Asian student stabbed by alleged bully at New York high school

An Asian student was stabbed by a classmate at Proctor High School in Utica, New York, on Monday, prompting increased police presence and school closure for the rest of the week.

The incident, which was caught on video, occurred in the school’s first-floor hallway at around 10:50 a.m., according to Utica police. Teachers who were notified of the altercation witnessed a 17-year-old student stabbing the 18-year-old victim.

The parties involved were classmates, according to reports. The teachers managed to separate them and disarm the attacker.

The victim, who was stabbed multiple times in the back and hands, was taken to a hospital for treatment. His injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.

kid really said “it’s over for you” and didn’t even had the knife open. The Asian kid would of die from that stabbed to the neck and shoulder. Asian kid did a excellent job with grabbing the knife and controlling the hands. Asian kid is an Karen refugee. @RenerGracie pic.twitter.com/2hCbJINuZP — fiñg 🛁🦧 (@Fing_th) November 1, 2022

The attacker has been charged with attempted assault – a Class C felony – and criminal possession of a weapon, which is considered a misdemeanor. The Utica Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and Juvenile Aid Unit are investigating the case.

How the knife made its way into the building has puzzled school officials since the Utica City School District installed a weapons detection system in every building at the beginning of the school year.

“We’re looking at the metal detecting systems themselves, we're looking at the calibration, the police are interviewing the assailant and trying to get information from him on how the weapon was brought into the school,” Acting Superintendent Brian Nolan told WKTV.

The Proctor High School campus has closed for the remainder of the week but classes are continuing. Students are banned from exiting the building during free periods and lunch.

Utica police have increased their presence within and outside the school building. In a joint statement with the Utica City School District, they encouraged witnesses to come forward and help with the investigation.

“We are aware that there were several student witnesses to the incident, as well as cell phone videos that were taken during the altercation. We ask that if any of those students wish to come forward with that evidence, to please contact your Assistant Principal or counselor and they will contact the Utica Police Department,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, students traumatized by the incident are encouraged to inform the same officials. From there, “any and all assistance will be provided to you.”

Featured Image via @Fing_th