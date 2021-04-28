Asian Video Game Publisher Nexon Buys $100M in Bitcoin

Sebastian Sinclair
·3 min read

Billionaire investor, “Shark Tank” personality and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban explained the dogecoin phenomenon to millions of viewers of Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show on Tuesday, describing the much-hyped cryptocurrency as “a whole lot better” of an investment “than a lottery ticket.”

Besides “doja-coin,” Cuban and DeGeneres discussed non-fungible tokens on the episode, which Cuban described as “just a digital collectible that you can buy, hold, sell like any other collectible.” DeGeneres tweeted Monday that she is auctioning an NFT to benefit World Central Kitchen. 

That Cuban was discussing dogecoin on “Ellen,” a daily talk show with an average of 1.5 million viewers, many of whom are women below the age of 54, could bring the Shiba Inu-themed crypto into the mainstream.

Related: Asian Video Game Publisher Nexon Buys $100M in Bitcoin

“Cryptocurrency is just an asset to invest in. Bitcoin is kind of like a digital version of gold. Ethereum is a digital version of a currency,” Cuban told DeGeneres. “And then you got dogecoin, which is just fun. But the weird part about it [is] it went from being a cryptocurrency joke to now becoming something that’s becoming a digital currency.”

All in the family

Cuban explained that his 11-year-old son, Jake, is involved in dogecoin, with the two Cubans buying “$30 worth.”

“So the question everyone wants to know, is dogecoin a good investment? And here’s the reason I got Jake into it. It’s not necessarily the best investment you can make, but you can buy it on Robinhood, and signing up and trading on Robinhood is free. So that’s one thing,” Cuban said.

“The second thing is it’s about 26 cents per dogecoin. So if you go and spend five, 10, 15 dollars, that’s a better investment than buying a lottery ticket. And you know what? It could go up,” he continued. “It’s also becoming a digital currency, which is crazy if you think back to its origins.” 

Related: US Officials Arrest Alleged Operator of $336M Bitcoin Mixing Service

He noted his Mavericks basketball team’s store accepts dogecoin for merchandise, and suggested DeGeneres do the same for her Ellen Shop

“But, overall, when someone brings up dogecoin to you and asks you if it’s a good investment, I wouldn’t say it’s the world’s best investment, but it’s a whole lot better than a lottery ticket and it’s a great way to learn and start understanding cryptocurrencies,” Cuban said. 

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” had an average of 1.5 million viewers over the past six months, down from 2.6 million viewers for the same period in 2020, according to a recent report in the New York Times quoting data from research firm Nielsen.

The core audience for “Ellen” is adult women below the age of 54, according to Nielsen. In September, DeGeneres publicly apologized on the show for allegations of workplace misconduct. 

KYC TV

Cuban did not mention risk factors such as dogecoin’s unlimited supply and sparse technical development.

He did, however, explain one of the realities of trading crypto on regulated platforms: they collect sensitive personal information from users.

After DeGeneres said she felt uncomfortable because Robinhood asks for a Social Security number, Cuban gave the audience a primer in anti-money-laundering requirements.

“There’s something called know-your-customer,” he said. “They have to make sure you’re not a money launderer or a fraudster, and so they have to confirm your identity.”

As if to reassure viewers, he said Robinhood is “pretty good at keeping [data] secure. … I didn’t have a problem putting in my information.”

DeGeneres replied: “well, I trust you.”

UPDATE (April 28, 01:33 UTC): Added details about dogecoin’s risk factors and discussion of KYC.

Related Stories

Recommended Stories

  • Top 30 Video Games of All Time

    In this article we take a look at the top 30 videos games of all time. You can skip our detailed analysis of the video gaming industry and go to Top 5 Video Games of All Time. Looking at the history of the gaming industry, it is divided into eight generations of evolution. However, in […]

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Over $55K as Ether Hits New All-Time High

    Bitcoin's rise this week comes after a weekend where its price went as low as $47,272.

  • The Art of the Prank: How a Hacker Tried to Fake the World’s Most Expensive NFT

    Someone is trying to prove that despite all the media frenzy about NFTs, they’re not as unique or secure as people think.

  • US Officials Arrest Alleged Operator of $336M Bitcoin Mixing Service

    Roman Sterlingov faces three charges: unlicensed money transmission, money laundering and money laundering without a license.

  • Square Adds Bitcoin Policy Lead From US Chamber of Commerce

    Julie Stitzel was at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Center for Capital Markets Competitiveness prior to joining Square.

  • What Is Chainlink and Why Is It Important in the World of Cryptocurrency?

    Blockchain has seen a staggering rise in popularity since Bitcoin, the first cryptocurrency, launched in 2010. Blockchain has a number of advantages, including decentralization and security. The...

  • SK Hynix to Boost Capital Spending After Profit Tops Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Chipmaker SK Hynix Inc. reported better-than-expected profit for the first quarter after strong demand from PC and smartphone makers and said it will increase capital expenditure in the latter half of this year to respond to anticipated 2022 demand.The supplier of memory chips to Apple Inc. said Wednesday operating profit rose to 1.32 trillion won ($1.2 billion) in the three months ended March, beating the 1.29 trillion won average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Sales increased about 18% to 8.49 trillion won.Hynix is signaling that the surge in demand for semiconductors for consumer electronics, autos and technology gear shows no sign of abating. The company is stepping up capital expenditures because it sees demand for both DRAM and NAND memory products continuing to grow through the rest of this year. It “expects the inventory of customers to decrease quickly,” according to its statement.Shares were down as much as 3% in early trading in Seoul on Wednesday.“The restocking of mobile and PC memory chips, which started in the fourth quarter last year continues this year, driving the increase of prices,” said Lee Jaeyun, analyst at Yuanta Securities. “Starting this year, the price hike has been accelerated by purchases of server DRAM.”Memory rival Micron Technology Inc. said earlier this month that prices of dynamic memory (DRAM) are rising rapidly amid “severe undersupply.” Dynamic memory accounts for more than 70% of Hynix sales. Taipei-based Trendforce is among a slew of analyst firms upgrading their price targets, revising its second-quarter DRAM price increase forecast to 18-23% from 13-18% on a quarterly basis.IT and server suppliers are also adding to their inventories in anticipation of an industrial shift to next-generation memory modules that will raise prices but also constrain production capacity in the short term.Read more: Data Centers Doubling Is Next Driver of Chip Demand, Hynix SaysIntel Corp. reported strong PC sales last week and said there’s no sign of a slowdown in demand for that segment. The data center business is also set for massive growth, according to Hynix Chief Executive Officer Lee Seok-hee, who expects the number of hyperscale data centers to double by 2025.Hynix is expanding its non-volatile NAND memory business with the $9 billion acquisition of Intel’s NAND division. Prices for such storage are now expected to rebound in the second quarter, a quarter quicker than previously anticipated, according to Claire Kim, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment.Read more: SK Hynix Wins U.S. Approval for $9 Billion Intel Unit Purchase(Updates with more details from the announcement)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 10 Best Automotive Stocks to Invest in Now

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 best automotive stocks to invest in now. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of these stocks and go directly to the 5 Best Automotive Stocks to Invest in Now. Global car sales took a major battering due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year as […]

  • Kyle Shanahan takes morbid turn to deflect question on Jimmy Garoppolo's future

    Kyle Shanahan's NFL draft smokescreen took an exceptionally dark turn on Monday.

  • Tesla Sold Bitcoin in Q1 for Proceeds of $272M

    Elon Musk's electric vehicle company purchased $1.5 billion in BTC in February.

  • Polygon’s Ethereum Scaling Project Is Never Complete: Sandeep Nailwal

    Polygon's co-founder and COO says he works 18-19 hours a day, helping to build a project that will grow alongside Ethereum.

  • Man fatally shot another in the leg during attempted robbery, Fort Worth police say

    The man was charged with capital murder.

  • The MIT study that said social distancing does little to stop COVID-19 indoors didn't look at the main way the virus spreads

    The MIT study didn't examine if social distancing stopped coronavirus spreading by large droplets from coughs, or via surfaces.

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • Prison guard watched inmate hang himself and stopped colleague from intervening, prosecutors say

    Manhattan attorney says 38-year-old 'must be held criminally accountable' for death of Black man

  • Republican doctors in Congress join forces in ad promoting COVID-19 vaccinations

    Physicians, assemble. A group of Republican doctors serving in Congress — including Sens. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), and John Boozman (R-Ark.), as well as several House Republicans — joined forces to film a new video ad promoting COVID-19 vaccinations. Polls have suggested GOP voters are, on average, more hesitant about getting vaccinated, so the lawmakers decided to get proactive. In the video, they discuss the vaccines' safety and efficacy, but Marshall adds that getting a shot means "we can throw away our mask and live life as free as we did before." Operation Warp Speed, the initiative launched under the Trump administration, also got a shout for speeding up the Food and Drug Administration's approval process without cutting corners. All told, the video was generally warmly received, especially for its ability to combine scientific and medical advice with an appreciation for conservative values. This is an unequivocally good video of Republican members of Congress telling people to get vaccinated. It also frames getting vaccinated as a means to regaining "freedom" and ending "lockdowns." It talks about returning to church and assuaging fears of cutting corners. https://t.co/YiJHnKoYtz — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) April 27, 2021 Still, some viewers joked, in reference to the polarized political climate in the United States, that Republican voters would have been persuaded more easily if the ad featured Democratic lawmakers recommending they don't get vaccinated. More stories from theweek.comThe Republican plot to steal the 2024 electionDemocrats face a stark choice on redistrictingBritney Spears to 'address the court directly' in conservatorship battle

  • Two US diplomatic staff killed in India Covid outbreak, report says

    Country continues to grapple with devastating second wave

  • Poll finds majority of Americans want better ballot access, as GOP pushes voter-suppression bills

    Nearly three-quarters of Americans are confident in election results, despite Republican arguments to ensure ‘voter confidence’

  • Fort Worth father on the run after being accused of abandoning kids before fatal fire

    Jerome Anderson is accused of leaving his three children alone in an apartment that caught fire. One child died.

  • Florida private schools bans teachers from getting Covid vaccine, citing baseless conspiracy theory

    ‘Children shouldn’t be around teachers who are vaccinated,’ institution reportedly says