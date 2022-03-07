Asian straphanger slashed in face with razor in latest random NYC subway attack

An Asian straphanger was slashed in the face by a stranger with a razor in the latest unprovoked attack in the Manhattan subway system, police said Monday.

The 39-year-old victim was riding a J train pulling into the Delancey St.-Essex St. station on the Lower East Side when the assailant raked a razor across the the man’s without warning about 8:20 a.m. Sunday, cops said.

The victim flagged down cops, who quickly grabbed and arrested the suspect, who never said a word to the victim.

Brendan Dowling, 40, was charged with felony assault and tampering with evidence — the razor, which police recovered after he allegedly threw it onto the subway tracks.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force was notified of the attack because the victim is Asian, a police source said. Dowling was not immediately charged with a hate crime.

The suspect, without saying a word, slashed the victim across the face, then got off the train at the station, police said.

Dowling, who lives in the Bronx, has prior arrests for assault.

,