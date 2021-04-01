Global stocks follow Wall St up on strong Japan, Korea data

  • Currency traders talk each other at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 1, 2021. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Thursday after Japan and South Korea reported unexpectedly strong economic data and President Joe Biden announced a $2.3 trillion U.S. infrastructure spending plan. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
  • Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 1, 2021. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Thursday after Japan and South Korea reported unexpectedly strong economic data and President Joe Biden announced a $2.3 trillion U.S. infrastructure spending plan. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
  • A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 1, 2021. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Thursday after Japan and South Korea reported unexpectedly strong economic data and President Joe Biden announced a $2.3 trillion U.S. infrastructure spending plan. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
  • FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, a sign for Wall Street is carved in the side of a building. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street led by gains in Big Tech companies. The S&P 500 was up 0.4% early Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
1 / 4

South Korea Financial Markets

Currency traders talk each other at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 1, 2021. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Thursday after Japan and South Korea reported unexpectedly strong economic data and President Joe Biden announced a $2.3 trillion U.S. infrastructure spending plan. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
JOE McDONALD
·3 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and U.S. futures rose Thursday after Japan and South Korea reported unexpectedly strong economic data and President Joe Biden announced a $2.3 trillion U.S. infrastructure spending plan.

London and Frankfurt rose, while Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong closed higher.

Japan's closely watched Tankan survey found business conditions improved more than expected. South Korea reported higher March export growth. House prices rose in New Zealand and Australian manufacturing expanded.

“Asia-Pacific released a lot of data today, including Japan’s latest Tankan survey. Most of it was positive,” Robert Carnell of ING said in a report.

Biden announced plans to spend on broadband internet and clean energy, roads, bridges and public transit. The plan would roll back corporate tax cuts enacted under his predecessor, Donald Trump.

There was little market reaction because “investors appear to have already priced in” the spending and taxes, said Edward Moya of Oanda in a report.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.6% to 6,754.27 and the DAX in Frankfurt added 0.5% to 15,079.15. The CAC 40 in Paris gained 0.2% to 6,080.08.

On Wall Street, the future for the benchmark S&P 500 index was up 0.3% and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was less than 0.1% higher.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.4% while the Dow lost 0.3%. The Nasdaq composite climbed 1.5%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.7% to 3,466.33 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo advanced 0.7% to 29,388.87. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong climbed 1.9% to 39,929.07.

The Kospi in Seoul was 0.8% higher at 3,087.40 while Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 gained 0.6% to 6,828.70.

India's Sensex added 0.7% to 49,851.16. New Zealand and Jakarta declined Southeast Asian markets advanced.

Investors are swinging between optimism that coronavirus vaccines will allow business to return to normal and unease about rising infections in the United States and some European countries. That has prompted some to reimpose travel curbs.

In Japan, the Tankan index of business conditions for large manufacturers rose into positive territory for the first time since 2019.

That “supports our view that the economy’s recovery from the pandemic will gather pace again soon,” said Tom Learmouth of Capital Economics in a report.

South Korea reported March export growth accelerated to 16.6% over a year earlier from the previous month’s 9.5%.

On Wall Street, tech stocks powered much of S&P 500's gains, even though more stocks in the index fell than rose. Apple, Microsoft and chipmaker Nvidia advanced while financial, energy and materials stocks declined.

The 10-year Treasury yield inched up to 1.74%, close to its highest level since before the pandemic rocked markets a year ago. Vaccinations and government spending plans have raised expectations for supercharged economic growth and a possible rise in inflation, which has pushed yields higher.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.23 to $60.40 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell $1.39 on Wednesday to $59.16. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, added $1.22 to $63.96 per barrel in London. It lost 60 cents the previous session to $63.54.

The dollar declined to 110.70 Japanese yen from 110.75 yen. The euro gained to $1.1740 from $1.1727.

Recommended Stories

  • Ducommun (DCO) Stock Jumps 6.7%: Will It Continue to Soar?

    Ducommun (DCO) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn't suggest further strength down the road.

  • 5 Stocks to Watch out for Following Broker Rating Upgrade

    Driven by broker advice, stocks like ABM Industries (ABM), Core-Mark (CORE), Diamond S Shipping (DSSI), Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) and Big Lots (BIG) should be on investors' radar.

  • Japan and South Korea reported unexpectedly strong economic data, as Asian stocks rise

    Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Thursday after Japan and South Korea reported unexpectedly strong economic data and President Joe Biden announced a $2.3 trillion U.S. infrastructure spending plan.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open flat after record-setting day

    The S&P 500 logged a record high on Wednesday, closing out its best month since April

  • Tennessee GOP pushes gun bill over law enforcement concerns

    When Tennessee lawmakers pushed last summer to increase penalties against demonstrators demanding police reform, they did so in the name of supporting law enforcement. Support for the permitless carry bill this year reflects an uncomfortable tension between GOP leaders' tendency to heap praise on law enforcement while ignoring those same officials' criticism of legislation that would remove the last vestige of permitting requirements for most gun owners. The Tennessee debate is playing out as national leaders call for increasing gun regulation in the aftermath of two mass shootings.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Gleefully Dances on Matt Gaetz’s Political Grave

    ABCJimmy Kimmel had the unique pleasure of being the only late-night host not on hiatus during the week that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was embroiled in a sex-trafficking scandal. And on Wednesday night, he took full advantage of the situation.“Florida congressman Matt Gaetz is having a bad week after a bombshell report by the New York Times last night,” the host began. “If you’re not familiar with Matt Gaetz, this is his Twitter profile,” Kimmel added, putting up the photo of the congressman taking a selfie with Donald Trump that appears across the top of his page. “That should tell you all you need to know.”“Matt Gaetz is basically the shrimp tail in your Cinnamon Toast Crunch,” he continued. “He is not well-liked by anyone. And he is reportedly being investigated by the Department of Justice. They’re looking into whether or not he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her travel across state lines, which becomes sex trafficking.”Kimmel then reminded viewers that Gaetz was the only congressman, Democrat or Republican, who voted against an anti-human trafficking bill in 2017. “He’s one of the worst of the worst,” he said. “Even his fellow Republicans are reportedly celebrating this. But not only does Gaetz deny the charges, he tried to explain to Tucker Carlson last night that the real victim is him!”Gaetz Scandal’s Mystery ‘Extortion’ Figure Was Obsessed With a HostageFrom there, the late-night host dug deep into the extremely bizarre appearance Gaetz made on Fox News Tuesday night, during which he desperately tried and failed to find common ground with Carlson, at one point bringing up sexual-assault allegations that were raised against the Fox News host years earlier.“Tucker’s like, how the hell did I get roped into this?” Kimmel joked.In return, Carlson referred to his accuser as a “mentally ill” viewer and asserted that “being accused falsely is one of the worst things that can happen” to a person.“I know this because I do it almost every night on my show,” Kimmel added. “Although, to be fair to Tucker Carlson, all of his viewers are mentally ill.”Lisa Lampanelli on Roasting Trump and Her ‘Evil’ Mentor Don Jr. “This interview was so all over the place you’d think Matt Gaetz owned a pillow company,” the host continued, playing yet more unhinged highlights from the sit-down. He explained that despite Gaetz’s claims that the allegations all stem from a politically motivated extortion plot, it “isn’t a partisan investigation” and in fact originated under Trump’s Justice Department.Finally, Kimmel gleefully shared the baffled post-mortem that Carlson offered his viewers after his segment with Gaetz. “That was one of the weirdest interviews I’ve ever conducted,” Carlson said.“This is a man who interviewed someone who claims Hillary Clinton was running a satanic pedophile operation out of a pizza place,” Kimmel replied. “So there’s always a twist!”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Rare spectacled bear released back into the wild

    South America's spectacled bears are at risk of extinctionOne lucky bear called Pensilvania was rescued last yearLOCATION: DUITAMA, BOYACA, COLOMBIA The biggest threat to the bears' survival is illegal hunting Habitat loss is also a big problemShe received treatment for malnutrition and dental fracturesThis week she was released into a natural reserveShe will live in this protected site for Colombia's rich fauna and flora

  • Richard Branson is renting out his private estate on his second Caribbean island for the first time at $25,000 a night. Take a look inside the 3-villa compound.

    The 125-acre Moskito Island, which Branson bought in 2007, is just 2.5 miles from his other private island, Necker Island.

  • Matt Gaetz said he's talked to every conservative network about a post-Congress gig, but Fox News denied his claims, saying it had 'no interest in hiring him'

    No one with any level of authority has had conversations with Matt Gaetz for any of our platforms and we have no interest in hiring him," Fox said.

  • New photos from Mars: NASA's Ingenuity helicopter stretches its legs, while the Curiosity rover stars in a selfie

    Two sets of photos taken on Mars recently showcase NASA's growing efforts to explore the red planet.

  • New York prosecutors subpoenaed the bank records of the Trump Organization's longtime CFO

    Allen Weisselberg has a deep knowledge of Trump's financial dealings and "knows where the bodies are buried," one ex-prosecutor said.

  • Blinken reaffirms Trump-era ruling on Hong Kong autonomy

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday reaffirmed a determination made last year by the Trump administration that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous and remains undeserving of special treatment by the United States. In a notice sent to Congress, Blinken said China had continued to “dismantle” Hong Kong’s autonomy since his predecessor, Mike Pompeo, first made the determination in May 2020. As a result, Blinken said, the former British colony does not warrant U.S. trade and financial perks it had enjoyed since it reverted to Chinese rule in 1997 with a pledge from Beijing that it would enjoy significant autonomy for 50 years.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: New footage shows George Floyd pleading with officers

    George Floyd can be heard telling officers, "I'm not a bad guy" in newly-revealed bodycam footage.

  • Alex Beresford: ‘After defending Meghan I’ve suffered relentless racism’

    Three weeks ago I took part in a television debate about the decision of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to publicly reveal the racism they claimed to have suffered as members of the Royal Family, and the impact on their mental health. Since then I have been subjected to relentless racism myself on social media. I haven’t announced it (like the former Arsenal player Thierry Henry did this week when he publicly quit social media, in response to anonymous racist bullying) but I have been forced to step away from Twitter and Facebook myself, because it was getting too much. I am a strong person, but I am not made of steel. These are just the past few weeks of my own, very much lived experience of racism in Britain. But the report just released by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities tells a very different story. The Commission, which was created by Boris Johnson after the Black Lives Matter protests last summer, said there was no evidence of institutional racism in Britain, and that the country was a “beacon for other white-majority countries”. That may be what the Government wants to believe, but it does a disservice to this country. If we acknowledge there is racism in Britain – as the report does – then we have to acknowledge it will find its way into institutions. The report gives a false sense of hope that our work is done and will simultaneously give social media racists the comfort to push a little bit further as they hide in plain sight. The harsh reality, though, is that social media is just a reflection of a bigger problem in society. These people are your co-workers, they are even a parent at the school gate. Not all racism is caught on camera. Not all racism is a black man lying on the ground with a knee on his neck. It comes in many forms. Between myself and friends we have dozens of examples of where we have faced institutional racism throughout our lives: in some of their cases, losing out in the workplace and restricted opportunities. The point about covert racism is you know it exists because you have experienced it – but it is much harder to prove. Discussing racism is one of the most uncomfortable conversations to be had. For some people it must feel like tiptoeing around a minefield, trying not to put a foot wrong. For someone of colour, already racially battle weary, it can open all your old wounds. Your mind flashes back to all those previous incidents... only for someone to search for explanations or excuses to question your truth. It’s had me thinking about my own journey as a mixed-race person from a council house in St Werburghs in inner city Bristol in the 1980s to national breakfast television. My white British mum and Guyanese father used to prepare us for the outside world without trying to spoil our loving childhood home. I always got the impression my father, who came to England at the age of 14 and took up an engineering apprenticeship after leaving school, didn’t want us to dwell on history too much. Almost like he had lived it, so we didn’t have to. Mum was very protective over my younger brother and I. The white mother experience isn’t to be underestimated. I remember Mum started a new job working for a local wine company, it was going well until the day she popped into the office with me. We were met with that look of surprise, followed by a change in treatment, concluding in a change in job. School was the place where differences became visible to me. As well as learning the two times table I also had to teach myself quickly about what prejudice meant. Managing the many forms of racism can start at the same time as learning to tie your shoelaces.

  • Two Capitol Police officers sue Trump over Jan. 6 riots

    Two U.S. Capitol Police officers have filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, saying he incited the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection and was responsible for physical and emotional injuries they suffered as a result. James Blassingame, a 17-year veteran of the force, and Sidney Hemby, an 11-year veteran, filed the lawsuit on Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia seeking damages of at least $75,000 each. "This is a complaint for damages by U.S. Capitol Police officers for physical and emotional injuries caused by the defendant Donald Trump’s wrongful conduct inciting a riot on January 6, 2021, by his followers trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election," the lawsuit said.

  • Trump must face a defamation lawsuit over Summer Zervos' sexual-assault claims, court rules

    Donald Trump must now face a lawsuit after branding the former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos a liar for her claims he sexually assaulted her.

  • Brexit has been a disaster for Britain as collapsing European trade puts UK firms out of business

    There has been a dramatic decline in the UK's trade with its European neighbours since Britain left EU trading rules at the end of 2020.

  • Junta's foes woo ethnic allies with new Myanmar constitution

    Opponents of Myanmar’s military government declared the country’s 2008 constitution void and put forward an interim replacement charter late Wednesday in a major political challenge to the ruling junta. The moves, while more symbolic than practical, could help woo the country's armed ethnic militias to ally themselves with the mass protest movement against the military's seizure of power in February. The actions were taken by the CRPH, an underground, self-styled alternative government established by elected lawmakers who were not allowed to take their seats when the military staged the coup and ousted and detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

  • Analysis: Quiet Singapore turns up volume on Myanmar as regional fears grow

    Rarely does Singapore use strident language or take on a visibly active role in foreign policy as it has over the increasing bloodshed in Myanmar. Worries over regional instability and the credibility of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc in the face of China's increasing power are at the forefront of the unusually strong stance taken by the country, several analysts say. Another factor is that Singapore is the largest foreign investor in Myanmar, partly through investments by multinationals based in the island republic.

  • H&M releases new statement following Xinjiang controversy, says China is a 'very important market'

    The fashion retailer released a new statement dated March 31, that said that China was a "very important market."