Asian UPS Driver Attacked in Failed Robbery Attempt in SF

An unidentified man attacked an Asian UPS driver in a failed robbery last week in San Francisco.



What happened: Officers responded to a report of a robbery along Gough and Market Street at around 1:55 p.m. on June 3, the SFPD told NextShark.































View this post on Instagram















































A post shared by Dion Lim (@dionlimtv)











The 40-year-old victim, who was identified as a UPS delivery driver, told officers that "he had just loaded his cart with boxes for delivery when an unknown male suspect took one of the boxes."

When he confronted the suspect, the driver was punched and they struggled over the package.

The SFPD said the "victim was struck by a vehicle, driven by a second suspect. The first suspect got into the vehicle and the two sped away."

The victim was able to retrieve the package and was taken to "a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries."



Other details: The SFPD Robbery Detail is investigating the case.



In a statement to NextShark, UPS said, “We are thankful that our driver is safe, and we are cooperating with the responding authorities in their investigation."

Authorities have yet to identify the suspects or make any arrests.



Those with information can contact authorities at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.



Featured Image via @DionLimTV

