Asian in the U.S. are the fastest growing racial group. What's behind the rise.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kimmy Yam and Sakshi Venkatraman
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities continue to grow steadily, the 2020 census data showed.

The data, released Thursday, revealed almost 20 million people identified as "Asian," and another 4 million checked boxes as "Asian" combined with another race group, for a total of 7.2 percent of the population. Another 0.5 percent of the population identifies as "Native Hawaiian" and "Other Pacific Islander" alone or in combination with another race group.

The results make the Asian population the fastest growing racial group in the United States at 35.5 percent.

Aggressive outreach in addition to the shifting demographics helped impact the group’s participation in the census, as well as overall population growth, Karthick Ramakrishnan, founder of AAPI Data, a policy and research nonprofit group, told NBC Asian America.

The communities confront multiple barriers to census participation including distrust in the census, as well as a lack of outreach, experts say.

The U.S. Census Bureau released findings in 2019 that revealed Asian Americans were the least likely of any racial group to report that they intended to complete the form. Ramakrishnan noted that one contributing factor to the reluctance was the addition of a citizenship question that was floated under the Trump administration.

The discussions led to many concerns over the possibility that participants could jeopardize their or their family members’ immigration status. It also created an environment of suspicion due to the oftentimes controversial way such data was utilized in their own home countries, experts said.

“It’s what it means to be an immigrant or refugee and the United States … it was really challenging to get communities to trust the federal government,” Ramakrishnan said.

Since then, grassroots and community organizations put forth aggressive efforts to not only push back on the question, but also encourage community members to participate in the census, and soothe fears after the question was eventually scrapped.

Throughout the pandemic and before, organizations put together virtual census parties to raise awareness and educate people on the fact that the citizenship question was no longer there, that their information was secure and safe, and to assist them in navigating the forms.

The last census took place in the shadow of the recession in 2010, when governments didn’t have the resources to invest in census outreach. At the time, philanthropy “had to step up,” Ramakrishnan said.

“It’s the populations themselves that deserve the credit first, but then, you can’t take for granted that just because communities are growing because of migration or fertility, that it’s automatically going to show up in the census numbers,” he said. “You need to have investment and outreach.”

Other immigration trends played a role as well. Pawan Dhingra, a sociologist and a professor of American studies at Amherst College, said that movement to the U.S. has steadily continued at high rates among Asians. And despite discussions around discrimination, or even anti-Asian bias during the pandemic, the U.S. remains a destination for immigrants.

“As more Asians live in the United States, it attracts more Asians who want to reunite with family and see the country as a place to settle down,” he said.

Ramakrishnan also noted that while recent immigrants are less likely to fill out the census, many of their children, who were in the U.S. at the time of the last census have come of age since. This means that a significant chunk of the population, who would have relied on their parents to participate in the last survey but were not counted because the family did not do so, no longer had to for this round.

“When you look at populations that were children in the 2010 census and adults today, Latinos and Asian Americans would be disproportionately represented among those groups as well,” he said.

While immigration and fertility stand as the primary drivers of growth among the racial group, the rise in those identifying as multiracial also contributed. The results showed that the population identifying as "Asian" in combination with another race group grew by 55.5 percent.

Ramakrishnan said the actual growth in the population of children in multiracial families has risen, however changes in the way the race question was asked likely plays a role in the steep rise in the multiracial population. He said more people were likely to identify as multiracial in 2020 compared to 2010, especially with the census allowing participants to fill in their own race.

And many multiracial children, who previously relied on parents to determine their race in past censuses, came of age and declared their own.

Another factor that grew the number of AAPIs is the surge of multiracial people identifying as Asian or Pacific Islander as well as another race, said Van Tran, associate professor of sociology at City University of New York.

Results also revealed that the U.S. is now more multiracial in general.

Behind the “Other” section

The categories on 2020’s ethnicity question are consistent with what they were in decades past, including in 2010 and 2000. For the “Asian” category, the first six options represent the groups most populous in the United States: Asian Indian, Chinese, Filipino, Japanese, Korean and Vietnamese, followed by an “Other” category where participants could fill in their ethnic identity.

Similarly for Pacific Islander, the first three options were Native Hawaiian, Guamanian or Chamorro, and Samoan with an “Other” category.

Tran said, though the “Other” category seems ambiguous, data disaggregation after results are counted will break down the ethnicities that people filled in. Analysts with the Census Bureau will count the top 25 Asian American groups in the U.S. by population, based on previous census data. Any group that doesn’t fit into the top 25 options will remain as “other” when data is presented.

“Then there’s also a possibility that people in the ‘other’ category may also identify as both Asian and white, both Asian and Black,” he said.

Included in the “other” category are multiracial people who want to check more than one box, a practice that has only been allowed since 2000. Despite these options, multiracial people who identify more closely with one ethnicity may choose to only select one.

Tran says the breakdown of Asian ethnicity data can be strengthened by adding pan-ethnic categories, for example South Asian, Southeast Asian and East Asian.

A disaggregation like this would help, Tran said, because of the role skin color plays in discrimination, and it would also help in understanding the experiences of minority Asian Americans.

“There’s often the perception that Asian Americans are highly achieving, faring well socially, economically, and therefore they do not need any help or support,” he said. “But that perception is false … By not disaggregating the Asian category, we’re doing a disservice to the groups that are smaller and more disadvantaged.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Census shows more diverse U.S.

    New census data released on Thursday show the white population in the United States declined for the first time in history last decade... While people who identify as multi-racial, Hispanic and Asian drove much of the population growth between 2010 and 2020. The data offered a portrait of an increasingly diverse nation. The non-Hispanic white population, which remains the largest race or ethnic group, shrank by 8.6% over the decade and now accounts for 57.8% of the U.S. population - the lowest share on record. People who identify as multi-racial increased by 276%, from 9 million to 33.8 million. But overall – population growth slowed, says Senior Demographer Marc Perry. MARC PERRY, SENIOR DEMOGRAPHER, POPULATION DIVISION – 2020 CENSUS: “U.S. population growth slowed this decade. Only the 1930s had slower growth. Fewer states, metro areas, and counties, had rapid population growth this decade. Population decline was widespread this decade. Most counties lost population between 2010 and 2020.” Thursday's Census data release also marks the start of what will be a fierce partisan battle over redistricting, as states use the local data to begin drawing congressional and state legislative districts for the next decade. More than half of all U.S. counties lost population from 2010 to 2020, census officials said, and almost all growth occurred in metropolitan areas. As in recent decades, the South and West saw more growth than the Midwest and Northeast. Electoral analysts have said Republicans, who control more statehouses than Democrats, could potentially erase the Democrats' thin advantage in the House through redistricting alone.

  • New U.S. census data shows white population shrank for first time

    New U.S. census data released on Thursday show the white population declined for the first time in history last decade, with significant increases among people who identify as multi-racial, Hispanic and Asian driving much of the population growth between 2010 and 2020. The release from the U.S. Census Bureau also marks the start of what will be a fierce partisan battle over redistricting, as states use the local data to begin drawing congressional and state legislative districts for the next 10 years. The non-Hispanic white population, which remains the largest race or ethnic group, shrank by 8.6% over the decade and now accounts for 57.8% of the U.S. population - the lowest share on record.

  • Highlights from 2020 US census data release

    Despite a four-month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Census Bureau released a trove of demographic data Thursday showing how the U.S. changed over the past decade. Here are some top takeaways from the latest census figures. (August 12)

  • Mortgage rates rise for first time in a over a month — as key economic reports shift the market’s outlook

    Home buyers don’t need to fret just yet about rising rates eating into housing affordability, economists say.

  • Canada on track to meet ambitious 2021 immigration target, minister says

    Canada is on track to meet its goal of 401,000 new permanent residents this year after adding record numbers in June and July, Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said on Friday. Canada counted 39,500 new permanent residents in July - a number that has not yet been published officially - after 35,700 in June, both monthly records, the minister said. "We're ahead of where we expected to be at this point in the year, and we are going to continue to accelerate the pace of landing new permanent residents," Mendicino said in a telephone interview.

  • Indonesia's army stops 'virginity tests' on female recruits

    Human rights groups welcomed Indonesia's decision to stop abusive “virginity tests” on female army recruits seven years after the World Health Organization declared they had no scientific validity. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Andika Perkasa said the army will no longer subject women to invasive tests in which the inspectors used their fingers to assess whether the hymen was intact. “These improvements make us focused, effective and precise, and (ensure) that we have direction,” Perkasa told reporters on Tuesday during annual U.S.-Indonesia joint military drills in North Sulawesi’s Minahasa district.

  • Save hundreds on top-rated bags, wallets and purses from Kate Spade

    You can snag top-rated Kate Spade purses for huge discounts at the Kate Spade site right now.

  • U.S. works with vaccine makers on booster dose for some -CDC director

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is working with vaccine makers Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc to allow certain vulnerable people to receive a third booster shot of their COVID-19 vaccines to improve their immune response, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday. Speaking at a White House COVID-19 press briefing, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the shots would be available to certain people who are moderately and severely immune compromised, such as people who have had organ transplants and some cancer patients. "This action is about ensuring our most vulnerable, who may need an additional dose to enhance their biological responses to the vaccines are better protected against COVID-19," Walensky said.

  • 8 things you don’t actually need for college (and what to get instead)

    Here's everything you don't actually need to have for college in the fall—plus eight college dorm essentials you should have.

  • Priti Patel plans network of centres across the country to hold 8,000 asylum seekers

    Priti Patel is planning a network of reception centres to house 8,000 migrants, according to new tender documents.

  • Jury clears ex-Arkansas senator of bribery conspiracy charge

    A federal jury on Thursday acquitted a former Arkansas lawmaker of conspiring to bribe an ex-judge who admitted to lowering a jury’s award in a negligence lawsuit in exchange for campaign contributions. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that jurors deadlocked on another bribery charge and seven wire fraud charges in the case against former state Sen. Gilbert Baker. Baker was accused of conspiring with former state Judge Michael Maggio, who admitted to accepting campaign donations from a nursing home operator, then reducing a judgment against that company by $4.2 million.

  • Man stabs woman on Greyhound before barricading himself inside bus, Texas cops say

    A dispute broke out between the man and woman on their trip from Dallas to San Antonio, police said.

  • The Best Shoes for Every Type of Workout, According to a Podiatrist

    The right pair of workout shoes can make a huge difference. Here are the best ones to buy, according to a podiatrist.

  • The Athletic ranks Lakers’ LeBron James in Tier 1A of NBA players

    The Athletic gave high remarks in a tiered ranking to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

  • K-pop star sentenced to 3 years in prostitution case

    A South Korean military court sentenced disgraced K-pop star Seungri to three years in prison on Thursday for crimes including providing prostitutes to foreign businessmen. The Defense Ministry said the former member of the boy band Big Bang was also fined 1.15 billion won ($989,000). Seungri, whose real name is Lee Seung-hyun, was indicted in January 2020 on multiple charges, including arranging illegal sexual services for business investors from Taiwan, Japan and Hong Kong from 2015 to 2016.

  • Jared Padalecki Starts GoFundMe for Supernatural 'Family Member' Who Died from Breast Cancer

    Holli DeWees died from breast cancer earlier this month

  • The Pentagon is exploring its options for a more efficient and powerful F-35 engine

    Upgrades and new engine tech are under development, but will the military have the money?

  • Barbra Streisand Spills the Tea on Prince Charles Sending Her Flowers from Highgrove — 'Before He Met Diana'

    Music legend Barbra Streisand once joked of her friendship with Prince Charles, "You know, if I played my cards right, I could have wound up being the first Jewish princess!"

  • Paul Thomas Anderson’s Favorite Films: Over 35 Movies the Director Wants You to See

    Paul Thomas Anderson shares his love for Jonathan Demme, Christopher Nolan, Quentin Tarantino, and Adam Sandler.

  • Rapper Cousins of Wu-Tang Clan Member Were ‘Assassinated’ Over ‘Lust, Hate, and Greed,’ Family Claims

    Portland Police DepartmentTwo musicians affiliated with the Wu-Tang Clan were shot dead in the early hours of Tuesday in Portland, Oregon, with a family member believing they were “assassinated” over “​jealousy, lust, hate, and greed.”Brooklyn Zu rappers Odion Turner, known as 12 O’Clock, and his cousin David Turner, known as Murdock, were reportedly sitting in a parked RV trailer when a stranger knocked on the door and asked for a cigarette, Odion’s brother Stephon Turner told The Oregonian/Ore