Asian stocks follow Wall St lower on weak US services data

JOE McDONALD
·3 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Wednesday after U.S. services activity weakened.

Market benchmarks in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul declined. Shanghai advanced.

Overnight, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index broke a seven-day streak of record closes and fell after the Institute of Supply Management reported service industry activity grew in June at a slower rate than forecast.

The “disappointing drop” suggests the U.S.recovery “is not immune” to global pockets of resurgence of the coronavirus, said Mizuho Bank in a report.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo sank 1% to 28,366.95 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.9% to 27,813.25.

The Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.7% at 3,557.19 after China's Cabinet announced it would impose stricter data security and other standards on Chinese companies that want to join foreign stock exchanges.

The announcement, at a time when Beijing is tightening control over technology industries, is a potential hurdle for Chinese entrepreneurs who have raised billions of dollars abroad. It comes after ride-hailing service Didi Global Inc. was ordered to stop signing up new users and remove its app from online stores while it increases security for customer information.

The Kospi in Seoul retreated 0.6% to 3,285.34 while the S&P-ASX 200 in Sydney gained 0.9% to 7,326.90.

India's Sensex opened 0.2% higher at 52,948.94. New Zealand, Singapore and Jakarta declined.

On Wall Street, the S&P lost 0.2% to 4,343.54 on Tuesday, led by losses for banks and energy companies. The index is up 15.6% for the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% to 34,577.37. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2% to 14,663.64.

The ISM purchasing managers' index fell to 60.1 from May's record 64.0 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity increasing. That was well below the 63.3 expected by forecasters surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

Travel, hospitality and other services industries have enjoyed a boom as U.S. restrictions on consumer activity ease.

That pushed up U.S. prices, but the latest measure could support the Federal Reserve's position that the inflation spike is temporary. That could help to reassure investors the Fed and other central banks won't feel pressure to cool price rises by rolling back economic stimulus.

Also Tuesday, Didi shares dropped 19.6% in New York. That follows a 5% drop on Friday after Chinese regulators said they were investigating information security at Didi and two other ride technology companies. Full Truck Alliance, the operator of two truck logistics platforms, lost 6.7% and Kanzhun Ltd., an online recruitment outfit, dropped 15.9%.

Amazon jumped 4.7% after the Pentagon said it is canceling a cloud-computing contract with rival Microsoft that could eventually have been worth $10 billion and will instead pursue a deal with both Microsoft and Amazon. Microsoft shares were little changed.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 37 cents to $73.74 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell $1.79 to $73.37 on Tuesday. Brent crude, the basis for pricing international oils, added 32 cents to $74.85 per barrel in London. It plunged $2.63 the previous session to $74.53.

The dollar gained to 110.72 yen from Tuesday's 110.63. The euro advanced to $1.1828 from $1.1826.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Suu Kyi's lawyers fight over evidence in Myanmar trial

    Lawyers for ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi argued strongly Tuesday against the introduction of evidence by prosecutors against her on a sedition charge, saying it did not follow established judicial procedures. Suu Kyi is under detention and is being tried on several charges, including an allegation that she illegally imported walkie-talkies for her bodyguards’ use and used the radios without a license, and violated COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on two occasions during the 2020 election campaign. The military took power in February after ousting Suu Kyi’s elected government and arresting her and other top officials in her government and National League for Democracy party, which was about to begin a second five-year term in office after a landslide election victory last November.

  • Pentagon cancels disputed JEDI cloud contract with Microsoft

    The Pentagon said it canceled a disputed cloud-computing contract with Microsoft that could eventually have been worth $10 billion. It will instead pursue a deal with both Microsoft and Amazon and possibly other cloud service providers. “With the shifting technology environment, it has become clear that the JEDI Cloud contract, which has long been delayed, no longer meets the requirements to fill the DoD’s capability gaps,” the Pentagon said in a statement Tuesday.

  • Sha'Carri Richardson not named to U.S. relay team, won't compete in Tokyo Olympics

    Richardson will not be granted a shorter suspension to compete on the international stage after testing positive for marijuana, USA Track & Field said.

  • Bodies of plane crash victims found in Russia's Far East

    Rescuers on Wednesday have found bodies of victims a day after a plane crash in a remote area in Russia's Far East, local authorities said. An Antonov An-26 carrying 28 people crashed Tuesday near its destination town of Palana in the region of Kamchatka, apparently as it came in for a landing in bad weather. Wreckage was found Tuesday evening on a coastal cliffside and in the sea, and the search and rescue operation was suspended until Wednesday morning after night fell, as the crash site was difficult to access in the dark.

  • Can These 2 Beaten-Down Biotechs Rebound? Cathie Wood Thinks So.

    As biotech investors, we would love our favorite companies to report success with every candidate. The failure of certain investigational products in clinical trials is all part of the biotech business. Not if you follow superstar investor Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Invest.

  • Elsa weakens to a tropical storm as it crawls up Florida’s west coast

    On Tuesday evening, Tropical Storm Elsa regained Category 1 hurricane status, helped by its daylong journey over the warm waters off Florida’s west coast. Early Wednesday morning, it weakened to a tropical storm.

  • Record June temperatures point to more 'extraordinary' extremes

    North America experienced its warmest June on record and experts say the figures are frightening.

  • Is a Single Vanguard Fund Enough to Invest for Retirement?

    Vanguard has made its name by offering low-cost index funds that require little to no ongoing management on the part of the investor. This has helped the investing behemoth accumulate over $7.2 billion in assets under management -- a number steadily growing by the day. On the whole, however, a single fund strategy appears to be completely acceptable for retirement savings.

  • Elsa weakens to tropical storm, heads towards Florida Gulf coast

    The storm was 60 miles (95 km) west of Tampa Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (115 km/h), the NHC said in an advisory issued at 0600 GMT. Elsa also briefly strengthened to a hurricane last week, when it killed at least three people, blew roofs off homes, toppled trees and sparked flooding in Caribbean island nations east of Cuba. "Elsa is forecast to make landfall along the north Florida Gulf coast by late Wednesday morning and then move across the southeastern United States through Thursday," the hurricane center said.

  • California steels itself for another heat wave as climate change and drought take their toll

    The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning Tuesday for much of California that will last from Wednesday through next Monday, the third potentially record-breaking heat wave over the last two months in a state racked by a drought made worse by climate change.

  • Avoid Workhorse -- This Electric Vehicle Company Is a Better Investment

    Electric vehicle (EV) company Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) recovered some lost stock value last month as it prepares a lawsuit to win back a $482 million U.S. Postal Service (USPS) contract that slipped through its fingers earlier this year. While Workhorse could triumph in the Postal Service legal contest eventually, another sector company looks bullish for EV investors based on its current merits rather than on its hypothetical future successes: Magna International (NYSE: MGA). It has a private sector order for 6,320 electric delivery trucks from Pride Group Enterprises.

  • This Vanguard ETF Could Make You a Multimillionaire

    Investing in the stock market is one of the best ways to generate wealth. While there are plenty of fantastic stocks and funds to choose from, this one Vanguard exchange-traded fund can limit your risk while putting you on the path to becoming a multimillionaire. The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI) tracks the stock market as a whole, and it contains 3,791 stocks from a wide variety of industries.

  • 6 Months Into Mass COVID-19 Vaccinations, Here’s How Pfizer and Moderna Are Faring

    Pfizer and Moderna were the first two companies to get emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccinations, which they began distributing in earnest at the beginning of 2021. Although the shots were free of...

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in July

    If there's a marijuana stock at the top of the avoid list, it's the company whose management team continues to show absolutely no regard for its shareholders, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL). Last year was transformational in a variety of ways for Sundial. Its management shifted the company's focus away from lower-margin wholesale cannabis to higher-margin retail, and in the fourth quarter, executives began raising capital to strengthen the company's debt-laden balance sheet.

  • Forget Chinese Stocks, Buy These 2 Japanese Growth Stocks Instead

    Second, U.S. regulators still plan to delist shares of Chinese companies that don't comply with tighter auditing rules -- and those fears have already caused many Chinese companies to file new IPOs in Hong Kong. Lastly, many Chinese companies use opaque ownership structures that can hurt U.S. investors. For example, many Chinese companies have raised cash with U.S. IPOs, abruptly gone private again, and then relisted their shares on Chinese exchanges at much higher valuations, while leaving their U.S. investors behind.

  • Philippine Peso Slumps to One-Year Low as Import Demand Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine peso dropped to its lowest level in more than a year amid rising volatility and a spike in imports and oil prices.Yet analysts expect the recent weakness -- which has made the currency the worst performer in Asia over the past month -- may not last.While it touched 49.910 per dollar Wednesday and could test the 50 level before long, analysts say a rebound is in order given that consumer demand remains weak, which could cap purchases of the greenback to pay for impor

  • Jeff Bezos Hits Wealth Record of $211 Billion on Pentagon Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeff Bezos is leaving the rest of the world behind when it comes to wealth accumulation.The world’s richest man reached a record $211 billion net worth Tuesday after Amazon.com Inc. shares rose 4.7% after the Pentagon announced it was canceling a cloud-computing contract with rival Microsoft Corp. The rally raised Bezos’s fortune by $8.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.The last time anyone in the Bloomberg ranking neared this amount was in January, when Tesl

  • 10 Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying in July 2021

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying in July 2021. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying in July 2021. Reddit forum WallStreetBets, with a user base of more than 10.6 million, has become one of […]

  • 10 Best High Yield Dividend Stocks Under $50

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best high yield dividend stocks under $50. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best High Yield Dividend Stocks Under $50. Dividend investing may be the perfect strategy for those who want multiple income streams. Dividend stocks […]

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ IoT Stocks Poised to Surge Higher

    The internet changed our world, connecting our computers across distances, brought us email and bulletin boards and instant messaging and social media. Websites, internet marketing, and search engines are a part of everyday life now. And in recent years, the concept of the internet has been expanding, moving into the physical world. The Internet of Things (IoT), networks of connected physical devices, is altering industries in ways that we are only beginning to imagine. From robots on the factor