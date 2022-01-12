Asian stocks follow Wall St up as Powell says rates to rise

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOE McDONALD
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said monetary policy would return to normal and interest rates might be raised earlier than planned.

Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.9% after Powell said policy “in all likelihood” will return to normal as bond purchases and other economic stimulus winds down. Speaking before the Senate Banking Committee, he said ultra-low rates might be raised earlier than planned if necessary to cool inflation that is at a four-decade high.

“Wall Street now has a better understanding on how the Fed will normalize policy,” Edward Moya of Oanda said in a report. “After Powell’s testimony, some investors feel they got the all-clear signal to buy the dip.”

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3% to 3,579.74 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 1.8% to 28,720.22. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 2.2% to 24,256.72.

The Kospi in Seoul added 1.4% to 2,967.98 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 was 0.6% higher at 7,437.10.

India's Sensex opened up 0.8% at 61,084.46. New Zealand retreated while Southeast Asian markets gained.

Investors were rattled in mid-December when Fed officials said they would accelerate plans to wind down stimulus that is boosting stock prices. They have been trying to figure out how the world's biggest economy and financial markets will react.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 broke a five-day series of declines and rose to 4,713.07. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.5% to 36,252.02. The Nasdaq composite advanced 1.4% to 15,153.45.

Apple rose 1.7% and chipmaker Nvidia rose 1.5%. Communication stocks and a mix of retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending rose. Facebook parent Meta Platforms gained 1.9% and Gap rose 3%.

The World Bank cut its forecast for global economic growth this year to 4.1% from 4.3% due in part to supply chain disruptions that fueled inflation. The agency estimates the world economy grew by 5.5% in 2021.

On Wednesday, the U.S. government is due to report consumer inflation. That is followed Thursday by an index of wholesale prices.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 7 cents to $81.29 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $2.99 on Tuesday to $81.22. Brent crude, used as the price basis for international oils, lost 6 cents to $83.66 per barrel in London. It gained $2.85 the previous session to $83.72.

The dollar edged down to 115.34 yen from Tuesday's 115.37 yen. The euro rose to $1.1378 from $1.1366.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fed Chairman: 'If we have to raise interest rates more over time, we will'

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told Congress Tuesday that if the pace of price increases do not come down, the central bank will get more aggressive with raising short-term borrowing costs.

  • Here are 4 of Jim Cramer's top stock picks for 2022 — if you're a risk-averse investor but still want solid growth, these might be for you

    Cramer is bullish on 2022. Here are his top picks for the new year.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.1% — nail them down in case inflation soars even higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • Rivian Screwed Up. Here's How It Can Do Better.

    As I write this, it's only Tuesday morning -- but electric-vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) is already having a tough week. Rivian investors woke up Tuesday to two unhappy (and maybe related) bits of news. First, did you know that the company's chief operating officer, Rod Copes, left in December?

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up Right Now

    There are thousands of publicly traded companies out there, and they all send out a range of signals that investors must learn to interpret. Parsing these signals is essential for investing success, and having a clear strategy, based on reliable market indicators, often makes the difference between gaining or losing in the market. One of the clearest signals that retail investors can follow is the buying patterns of corporate insiders. These are the company officers who hold high positions – CEO

  • J.P. Morgan’s 2 Stock Picks With Over 80% Upside Potential

    Less than two weeks into the new year, the key question is coming clear: should we buy the dip? The markets are swooning a bit, so far in January. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are registering losses in 2022’s cumulative trading sessions – 2% on the S&P, and 4.5% on the NASDAQ. A combination of headwinds and tailwinds are pushing on equities. The former include the Omicron wave of COVID-19, as well as ongoing disruptions in the supply chains and labor markets. On the positive side, Omicron is

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Many technology stocks have been hammered at the beginning of 2022, but the business is performing stronger than ever. Cryptocurrencies have also had a rough past few months, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) falling more than 35% from its all-time high. If an investor is deciding between high-quality stocks and cryptocurrency to buy on the dip, they might want to consider these three stocks over any cryptocurrency.

  • Stimulus Update: $5,000 in Stimulus Money Can Soon Be Claimed by These Americans

    Under the current law, many Americans will unfortunately not receive any coronavirus stimulus money in 2022. Lawmakers have shown no recent interest in providing a fourth stimulus check. The group of people who can claim $5,000 in stimulus money in 2022 includes individuals who added a new child to their family in 2021.

  • Tech Is Tearing Back. Why Nvidia and 4 Others Look Like Winners, Unlike Intel.

    Analysts at Bank of America are bullish on semiconductors. They see Nvidia and four others as key winners from 2022 trends.

  • Rivian’s Stock Slide Deepens as Operating Chief Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc.’s chief operating officer stepped down, extending a tumultuous stretch for the electric-vehicle maker. The shares fell in late trading.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Com

  • Meet man who’s introducing your grown kids to financial advice with a simple template

    He has helped thousands, perhaps millions, of families

  • 5 Best Stocks to Buy in January and Hold Forever

    Healthcare is complex with many players, but identifying the blue-chip stocks that have evolved with the industry over time can lead to peace of mind and stellar returns. Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is one of the largest drug companies in the world and a leader in mRNA technology for producing vaccines. For perspective, Pfizer's whole business did $42 billion in 2020 -- before the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Will Bank of America Stock Hit $100 in 2022?

    Bank of America's (NYSE: BAC) business transformation since the depths of the financial crisis has been simply remarkable under Brian Moynihan's leadership. Over the past 10 years, Bank of America has delivered a staggering 820% total return, and investors who bought during the worst points of the financial crisis have done even better. With several catalysts that could drive profits higher in 2022 and beyond, could Bank of America, which currently trades for about $49, reach $100 within the next year?

  • Is AT&T Still a Great Dividend Stock?

    In 2021, AT&T (NYSE: T) decided to spin off its DIRECTV and WarnerMedia divisions to raise capital to reduce its massive debt. Unfortunately for income investors, AT&T revealed last year that it intended to slash the payout despite the cash the company will receive from the spinoffs. Now, with the Dividend Aristocrat status lost, such moves understandably leave AT&T investors wondering whether AT&T is still a great dividend stock.

  • Turbine Collapse Spurs TransAlta to Rebuild Canada Wind Farm

    (Bloomberg) -- A Canadian renewable-power company will replace foundations at a New Brunswick wind farm after engineers determined a turbine collapse in October stemmed from design flaws.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccin

  • Bitcoin Death Cross Is Staring Down Bulls After a Painful Retreat

    (Bloomberg) -- After one of the roughest patches ever for Bitcoin enthusiasts, holders of the largest digital currency are facing an ominous technical price pattern with a name that suggests more pain ahead. Most Read from BloombergRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down C

  • Intel names new CFO and lead PC executive, stock gains in late trading

    Intel Corp. shares rallied in the extended session Monday after the chip maker poached Micron Technology Inc.'s chief financial officer and named a new executive to lead its core personal-computer group.

  • AT&T Soon Will Catch Up to Rival Verizon. The Stock Is a Buy.

    Citi analysts believe the merger of Discovery and AT&T's WarnerMedia will be an important catalyst for AT shares.