for major transport companies like truckers and airlines. However, transports continue setting record highs as the economy reopens and the pipeline shutdown limits supplies on the East Coast. Overall, crude didn’t show as much reaction to that as some people thought it would, maybe because it looks like things will return to normal soon. We’re still a bit below the 52-week high near $68. Business Or Pleasure? Hotel and resort giant Marriott (NASDAQ: MAR) had a lot of good news in its earnings report yesterday, mainly that occupancies were strong in March and “demand improved meaningfully,” according to their CEO. The company sees signs of improvement in business-related travel, especially in China where MAR hosted more business travelers in March than it did in March 2019 before the pandemic. One argument against companies like MAR is that while vacation travel—especially to resorts where social distancing is more easy—may be on the rise, business travel may have a lot more trouble returning to where it was. There are just so many other options people have found for meetings when they were forced to stay home. The company is seeing more mixed travel itineraries, where people combine business trips with leisure. Is that the wave of the future? If so, it’s still kind of mixed news for hotels and airlines, especially ones like Delta (NYSE: DAL) that depended so heavily on business travelers. TD Ameritrade® commentary for educational purposes only. Member SIPC. Image Sourced from Pixabay See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWynn, Marriott Start The Week's Earnings Parade, With Disney Waiting in WingsSilver Lining: Disappointing Jobs Report May Dampen Worry About Overheating Economy© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice.   • Stocks Slide for Second Day; Treasury Yields Rise: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy, financial and industrials shares led U.S. stocks lower as the pullback centered in the technology sector widened while investors remained on edge over the threat of inflation.The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 erased a loss of almost 2% to finish little changed as some dip buyers emerged. The benchmark S&P 500 dropped for a second day after setting a record high on Friday. Treasury yields edged up and the dollar traded near the lowest levels of this year.Debate rages over whether the expected jump in price pressures will be enduring enough to force the Federal Reserve into tightening policy sooner than current guidance suggests. Fed Governor Lael Brainard said policy makers must show continued patience as distortions in the post-pandemic boom sort themselves out while the economy is still far from the central bank’s objectives.“I just think that in general there’s this thought that inflation may rear its ugly head,” said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. “We see a little bit higher rates, not significantly, but a bit higher rates. And I think this struggle between value and growth also continues at the same time.”Among the biggest pandemic winners, tech stocks whose valuations often depend on earnings prospects far into the future are now at the center of the inflation debate. That was epitomized in Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF, which has tumbled about 15% so far this year after surging almost 150% in 2020.Read more: Global Tech Rout Deepens as Sector Slides Further From PeaksEven after the declines, the Nasdaq Composite trades at 26 times the 12-month projected profits, while the gauge of European technology shares enjoys a valuation of 29 times.Wednesday’s U.S. inflation report along with a series of U.S. government bond auctions this week are seen as the next factors to deepen or arrest the slide. The latest reading is expected to show an accelerated pace of consumer-price increases, with the year-on-year comparison made starker by the pandemic shock in 2020.“What’s interesting about tech and the selloff is that it comes in the face of stable yields, a Fed that is likely on hold for a while and some very strong earnings,” said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist for the U.S. SPDR exchange-traded fund business at State Street Global Advisors. “Markets seem to be anticipating some time of move in rates and inflation that could potentially be problematic for the tech and growth trade.”Copper prices traded near a record, while iron also rallied. Oil rose as fuel shortages are expanding across several U.S. states in the East Coast and South as filling stations run dry amid the unprecedented pipeline disruption caused by a criminal hack.See here the ML IV Question of the Day: How Far Can Reflation Trades Go?Here are some key events to watch this week:U.S. CPI report Wednesday is forecast to show prices continued to increase in AprilBank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks WednesdayThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.9% to the lowest since April 22 as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1% to the lowest since April 1The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.4%, more than any closing loss since Feb. 26The MSCI World index fell 1.2%, more than any closing loss since March 4CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro rose 0.2% to $1.2149The British pound rose 0.2% to the highest in about three yearsThe Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 108.66 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points, climbing for the fourth straight day, the longest winning streak since March 19Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points, more than any closing gain since March 3Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points, more than any closing gain since March 18CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $65 a barrelGold futures rose 0.1%, climbing for the fifth straight day, the longest winning streak since Jan. 5For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Reversing to Upside as Focus Shifts to API Crude, Gasoline Data

    U.S. crude oil production is expected to fall by 290,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2021 to 11.02 million bpd, the EIA said on Tuesday.

  • Stocks Fall as Dow Posts Worst Day Since February

    Investors around the world retreated from stocks, with a selloff in technology companies spreading to other sectors as concerns about inflation spurred a return of volatility in the markets.

  • U.S. consumer prices post largest gain since 2009 as inflation ramps up

    U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in nearly 12 years in April as booming demand amid a reopening economy pushed against supply constraints, which could add fuel to financial market fears of a lengthy period of higher inflation. The report from the Labor Department on Wednesday also showed a strong buildup of underlying price pressures, extending a stocks selloff on Wall Street. Most economists were, however, unwavering in their belief that the surge in prices would be temporary, noting that the main drivers of the bigger-than-expected inflation increase were hotels and airlines, industries that were hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

