Asian trio wanted for stabbing man in NYC robbery

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) is seeking the public’s help with identifying three men connected to a reported robbery and stabbing incident in Queens last week.

The incident reportedly occurred at 194th St. and 75th Ave. in Fresh Meadows, Queens, at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday when the victim, a 20-year-old Bentley driver, was approached by a man who struck up a conversation with him.

According to the police, two other men appeared and started assaulting the victim during the violent robbery. One of the robbers reportedly stabbed the victim several times in the upper torso and arm with a sharp object.

The attackers tried to take the man’s jacket, which had $41,000 in cash hidden in it, according to reports. After the victim resisted, the suspects fled the scene in a white Cadillac XT5. The victim was then taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital and listed in stable condition.

Authorities described the three suspects as Asian men in their 20s who speak Mandarin and have light complexions and thin builds. Police said a man wearing a black hoodie with an emblem on the back was the assailant who stabbed the victim during the incident. Pictures of the suspects were released on Sunday.

While talking to police, the victim, who also speaks Mandarin, said the money in his possession was given to him by a family member for his tuition at St. John’s University. He claimed that he intended on paying the school the day after the incident. A police source, however, reportedly found the story “shaky.”

The NYPD is offering a reward of up to $3,500 to anyone who can help identify the suspects. Those who may have information are urged to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.

